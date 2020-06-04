Entertainment guide: June 5

Inspired by the 2020 centennial of women’s suffrage, Hager said in a press release, “I was thinking of the long struggle to get equal rights for a lot of people, not just women.” With the exception of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, this series of portraits highlights women from the artist’s own circle who are working to overcome adversity.

“Equal: A Work in Progress” is on display through Sept. 17.

"Women's Work is on display through Oct. 4. Visitors to the YAM must wear masks/face coverings, and visits must be scheduled by calling 406-256-6804.

For more information, go to artmuseum.org.

Tess Lehman paintings featured at Toucan

Though the June ArtWalk is canceled, Toucan’s scheduled show will go on.

New paintings by Billings artist Tess Lehman will be on display in the gallery beginning Friday, and will be featured through the end of the month.