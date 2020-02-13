Entertainment guide: Feb. 14

Art by Hank Williams Fuller on display at Caramel Cookie Waffle
Paintings and sculptures by Hank Williams Fuller at Caramel Cookie Waffle through May.
Fuller is a Billings native who says the creative process “helps me keep my feet on the ground and my head in the clouds.”
From the cottonwood roots in the banks of the Yellowstone River to the intense blue of the Big Sky from the top of the Rims, the Last Best Place is his most loved space, he said.
Fuller is influenced by historical artists as well as artist/professors from college, art at local galleries and the shows and collections at Yellowstone Art Museum.
Caramel Cookie Waffle at 1707 17th St. W., is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pub hosting My Furry Valentine benefit
Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter’s fourth annual My Furry Valentine fundraiser will be Saturday at the Pub Station Ballroom. The fun, casual event for animal lovers of all ages will start at 7 p.m.
Not Your Boyfriend’s Band will play live music throughout the evening, which will also feature a free photo booth by Miranda Murdock Photography, a silent auction, food and drinks and some furry guest appearances.
Proceeds benefit YVAS, a nonprofit organization that cares for lost and transitioning animals in the community. As the largest-volume animal shelter in Montana, taking in over 5,100 animals in 2019, YVAS relies on public donations.
Admission is $20. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at the Pub Station Box Office at 2502 First Avenue North, and online at the pubstation.com and through the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter Facebook page.
Growling Old Men return to Cisel Hall
The Growling Old Men will return to Cisel Hall Saturday, Feb. 15. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7. Tickets are $20 at the door.
A Billings favorite, the Growling Old Men features John Lowell on guitar and vocals, and Ben Winship on mandolin and vocals. The two veterans of the Rocky Mountain bluegrass and Americana scene present a relaxed set of virtuosic musicianship and harmonies, informed equally by the music of the Appalachian hills and the western plains.
For nearly 30 years they’ve played at festivals, concerts and workshops across the U.S., Canada and Europe, and have four duo recordings.
Additionally, in 2019, Lowell released, “This Long Stretch of Gravel” and Winship released two new projects, “Acorns” and “Toolshed.” This summer, the duo will be performing at festivals in Idaho, Utah, Montana and at the legendary Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas.
Saturday's concert will be a co-CD release celebration of all the new musical projects, according to a press release. For more information, go to growlingoldmen.com, johnlowell.com or benwinship.com.
BSO&C bringing 'A Celebration of Mozart' to Lincoln Center
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale will welcome special guests Amy Schendel, Sara Ponder, Clayton Parr and Daren Small to the Lincoln Center stage. Together they’ll play Mozart’s “Requiem” and “Symphony No. 35,” in A Celebration of Mozart on Saturday. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., with Concert Cues starting at 6:45 p.m.
“Requiem” was secretly commissioned by Count Franz von Walsegg to commemorate the passing of his wife. Incredibly ill at the time, Mozart is said to have been convinced he was writing the requiem for his own funeral. He died on Dec. 5, 1791, at 35, leaving the work unfinished. Mozart’s wife recruited his student to complete “Requiem” in secrecy, and 100 days after Mozart’s death, it was delivered to the count.
“Symphony No. 35” — also known as the “Haffner Symphony,” was Mozart’s second work commissioned by the Haffner family of Salzburg, Austria.
You have free articles remaining.
For tickets and information, go to billingssymphony.org. Tickets are also available by calling 406-252-3610, or at 2721 Second Ave. N., Suite 350. On the day of the performance, tickets are available only online or in person at the Lincoln Center auditorium beginning at 10 a.m., according to a press release from BSO&C.
ABT welcomes back International Guitar Night
Alberta Bair Theater will welcome back International Guitar Night, coming off sold-out shows celebrating its 20th anniversary, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Petro Theatre on the campus of MSU Billings.
According to a press release from ABT, this tour may be the most eclectic line-up yet and features guest host Mike Dawes, of England, and his incredible two-hand contemporary style joined by Cenk Erdoğan, of Turkey, a master of fretless guitar, along with electrifying jazz virtuoso Olli Soikkeli, of Finland, and Hawaiian slack key master Jim Kimo West, who also tours with Weird Al Yankovic.
Tickets cost $35 ($20 for students with valid I.D.) and are available at the ABT ticket office located in the ABT executive offices at 2722 Third Ave. N., by calling 406-256-6052 and online at AlbertaBairTheater.org.
New exhibit by Courtney Blazon at Northcutt Steele Gallery
Courtney Blazon’s exhibit, “the moon has nothing to be sad about,” a group of a mixed-media drawings that explore the poetry and biographies of Sylvia Plath, Richard Brautigan, Baudelaire, and other figures seen through the eyes of her unique, inner world, will open at Northcutt Steele Gallery at Montana State University Billings on Thursday, Feb. 20. A reception will take place from 5-7 p.m., and a conversation with the artist starting at 5:30 p.m.
The artist will also offer a talk on the evolution of her studio practice at noon on Friday, Feb. 21, in LA116 on the first floor of the Liberal Arts Building at MSUB. The exhibit, reception and talk are free and open to the public.
Blazon is an artist and illustrator living and working in Missoula. The exhibit will be on display through March 26.
Zonta Club Trivia Night planned
The Zonta Club of Billings will host its 23nd annual Trivia Night fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. As Zonta International celebrates its 100th anniversary, this year’s Trivia Night theme is “Celebrating 100.”
A social hour will kick off the night at 6 p.m. Trivia will start at 7 p.m. Teams will answer eight rounds of trivia questions, with each round based on a different topic. The top-scoring team will win $500 cash. Prizes will also be awarded to second- and third-place teams, and to each round’s winning team.
Full dinner and concessions will be available throughout the evening. Dozens of items will be available to bid on at a silent auction, and a live auction for a “staycation” in Billings — which includes dinner reservations, a night at a Billings Hotel and a movie or concert in downtown Billings — will take place during intermission. A special “Fact or Fiction” round, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and grab bags will also be part of the evening’s fun.
Jay Kohn, retired news anchor at KTVQ, will serve as the master of ceremonies.
Zonta provides service to the community through domestic violence and human trafficking awareness, grants for community agencies, scholarships, as well as volunteers for local nonprofit organizations.
Registration costs $200 per team. To register a team, call Kelly Christy at 896-8427.
Fiesta in February to benefit Jim Bridger Days
“Fiesta in February,” an event to benefit this year’s Jim Bridger Days, will take place at the Bridger Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 29. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The evening will feature a taco bar and silent auction from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jaden “The Kid” Bienvenue will kick off the evening’s live music from 6:30-8 p.m. Tanglewood, a Billings band featuring Dallas Contreraz on guitar and vocals, Tony Contreraz on bass and vocals, and Kevin Nichols on drums, will play their mix of country and rock classics along with some pop tunes from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. A cash bar by Dry Creek Saloon will be available as well.
Admission is $15 per individual, $25 per couple or $35 per family and includes dinner. Anyone wanting to join in the festivities without dinner can do so for $5.