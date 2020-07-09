Entertainment guide: July 10

The public is invited to an opening reception, 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 16, as well as a closing reception from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Kirks' Grocery also plans two livestream gallery talks on the venue's Facebook page. The first will be with Mary Serbe at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. The second will be with Jon Lodge at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Limited capacity viewings of “Social Glue” will take place inside the gallery at 407 N. 24th St. The receptions will be in the gallery’s outdoor courtyard. Social distancing will be observed, and visitors are asked to wear masks.

The show may be viewed by appointment. To schedule, contact de Leon at 503-209-2394 or emailing kirksgrocery@gmail.com.

Public can create origami cranes for library display

Billings Public Library will host “1000 Cranes of Hope,” an ongoing project during summer 2020. The program will feature origami cranes created by the public at home and then brought to the library.

The library is collecting origami cranes of all colors and sizes to create a senbazuru display. "Senbazuru" literally means "1,000 cranes."