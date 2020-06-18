Entertainment guide: June 19

In its 70th year, the BSOC has also released some of its favorite live performances on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Performances may also be viewed online at billingssymphony.org.

BSOC also announced plans for its virtual Kids Conducting Contest.

Even though the community isn’t able to gather for Symphony in the Park this year, BSOC invites children age 12 and younger to participate in the virtual contest. Parents can email a video of their kids age 12 and younger conducting “Stars and Stripes Forever,” along with the child’s first name and age to tyler@billingssymphony.org by Sunday, June 21.

The winner will receive their very own conductor's baton, and the opportunity to lead the Billings Symphony Orchestra in "Sleigh Ride" at the December Holiday Pops Concert.

To access the symphony’s clip of “Stars and Stripes Forever,” go to the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale’s YouTube channel.

NOVA hosting virtual playwriting camp

Enrollment is open for NOVA Center for the Performing Arts' virtual playwriting series, “The Hero’s Journey.”