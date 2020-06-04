Entertainment guide: June 5

YAM presents second annual North x Northwest exhibition ‘Women’s Work’
In commemoration of the centennial of women’s suffrage, the Yellowstone Art Museum’s second annual North x Northwest exhibition is themed “Women’s Work.” Jill Ahlberg Yohe, associate curator of Native American art at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, juried the exhibition, selecting 60 works from 441 entries.
At MIA, Ahlberg Yohe seeks new initiatives and to expand understanding and new curatorial practices of historical and contemporary Native art. Ahlberg Yohe received her PhD from the University of New Mexico in 2008; her dissertation focused on the social life of weaving in contemporary Navajo life. Along with Teri Greeves, Ahlberg Yohe co-curated “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists.”
“Women’s Work” was open to artists of all genders and backgrounds, working in any fine art or craft medium. Part of a communitywide series of cultural events, the North x Northwest exhibition is intended to introduce new artists to the region, showcase regional favorites, and showcase emerging artists alongside their more established peers. In addition to Juror’s Award and People’s Choice, the exhibition will fund $5,000 in purchase awards for the YAM’s permanent collection. The exhibition was open to artists of all genders and backgrounds, working in any fine art or craft medium.
Artists in the exhibition include 13 from Montana. The others hail from 27 states ranging from Florida to California. They are: Brooke Atherton, Jenny Balisle, Isabelle & Guillaume Beau de Lomenie, Meghan Bissonnette, Courtney Blazon, Ginger Bowen, Becky Brinkley, Pat Budge, Diane Bush, Veronica Ceci, Lauren, Chambers, Jeanne Ciravolo, Katie Craney, Brittney Denham, Aileen Denny, Kenzie Dickens, Stephanie Dishno, Hai-Dang Do, Sara Drower, Evee Erb, Megan Faulkner, Lisa Flowers Ross, Candace Forrette, Wendy Foster, Stephanie Frostad, Judith Quinn Garnett, Emily Gomez, Molly Haig, Nancy Helmsworth, Susan Hensel, Michael Jorgensen, Debra Keirce, Tiffany Leach, Bonnie MacAllister, Valerie Marek, Cristina Marian, Laura Meintjes, Leslie Van Stavern Millar, Stacy Weitz Minch, Mary Nash, Thu Nguyen, Julie Nocent-Vigil, Sarah Palmeri, Sarah Peterman, Carla Potter, Beatriz Rodriguez, Maggy Rozycki Hiltner, Hasna Sal, Heather Schroeder, Fred Scruton, Jennifer Shada, Cerrina Smith, Victoria Smits, Betsy Timmer, Diana Tremaine, Blair Treuer, Weiting Wei, Linda Whitney, and Tenyoh.
Also on display at the YAM is “Equal: A Work in Progress,” featuring works by Missoula-based painter and photographer, Kristi Hager.
The installation threads throughout the first floor of the museum, connecting the “Women’s Work” series. Painted on thin, un-stretched muslin using washes of gray paint, Hager’s works are translucent. The contours of each succeeding portrait are visible through the last, linking generations of women. Hager depicts each subject in a head-and-shoulders portrait, unsmiling. Her subjects return the viewer’s gaze, projecting competence, confidence and quiet power.
Inspired by the 2020 centennial of women’s suffrage, Hager said in a press release, “I was thinking of the long struggle to get equal rights for a lot of people, not just women.” With the exception of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, this series of portraits highlights women from the artist’s own circle who are working to overcome adversity.
“Equal: A Work in Progress” is on display through Sept. 17.
"Women's Work is on display through Oct. 4. Visitors to the YAM must wear masks/face coverings, and visits must be scheduled by calling 406-256-6804.
For more information, go to artmuseum.org.
Tess Lehman paintings featured at Toucan
Though the June ArtWalk is canceled, Toucan’s scheduled show will go on.
New paintings by Billings artist Tess Lehman will be on display in the gallery beginning Friday, and will be featured through the end of the month.
Lehman is a native of Montana who has been painting since her early teens. She began a painting-a-day habit in 2011 that she used to develop her style and technique, including limiting her palette to only nine colors plus white. Today, she continues a robust studio practice painting a wide variety of subject matter. Her paintings have been featured in juried shows, exhibits and auctions across the country, including this year’s Yellowstone Art Museum auction.
Toucan is located at 2505 Montana Ave. The gallery is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. According to a press release from the gallery, Lehman’s paintings will also be available for viewing and sale at Toucan’s website, toucanarts.com.
Babcock and Art House announce latest offerings
The Babcock Theatre and Art House Cinema & Pub is offering a new line-up of film screenings.
In an email, Brian Oestreich, creative director of the venues, invited the community to enjoy more classic cinema at The Babcock with “The Goonies,” a 1985 inspiring adventure that was a hallmark of many of collective childhoods.
The Babcock plans to continue to offer old favorites until new films become available later this summer.
Showing this week at the Art House Cinema & Pub is “Hope Gap.”
The 2019 movie is an intimate, intense and loving story that charts the life of Grace (Annette Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Bill Nighy) is leaving her for another after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout the dissolution has on their only grown son (Josh O'Connor). Unraveled and feeling displaced in her small seaside town, Grace ultimately regains her footing and discovers a new, powerful voice.
Screenings for the films run June 5-11. The organizations are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
For tickets and showtimes at both venues, go to arthousebillings.com or call 406-601-1241.
Kirks’ Grocery plans "Tread and Unravel" opening celebration
Kirks’ Grocery plans an opening celebration for the new exhibit “Tread and Unravel” by Mary Serbe and Terry Karson, from 3-9 p.m. on Friday.
Serbe is the education director at Yellowstone Art Museum. Born in New Jersey, Serbe earned her BFA degree from Manhattanville College in Purchase. Her work is an exploration of spacetime through paint and thread, according to an email from Kirks’ Grocery.
Esteemed Montana artist Terry Karson was born in Kansas City. At age 66, he died of cancer at his Ennis home in 2017. The exhibit features Karson’s monumental landscape paintings and glass etched work.
Other events coming up at Kirks’ Grocery include:
June 12: Mary Serbe leads a walk-through “Tread and Unravel.”
June 19: LB's Puppiversary and the ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show.
"Tread and Unravel" will be on display through July 21. Reservations for the opening celebration of “Tread and Unravel” are available for up to five people at a time, by emailing kirksgrocery@gmail.com and through the organization's website, Facebook page and Instagram. For more information, go to kirksgrocery.com.
Ucross receives Amazon Literary Partnership grant
Ucross was selected to receive a grant from the Amazon Literary Partnership to support its program and operations.
The funds to Ucross will support residencies for two emerging writers from the High Plains or Intermountain West regions.
In addition to selecting artists from a diverse range of backgrounds, Ucross is committed to supporting artists and writers from the Native American community. The Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists has supported the work of contemporary Native American artists since 2018. Ucross expanded the Fellowship program to include Native American writers in 2020, according to a press release from the organization.
Since its establishment in 1981, Ucross has provided more than 2,100 residencies to writers, visual artists, and composers.
Ucross is among 66 Amazon Literary Partnership grant recipients this year, collectively awarded a total of more than $1 million.
