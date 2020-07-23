Entertainment guide: July 24

YAM is open Tuesday-Sunday. While COVID-19 restrictions are in place, the museum limits the number of visitors to 30 at a time. Masks are required and social distancing rules apply. Visitors are asked to schedule visits by calling 256-6804, ext. 225. One-hour time slots are available.

For more information, go to artmuseum.org.

Billings Studio Theatre reopens

Billings Studio Theatre recently announced its reopening.

Kicking things off is the comedy play “Rounding Third.” Directed by Stephanie Byars, “Rounding Third” examines two kinds of people in the world: those who need to win at all costs and those who avoid seeing every situation as a competitive event. This gentle comedy pits two coaches against each other as they try to coach on the same little League team. The glory days jock Don (Byrl Skovgaard) sees everything as “win at all costs” while the sensitive yuppie Michael (Casey Visser) says, “Can’t we just have fun?”