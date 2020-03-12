Entertainment guide: March 13

Mark S. Moak's 'Retrospective Exhibition' at Ryniker-Morrison Gallery

Rocky Mountain College’s Ryniker-Morrison Gallery will host “Retrospective Exhibition,” an exhibit of work by Mark S. Moak from March 19 through April 8. An opening reception will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, in the gallery located in Tech Hall on the RMC campus. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Mark S. Moak, the head of Rocky Mountain College’s Art Department, will retire in May after being a part of Rocky since 1987. The work displayed will encompass his journey as an artist, teacher and mentor, according to a press release from RMC.

Moak works in media such as metal, photography, drawing, watercolor, sculpture and calligraphy. His work is driven by the myriad courses he teaches, including art history, and shaped by projects within the classroom, experiences studying abroad, fundraisers for the community and his experience as a summer fire lookout.