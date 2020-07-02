Entertainment guide: July 3

Local attractions band together for ‘Staycation Billings’
Billings' "Top 3 Tourist Attractions" according to Tripadvisor have joined forces to promote themselves to Billings-area residents who may not be able to take an out-of-town vacation. ZooMontana, Moss Mansion and DanWalt Gardens are offering a "Billings Staycation" 2-for-1 pass to all three attractions.
"We want to reach out to local residents who have not been to ZooMontana or the Moss Mansion for many years or who may have not even heard of the DanWalt Gardens," said Clint Lunde, owner of DanWalt Gardens, in a press release. "With COVID-19 altering everyone's plans, we thought it is a great idea to pool our resources to get residents to see their own hometown as if they were on vacation here in Billings and visit the best that Billings has to offer."
DanWalt Gardens is open for private or self-guided tours of a variety of plants, flowers, statues and fountains.
Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana, added, "During these uncertain times of travel, it is always great to know you have options right in your own back yard. At ZooMontana, we believe in community and look forward to partnering with two great organizations."
The Moss Mansion has undergone recent changes.
"A few years ago the Moss Mansion reimagined its museum experience and added self-guided tours to provide more flexibility for guests. Fast forward to today and we’re very grateful. All of that hard work prepared us to more easily address social distancing needs when we reopened”, said Jenna Peete, executive director.
The group has also started a Staycation Billings page on Facebook and invites local businesses and tourism organizations to post information on the page.
The Staycation Billings pass is $30.50 and admits two adults to ZooMontana, Moss Mansion and DanWalt Gardens. Passes are available at each of the attractions.
Mom Prom canceled; silent auction will benefit Dress for Success Billings
Mom Prom 2020, scheduled for July 11 at the Pub Station, has been canceled. In its place, an online auction of goods and services donated by local businesses will take place.
All proceeds will be donated to Dress for Success Billings whose mission is to empower women in the community to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and life.
Mom Prom 2020 ticket holders who purchased tickets online or by phone will receive an automatic refund, according to a press release from the Pub Station. All other refunds are available at the point of purchase when the venue is authorized to re-open.
More information is available at the “Dress for Success Online Auction Fundraiser” Facebook page.
Babcock, Art House plan new screenings
The Babcock Theatre and Art House Cinema & Pub plan screenings of two movies through July 9.
The Babcock Theatre will feature the 1999 science fiction film “The Matrix,” starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss, with five showings through July 9.
Seating at the Babcock is currently limited to 200 people per screening.
The Art House Cinema & Pub will feature “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” with six showings through July 9.
The 2019 film uses interviews and rare archival footage to chronicle John Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. Using present-day interviews with Lewis who is now 79 years old, producer/director Dawn Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. The film also includes interviews with political leaders, congressional colleagues and other people who figure prominently in Lewis’ life.
Seating at the Art House is currently limited to 20. Movie-goers must adhere to the theaters’ safety guidelines.
For tickets and showtimes at both venues, go to arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
Herberg's 'Wild Montana Skies' exhibit extended
Connie Herberg’s solo exhibit of large landscape works, “Wild Montana Skies,” has been extended. The show, on display at the Roosevelt Center in Red Lodge, started one week before the country shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Wild Montana Skies" will run through Dec. 30, 2021.
To learn more about the artist and her works, go to connieherbergfineart.com.
Montana Arts Council offers emergency funding
The Montana Arts Council recently announced the availability of emergency funding to offset economic losses due to COVID-19. MAC will award funds to nonprofit organizations, artists and cultural workers in Montana. The funds come through the National Endowment for the Arts as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Montana CARES Individuals will award up to $2,500 to those impacted by COVID-19.
Professional artists may apply to Montana CARES Recovery to recoup losses from canceled opportunities, up to $1,000.
Montana CARES Partners, recent grantees of the MAC Public Value Partnership, can receive up to $3,000 for on-going public services that add value to Montana communities.
MAC plans to announce the first round of grants in mid-July. Eligible and qualified applicants will remain in consideration until available funds are committed.
Applications and information webinars are available online at art.mt.gov.
