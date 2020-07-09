Entertainment guide: July 10

Kirks’ Grocery hosts Artists for Justice performance
“Support Black Lives: Artists for Justice” is planned at Kirks’ Grocery on Friday. Hosted by Kaylyn Roberts, the event will feature live performances by local musicians including Daniel Kosel, IZAC G & Wom, Aija, 100 Proof, Rent Money, Maraud and Charlie Smiley from 7-9 p.m.
Proceeds benefit Black Heritage Foundation of Yellowstone County, and anyone may make donations via Venmo @kirksgrocery.
NOVA presents 'Drive In Theater'
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts will present a live parking lot performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The live performance will feature music “From Met to Broadway” and favorite hits from past NOVA productions. Performers will include Kate Meyer, Karla Stricker, Janie Sutton, Kieran Beebe, Michelle Berger, Grace Mock and more.
The Drive In Theater will take place in NOVA's west parking lot at 2317 Montana Ave. Audience members can enjoy the performance from their own vehicles. Masks are required for anyone outside of a vehicle, and hand sanitizer will be available. Performers will be on platforms, using microphones, with an accompanist.
The performance is planned to help keep NOVA "in the black" while the theater is dark. Cast members, singers and actors are all volunteers. A free will offering will be taken.
Concessions and prepackaged snacks will be available for purchase.
For more information, call NOVA at 406-591-9535 or go to novabillings.org.
Family Fun Nights at ZooMontana planned
ZooMontana is hosting weekly Family Fun Nights this summer.
From 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday through Aug. 5, families are invited to the zoo for fun activities including:
- Animal presentations in the amphitheatre at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
- Scavenger hunts.
- Face painting.
- Food trucks.
Admission to Family Fun Night costs $7 for nonmembers and is free for members, according to an email from the zoo.
The Kilted Man returning for online performance
The Billings Public Library and Community 7 are joining to welcome acclaimed musician Matthew Gurnsey aka The Kilted Man, for a performance on Saturday via the library’s social media streaming platform and on Community 7 Television. The performance will be Gurnsey’s third appearance for the library’s annual Summer Reading Program.
In keeping with 2020’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” Gurnsey’s program will center on the folklore of the British Isles.
The performance will be available for viewing at 2 p.m. on the Billings Public Library Facebook page and YouTube channel, and Community 7 Television. After the initial screening, Community 7 Television will air repeat broadcasts throughout following weeks.
4ZERO7 Gallery to show new works by Shane de Leon
4ZERO7 Gallery will feature the new exhibit “Social Glue,” large scale collages created in 2020 by Billings-based artist, musician and Kirks’ Grocery owner Shane de Leon. The exhibit will run July 16-Oct. 10.
Shane de Leon’s new large-scale collages find precedent in Robert Rauschenberg’s “combines” in which Rauschenberg used ordinary objects to make artworks that emerged as both painting and sculpture. De Leon began this body of work making large humanoid figures merging found letters, signage, scrap paper, thread, fabric and the occasional dog hair glued together and embellished with ink and acrylic paint.
In his two latest pieces, he used signage gathered from the Black Lives Matter protest held in on June 7. In this huge, powerful piece, the viewer is drawn into the passionate language scrawled by individual protesters’ hands on hand-made signs.
In a press release, the artist said, “I’ve been doing small sculptural collages for 20 years or so with the occasional large piece. I love the freedom of recontextualizing scrap paper into a larger whole."
The public is invited to an opening reception, 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 16, as well as a closing reception from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Kirks' Grocery also plans two livestream gallery talks on the venue's Facebook page. The first will be with Mary Serbe at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. The second will be with Jon Lodge at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Limited capacity viewings of “Social Glue” will take place inside the gallery at 407 N. 24th St. The receptions will be in the gallery’s outdoor courtyard. Social distancing will be observed, and visitors are asked to wear masks.
The show may be viewed by appointment. To schedule, contact de Leon at 503-209-2394 or emailing kirksgrocery@gmail.com.
Public can create origami cranes for library display
Billings Public Library will host “1000 Cranes of Hope,” an ongoing project during summer 2020. The program will feature origami cranes created by the public at home and then brought to the library.
The library is collecting origami cranes of all colors and sizes to create a senbazuru display. "Senbazuru" literally means "1,000 cranes."
There is no limit to the number of cranes a person may create for the project. Contributions may be dropped off on the library’s second floor, just outside of the TECH Lab, from 2-5:50 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Carbon County Arts Guild hosting virtual exhibit of plein air works
The Carbon County Arts Guild in Red Lodge will host its first virtual exhibit of work by the Montana Painters Alliance on the guild’s new website.
Twice a year, the MPA group of more than 30 artists select a location in Montana to paint on site. Once back in the studio, the studies or paintings created plein air style are used as inspiration for additional work. In 2018, the MPA artists chose Red Lodge for their fall paint out. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, a few of these pieces will be available online with a display in the gallery rescheduled for September 2021.
MPA artists are from Montana and include: Rob Akey, Lou Archambault, Marcia Ballowe, Diana Brady, Nate Closson, Thomas English, Chuck Fulcher, Jake Gaedike, Tom Gilleon, Mimi Grant, Frank Hagel, Jerry Inman, Phil Korel, Jeff Manion, Patrick McClellan, Jennifer McClellan, Diana Mysse, Terry Nybo, Mark Ogle, Steven Oiestad, Mike Patterson, Bob Phinney, Greg Scheibel, Deb Schmit, Steve Seltzer, Robert Spannring, Laurie Stevens, David Swanson, Ron Ukrainetz, Jeff Walker, Shirle Wempner and Ken Yarus.
To view the MPA’s artwork, go to carboncountydepotgallery.org. Anyone interested in purchasing a piece may call the guild at 406-446-1370.
Big Sky Comedy Festival, International Balloon Rendezvous canceled
The 2020 Big Sky Comedy Festival and 2020 Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous have been canceled.
In a message to The Gazette, festival organizers Lukas Dulins Seely, Wayne Wilcox, Auggie Smith and Uriah Edmunds said, “We didn’t want to necessarily make that call but we feel it is right as our key sponsor partners recover from the pandemic. Allowing comics to get back to their business as clubs continue to open and rebook their rooms is also going to be a key step in the comedy community.
Additionally, the 2020 Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous has been canceled.
An announcement on the group’s Facebook page said, “We have made the very difficult decision to reschedule" to July 23-25, 2021.
Fort Peck Summer Theatre 2020 season canceled
Fort Peck Summer Theatre’s 2020 season has been canceled.
In a press release, the group recently announced, “With a very heavy heart, Fort Peck Fine Arts Council has determined that the 2020 Fort Peck Summer Theatre season will be suspended. After being contacted and advised by authorities regarding the recent COVID-19 cases in the area, FPFAC is following the health professionals’ recommendations and will not present the summer season.”
Andy Meyers, artistic director at FPST, and company plan to return in full force next season. The summer of 2021 will also debut a long-awaited new stage floor. This is a major technical upgrade for the company and will showcase some of the original aesthetic designs of the historic building.
At this time, Fort Peck still plans to run its annual Performing Arts Camp as scheduled in August.
Tickets that were already purchased for 2020 season performances may be credited to the theater’s 2021 season or refunded. Anyone who purchased tickets online will receive an email with an explanation of the refund/credit procedure.
Audience members may also keep unused tickets as a donation to the theater.
For more information, contact the theater by calling 406-228-9216 or emailing fptheatre@nemont.net.
