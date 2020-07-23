Entertainment guide: July 24

‘Matriarchs of Modernism’ and ‘Modern Connections’ on display at YAM
Yellowstone Art Museum is featuring two new exhibits through July 2021.
“Matriarchs of Modernism” showcases works from the YAM’s collection by four influential Montana artists, part of the museum-wide theme of “Women’s Work” commemorating the centennial of women’s suffrage. A companion exhibit, “Modern Connections,” highlights a few of the artists who were taught, influenced or sustained by these early modernists.
Modernism is a global movement that aligned with social upheavals brought about by the industrial revolution. Jessie Wilber, Frances Senska, Gennie DeWeese and Isabelle Johnson were among the first and most influential Montana artists to embrace modernist art and values.
Beginning in the 1940s, these four “Matriarchs of Modernism” arrived in or came home to Montana after absorbing avant-garde philosophy and practice in urban centers. They introduced new ways of thinking about art and teaching to succeeding generations of artists, mentoring students and connecting other creatives working in the arts, sciences and humanities to construct an alternative to the nostalgic cowboy culture of mid-century Montana.
The companion exhibit, “Modern Connections,” features the work of their students and peers.
YAM is open Tuesday-Sunday. While COVID-19 restrictions are in place, the museum limits the number of visitors to 30 at a time. Masks are required and social distancing rules apply. Visitors are asked to schedule visits by calling 256-6804, ext. 225. One-hour time slots are available.
For more information, go to artmuseum.org.
Billings Studio Theatre reopens
Billings Studio Theatre recently announced its reopening.
Kicking things off is the comedy play “Rounding Third.” Directed by Stephanie Byars, “Rounding Third” examines two kinds of people in the world: those who need to win at all costs and those who avoid seeing every situation as a competitive event. This gentle comedy pits two coaches against each other as they try to coach on the same little League team. The glory days jock Don (Byrl Skovgaard) sees everything as “win at all costs” while the sensitive yuppie Michael (Casey Visser) says, “Can’t we just have fun?”
BST is adhering to COVID-19 precautions. Maximum house capacity has been reduced to 40%. Seating is socially distanced and limited to no more than two people who know each other sitting together. Audience members are required to wear a mask in the theater during the performances. The theater is sanitized before and after every performance.
“Rounding Third” runs Thursdays-Sundays, July 23-Aug. 2. Curtain time on Thursdays-Saturdays is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees take place at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $21 for adults and $19 for students, seniors and military members. Tickets are on sale at the Billings Studio Theatre box office at 1500 Rimrock Road, or online at billingsstudiotheatre.com.
Yeah, baby! ‘Austin Powers’ among new screenings at Babcock and Art House
The Babcock Theatre and Art House Cinema & Pub are featuring three new screenings.
The Babcock Theatre is showing the 1968 sci-fi “2001: A Space Odyssey” and the 1997 comedy “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.”
Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” is the monolithic exploration of human, alien and artificial intelligence that has entertained and puzzled audiences for over 50 years. The film has been remastered in 4K.
“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” takes a trip back in time to the ‘60s (and then forward again to the ‘90s) with Mike Myers as the titular swingin' spy and the nefarious Dr. Evil. Film-goers attending in costume will receive a free small popcorn, according to a press release.
Seating at the Babcock is currently limited to 200 people per screening.
Art House Cinema & Pub will feature “Beats” through July 30.
The 2019 movie is a story of friendship, rebellion and the irresistible power of music set against the backdrop of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act of 1994, which banned unlicensed raves across the UK. “Beats” follows best friends and polar opposites Johnno and Spanner who, realizing they are destined for different futures, sneak out to an illegal party in pursuit of one last crazy night together.
Seating at the Art House is currently limited to 20.
For tickets and showtimes at both venues, go to arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
Chalk on the Walk planned
The community is invited to help make temporary public art at the Chalk on the Walk event themed “Summer Vacation,” taking place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 7 and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 8, during Downtown Billings Alliance’s Crazy Days Weekend.
Adults and children age 5 and older are invited to participate. (Children must be accompanied by an adult.) Chalkers of any ability can create a masterpiece that fits the event theme within a 3-by-3-foot square downtown. Squares will be assigned to pre-registered individuals and groups of up to three people.
In a press release, organizers said the downtown community sidewalk art initiative aims to spread positivity during these uncomfortable and uncertain times.
$5 cups of pastel chalks are available while supplies last. Event check-in and chalk pick-up will take place during event hours at the DBA office, 116 N. 29th St., Suite A. The $5 payment is tax-deductible.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Participants must wear a mask when checking in at the DBA office for square location and chalk cup purchase. There will be a minimum of 10 feet between squares to allow for appropriate social distancing.
Hand sanitizer will be available at the DBA office during the event. Additionally, three public hand washing stations are available downtown:
- At First Avenue North and North Broadway, in front of Big Dipper Ice Cream.
- On North Broadway, just south of Skypoint.
- On Fourth Avenue North and North 27th Street, near Billings First Church.
Event registration is required. To register for a free square location, email Email LRichardson@downtownbillings.com or go to downtownbillings.com.
Two Rivers Gallery kicks of silent auction
Two Rivers Gallery in Big Timber will kick off its silent auction on Friday. The auction will be open for bids during gallery hours, and culminate at the opening of Thomas English's “Montana High & Wide” from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 1.
The auction features a collection of fine art, ceramics, photography, jewelry and even some surprises to bid on, according to a press release from the gallery. Signed copies of Toby Thompson’s new book, “Fired On” will also be available.
The gallery is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Remote bidding by phone is also offered. For an appointment to view the gallery and silent auction, text or call Mary at 310-963-5307.
Thomas English’s “Montana High & Wide” is a collection of Montana landscape paintings. English is an avid outdoor and studio painter, traveler and 26-year Montana resident. English works primarily in oils in a loose impressionistic, yet realistic style. His current inspiration comes from daily hikes and observations found on the Montana ranch he shares with his wife, artist Shirle Wempner.
Ucross Art Gallery reopens, extends 'Entwined: Jennifer Reifsneider + Martha Tuttle' exhibit
The Ucross Art Gallery recently reopened to the public. The exhibit “Entwined: Jennifer Reifsneider + Martha Tuttle” has been extended through Oct. 23.
“Entwined” showcases 24 contemporary multidisciplinary works by Ucross fellows Jennifer Reifsneider and Martha Tuttle that incorporate elements including fabric, sculpture and paint, and fiber techniques such as weaving, spinning, crocheting and knitting.
Reifsneider has exhibited her work in more than 70 solo and group exhibitions across the United States, most recently in the Montana Triennial at the Yellowstone Art Museum, the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, Center for Craft in America, and the Craft and Folk Art Museum. Her work is in private and public collections. The Missoula-based artist was an artist-in-residence at Ucross in 2000 and 2017. She earned her BFA from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1995 and MFA from California State University-Long Beach in 2011.
Tuttle works in painting and textile. Recent solo exhibits include "Baccante by the Sea" (Geukens and De Vil, Belgium), "Dances with Atoms" (Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago) and "I long and seek after" (Jack Tilton Gallery, NYC). She was an artist-in-residence at Ucross in 2016. She received a BA from Bard College in 2011, and an MFA from the Yale School of Art in 2015. She lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.
The gallery is following guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health to ensure the safety of its guests and staff, including recommendations for social distancing and the use of face coverings and hand sanitizer.
Located in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains in northeast Wyoming, Ucross is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
