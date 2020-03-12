Entertainment guide: March 13

Annual St. Patrick's Day parade and Celtic Fair planned
The 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be held in downtown Billings on Saturday. Activities are free and open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The parade, beginning at 11 a.m., will be the first to travel along the city’s new parade route. From the staging area west of North 32nd Street, the parade will travel east on Second Avenue North, turn north at Skypoint on North Broadway, and then west onto Third Avenue North. Floats will disband at Division Street and North 33rd Street.
After the parade, the Hooligan’s Sports Bar Street Party will feature local rock tribute band Kicking Karma. The Hooligan’s team will pour green beer and Hooligan’s Irish Red for party-goers on North Broadway and offer fun giveaways.
The Celtic fair includes live entertainment on the community stage outside the Babcock Theatre starting at 12:30 p.m., with performances by the Claddagh Irish Dance Academy. Local musician Trevor Wood will perform at 1:30 p.m.
According to the Downtown Billings Alliance, festivities will also include:
- The Lil’ Leprechaun Bike Skills Area on North Broadway between Third Avenue North and Second Avenue North, with outdoor bike skills lessons and obstacles set up for all levels of riders.
- St. Vincent’s Kids in Motion truck. Kids and adults age 6 years and older who ride without training wheels are invited to ride their bikes to the event. Youth participants can decorate their bikes for the holiday. All riders must wear a helmet.
- Sportsball group’s hammer-lachen game in front of Rock Creek Coffee Roasters from 1-3 p.m.
- Steep World portable climbing wall.
- Aalpacas from Mule Train Alpaca Ranch.
- St. Patrick’s Day-inspired hair braiding and green coloring, plus face-painting at Bishops Cuts/Colors.
- A Party Ponies miniature horse dressed as a unicorn.
- Food trucks and other vendors.
For more information, go to downtownbillings.com.
Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums plans pub crawls
The Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums is hosting pub crawls throughout Billings on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday.
The group will perform at the following times and places:
Friday:
- 8 p.m. - Montana Brewing Company / Hooligan's
Saturday:
- 12:30 p.m. (after the St. Patrick's Day parade) - The Monte Bar and Casino
- 5 p.m. - Canyon Creek Brewing
- 6 p.m. - Fiddler's Green
- 7 p.m. - Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill
- 8 p.m. - Montana Brewing Company / Hooligan's Sports Bar
Tuesday:
- 5 p.m. - Red Door Lounge
- 6 p.m. - Canyon Creek Brewery
- 7 p.m. - Shooter’s Casino & Bar
- 8 p.m. - Thirsty Street Brewing Co.
- 9 p.m. Montana Brewing Company / Hooligan’s Sports Bar
Yellowstone Repertory Theatre presents 'The Children'
Yellowstone Repertory Theatre continues its third season with “The Children,” by Lucy Kirkwood. The play will be presented in the Black Box at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave., beginning Friday.
In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they’re shocked to discover the real reason for her visit.
YRT’s production features artistic ensemble member Susan Kennedy Sommerfeld as Hazel. Billings stage veterans Elizabeth Alexander and Vint Lavinder play Rose and Robin. Set and costume design are a collaborative effort by the cast and crew, with a major assist from Nathan Blanding, YRT’s board president. Davison Schanno will design lighting and Ryan Gage is designing the soundtrack with original music from Steven Zediker, leader of the Slainte Traditional Music Session.
Opening Friday, the show runs through Saturday, March 28. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, with a Thursday performance on March 26, and two Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on March 15 and March 22.
The Thursday, March 26, performance will be free to all students with a valid student ID and include a post-show discussion with the cast.
In a press release, YRT said the play contains strong language is not suitable for younger audiences.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for students. Discounts are available for groups of 8+ or student groups of 10 or more. For tickets or more information, go to yellowstonerep.org. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 1-800-838-3006, or at the door.
‘West Side Story: Symphony Concert Version’ coming
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale is presenting “West Side Story: Symphony Concert Version” for the first time in Montana.
At Lincoln Center on Saturday, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert Cues, an interactive discussion about the program, will start at 6:45 p.m. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
The creative dream team of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim challenged the status quo with their release of “West Side Story” on Broadway in 1957. It became a morality play an entire generation could relate to, while it dared to talk (sing) about the social issues that were prevalent all over the nation — issues like acceptance, tolerance, racism and the American Dream.
“West Side Story: Symphony Concert Version” is a lightly staged production featuring a cast of Broadway professionals and local performers. The Broadway cast includes Jessica Soza (Maria), Marc Koeck (Tony), Beau Huchings (Riff), and Aline Mayagoitia (Anita). The local cast includes Brook Moncada (Rosalee), Chae Clearwood (Shark Girl), Alyssa Melder (Shark Girl), Logan Dolence (Action), CJ Jennings (Jet Boy), Travis Kuehn (Jet Boy), and Dylan Petit (Jet Boy).
Tickets are $13-$26 and are available by calling 406-252-3610 and online at billingssymphony.org.
Mark S. Moak's 'Retrospective Exhibition' at Ryniker-Morrison Gallery
Rocky Mountain College’s Ryniker-Morrison Gallery will host “Retrospective Exhibition,” an exhibit of work by Mark S. Moak from March 19 through April 8. An opening reception will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, in the gallery located in Tech Hall on the RMC campus. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Mark S. Moak, the head of Rocky Mountain College’s Art Department, will retire in May after being a part of Rocky since 1987. The work displayed will encompass his journey as an artist, teacher and mentor, according to a press release from RMC.
Moak works in media such as metal, photography, drawing, watercolor, sculpture and calligraphy. His work is driven by the myriad courses he teaches, including art history, and shaped by projects within the classroom, experiences studying abroad, fundraisers for the community and his experience as a summer fire lookout.
Moak earned his bachelor's of fine arts and master's of fine arts degrees at the University of Georgia, specializing in jewelry and metalwork. At his first full-time teaching job at Mohave Community College in Arizona, he taught only his specialty. At Brewton-Parker College in Georgia, he taught all the art courses offered by the college, which prepared him for the position at Rocky that required teaching drawing, painting, printmaking, calligraphy, sculpture, digital photography and all art histories. As a result, a broad variety of media will be displayed at the exhibition.
May presents capstone exhibit
Elizabeth May, a senior art student at Montana State University Billings, will hold her capstone exhibit, “Soggy Cereal is Real,” through Friday, March 20. The exhibit is on display the MSUB student gallery, located on the first floor of the Liberal Arts building.
May is a contemporary artist working in painting, digital media and installation. “Soggy Cereal is Real” is a multi-media installation depicting a constructed reality, full of opposition and controlled chaos, according to a press release from MSUB. The artist draws on autobiography, memories, writing and nostalgia to polish a dreamscape of life’s daily visceral frustrations.
A reception is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu.