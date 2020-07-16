Entertainment guide: July 17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Brews & BBQs

The 10th annual Montana Brews & BBQs is planned for Saturday. Taking place lakeside on Chiesa Plaza at MetraPark from 1-10 p.m., the brewfest showcases Montana keg beers. Local breweries will be there along with many others from throughout the state. Many of the breweries will offer seasonal brews typically not available year round.

D’tective will play live music and food trucks will be on site.

Admission is free. A brewery tour is $25 at the gate, or $20 in advance at Überbrew, Canyon Creek Brewery, Good Vibrations, CPR Cell Phone Repair in the Heights, and High Plains Brewery in Laurel. The tour includes a commemorative beer glass and 10 beer tokens.

Two new screenings set at Babcock and Art House

The Babcock Theatre and Art House Cinema & Pub offer two new screenings through July 23, with six showings of each film.

The Babcock Theatre will feature “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Seating at the Babcock is currently limited to 200 people per screening, according to a press release from the venues.

Art House Cinema & Pub will feature “The Truth.”