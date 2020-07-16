Entertainment guide: July 17

Montana Brews & BBQs
The 10th annual Montana Brews & BBQs is planned for Saturday. Taking place lakeside on Chiesa Plaza at MetraPark from 1-10 p.m., the brewfest showcases Montana keg beers. Local breweries will be there along with many others from throughout the state. Many of the breweries will offer seasonal brews typically not available year round.
D’tective will play live music and food trucks will be on site.
Admission is free. A brewery tour is $25 at the gate, or $20 in advance at Überbrew, Canyon Creek Brewery, Good Vibrations, CPR Cell Phone Repair in the Heights, and High Plains Brewery in Laurel. The tour includes a commemorative beer glass and 10 beer tokens.
Two new screenings set at Babcock and Art House
The Babcock Theatre and Art House Cinema & Pub offer two new screenings through July 23, with six showings of each film.
The Babcock Theatre will feature “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Seating at the Babcock is currently limited to 200 people per screening, according to a press release from the venues.
Art House Cinema & Pub will feature “The Truth.”
French cinema legends Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche joined masterful filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda (“Shoplifters,” “Still Walking”) to paint a moving portrait of family dynamics in “The Truth.” Fabienne (Deneuve) is an aging French movie star who, despite her momentary lapses in memory, remains a venerable force to be reckoned with. Upon publication of her memoirs, her daughter Lumir (Binoche) returns to Paris from New York with her husband (Hawke) and their young daughter to commemorate its release.
Seating at the Art House is currently limited to 20. Movie-goers must adhere to the theaters’ safety guidelines.
For tickets and showtimes at both venues, go to arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
Kirks’ Grocery hosts closing celebration of 'Tread and Unravel'
Kirks’ Grocery plans a closing celebration of the exhibit “Tread and Unravel” from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 23. The gallery will be open from 3-9 p.m. and will allow 10 people in at a time.
Those who view the exhibit by Mary Serbe and the late Terry Karson can trace the lineage of Serbe's' images across a series of lined canvases with black thread, and discover the monumental landscape paintings and glass etched work by Karson, Montana curator, artist and friend.
Serbe will be present at the closing celebration, according to a press release from the venue.
Kirks' Grocery, located 2920 Minnesota Ave., is open to the public from 3-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and by appointment.
YAM Camp starts soon
Yellowstone Art Museum’s “Behind the Scenes at the Museum” YAM Camp is planned for Aug. 3-7.
Kids can spend a week at the YAM using art in the museum to influence what they create. Ages 6-12 will go behind the scenes of the museum, to places they’ve never seen, then create art and put it all together to make a video.
Camp will take place 9:30 a.m.-noon for ages 6-8 and 1-3:30 p.m. for ages 9-12.
Masks must be worn and YAM safety protocols apply. YAM Campers are also advised to wear sunscreen, as some outdoor activity may take place.
Cost is $95 for YAM members and $125 for nonmembers. A sibling discount is also available for members.
To register, go to artmuseum.org/education/summer-camps.
Tippet Rise offers new streaming content
Tippet Rise Art Center recently announced two new online initiatives: a free, monthly virtual concert series called Tippet Rise & Friends at Home, comprised of new video streams of past performances, plus a library of free music downloads in 24/96 and Digital eXtreme Definition (DXD) format. Both initiatives are the art center’s response to the cancellation of its summer concert series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tippet Rise will present video streams of some of its most exciting concerts from past seasons, unreleased until now. Made possible by the art center’s cutting-edge in-house recording and video capabilities, the monthly virtual concert series will include performances by pianist Stephen Hough and the Escher String Quartet, and will continue through the fall and winter with concerts by violinist Vadim Gluzman, cellist Johannes Moser, pianists Yevgeny Sudbin and George Li, and the JACK Quartet.
Some of the concerts will feature special intermission content, including conversations with musicians and segments showcasing some of Tippet Rise’s monumental outdoor sculptures and architectural structures, as well as other scenes from the 12,000-acre art center.
The streaming series is available on the Tippet Rise website at tippetrise.org/virtual-events.
Additionally, the Tippet Rise Downloads Library will launch on July 30 and offer high quality recordings of performances featuring pianists Jenny Chen, Peter Halstead and Pedja Mužijević. The growing library of DXD files — the warmest sound files available — will soon showcase additional artists including Adam Golka, Julien Brocal, Michael Brown and Roman Rabinovich, among others. Downloads will be available on the Tippet Rise website, accompanied by a digital book including artists’ biographies, program notes, essays and photos, as well as technical information about the recordings. The recordings will also be available on Spotify and AmazonHD at a later date.
Concert footage from the Tippet Rise 2018 and 2019 seasons is also available online. Recent videos include performances by Three Sisters: Ahn Trio and many more.
Tippet Rise also releases a new podcast episode on the first Thursday of every month, each exploring facets of the art center. Past episodes have included a conversation with Francis Kéré, the world-renowned architect behind the art center’s latest installation, Xylem; an exploration of the art center’s legendary Steinway pianos, and a discussion about the music of landscape with composer John Luther Adams and the JACK Quartet.
For more information, go to tippetrise.org.
