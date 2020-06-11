Entertainment guide: June 12

This summer’s upcoming exhibits include:

July 3-Aug. 1: Sue Tirrell’s “Homeplace” plus works by featured artist Victoria Christen.

Aug. 7-29: Works by Steven Y. Lee and Beth Lo, plus featured artist Alleghany Meadows.

Additionally, RLCC has extended its annual application deadline for Artist-In-Residence programming to July 31. This includes the programs Short-Term AIR, Artist-Invites-Artists, and MJ Do Good AIR, according to an email from the center. RLCC plans to resume its Long-Term AIR in February 2021.

RLCC plans to resume its Community Education Programming this fall.

To schedule an appointment, call 406-446-3993 or email info@redlodgeclaycenter.com. For more information, go to redlodgeclaycenter.com.

Babcock and Art House offer new screenings

The Babcock Theatre and Art House Cinema & Pub will feature two new screenings through June 18.

The Babcock Theatre will show the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz.”

The Art House Cinema & Pub will feature “Sometimes Always Never.”