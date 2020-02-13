Entertainment guide: Feb. 14

The artist will also offer a talk on the evolution of her studio practice at noon on Friday, Feb. 21, in LA116 on the first floor of the Liberal Arts Building at MSUB. The exhibit, reception and talk are free and open to the public.

Blazon is an artist and illustrator living and working in Missoula. The exhibit will be on display through March 26.

Zonta Club Trivia Night planned

The Zonta Club of Billings will host its 23nd annual Trivia Night fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. As Zonta International celebrates its 100th anniversary, this year’s Trivia Night theme is “Celebrating 100.”

A social hour will kick off the night at 6 p.m. Trivia will start at 7 p.m. Teams will answer eight rounds of trivia questions, with each round based on a different topic. The top-scoring team will win $500 cash. Prizes will also be awarded to second- and third-place teams, and to each round’s winning team.