Entertainment guide: July 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local attractions band together for ‘Staycation Billings’

Billings' "Top 3 Tourist Attractions" according to Tripadvisor have joined forces to promote themselves to Billings-area residents who may not be able to take an out-of-town vacation. ZooMontana, Moss Mansion and DanWalt Gardens are offering a "Billings Staycation" 2-for-1 pass to all three attractions.

"We want to reach out to local residents who have not been to ZooMontana or the Moss Mansion for many years or who may have not even heard of the DanWalt Gardens," said Clint Lunde, owner of DanWalt Gardens, in a press release. "With COVID-19 altering everyone's plans, we thought it is a great idea to pool our resources to get residents to see their own hometown as if they were on vacation here in Billings and visit the best that Billings has to offer."

DanWalt Gardens is open for private or self-guided tours of a variety of plants, flowers, statues and fountains.

Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana, added, "During these uncertain times of travel, it is always great to know you have options right in your own back yard. At ZooMontana, we believe in community and look forward to partnering with two great organizations."

The Moss Mansion has undergone recent changes.