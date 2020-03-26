Entertainment guide: March 27

Alive After 5 lineup announced
The Downtown Billings Alliance recently announced its 2020 Alive After 5 lineup.
The weekly outdoor concert series will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, June 11 to July 30.
On June 11, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs will bring their "foot-stompin' folk" to the outdoor stage at the Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N. The band, featuring Lena (Laney) Schiffer on vocals/guitar/percussion, Matt Demarais on vocals/banjo/dobro, Ethan Demarais on bass, Brian Kassay on fiddle/mandolin/harmonica, and Josh Moore on vocals/guitar, has won Bozeman Magazine’s Best Bluegrass Band four years in a row.
The schedule includes:
- July 18: Arterial Drive at Hooligan’s Sports Bar, 109 N. Broadway.
- June 25: El Wencho at Montana Brewing Co., 113 N. Broadway.
- July 2 (AA5 Block Party): Paige & The People’s Band at Thirsty Street Brewing Co., 3008 First Ave. N.
- July 9: Wippoorwill at Daisy Dukes, 222 N. Broadway.
- July 16: Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk at Tiny’s Tavern, 323 N. 24th St.
- July 23: Able Soul at Walkers Grill, 2700 First Ave. N.
- July 30: Willy G & Lawrence at McCormick’s Café, 2419 Montana Ave.
Admission is free, although anyone age 21 or older wanting to drink alcoholic beverages must purchase a wristband for $2.
This year, organizers will again offer the Valley Credit Union VIP area. Each concert will feature a special shaded area with seating, tables, free ice-cold water and easy access to one of the event bar locations. A limited number of $10 VIP wristbands will be available at the DBA office, 116 N. 29th St., each week, which concert-goers may pick up in person or by calling 294-5060 the week leading up to the concert. Any remaining wristbands will be sold at concerts on a first come, first served basis.
Pocket schedules will be available at the DBA office at the end of May.
Symphony offers free access to online archive
As a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale office is temporarily closed. However, an archive of BSO&C’s audio-recorded performances is available at billingssymphony.org.
In an email, the organization invited the community to listen to free classical music from around the world, at no cost.
This House of Books offers book recommendations, delivery
This House of Books announced its store at 224 N. Broadway will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 28, until further notice.
This House of Books also recently announced its list of second edition book recommendations, including a range of activity books for kids. All of them may be ordered on the store’s website for direct shipment. In an email, the organization said online shoppers who live in Billings may also select "Store Pickup Option" then enter "Home Delivery" in the comment area to have items delivered.
For more information, or to sign up for the organization's newsletter to receive book recommendations, go to thishouseofbooks.indielite.org. Recommendations and other information are also available at the "This House of Books" Facebook page.
Toucan launches new ‘20dollar.art’ initiative
As social distancing takes hold, Toucan gallery at 2505 Montana Ave., has temporarily closed its business, but remains open for business through other avenues.
Until further notice, gallery associates will interact with customers by appointment only. People may call 252-0122 or email toucan@toucanarts.com.
Additionally, many of the gallery’s products are available in its online boutique at toucanarts.com/shop.
Recently, Toucan announced the launch of “20dollar.art.”
“We here at Toucan don’t believe that art should be understood as available only to the elite. Art is for everyone, we say. Art is for the people,” Toucan representatives said in an announcement. “And in this time, art could be something that we humans need simply to remind us of our shared human spirit. We think that art is essential, even if Toucan is not (at least in the terms of pandemics).”
20dollar.art is a simple idea: For $20, the gallery will send a piece of original art. Anyone interested in the initiative can find out more at 20dollar.art.
High Plains Book Award entries in, readers needed
A total of 223 books have been nominated for the 14th annual High Plains Book Awards, which recognize writers and their work from seven Western states and three Canadian provinces.
All entries will be read and evaluated by community volunteers, and readers are still needed in several of the award categories.
This year’s 223 nominations were spread out over 12 categories, with seven entries in Art and Photography, 18 in Children’s Books, 14 in Creative Nonfiction, 39 in Fiction, 33 in First Book, 10 in Indigenous Writer, four in Medicine and Science, 28 in Nonfiction, 20 in Poetry, five in Short Stories, 32 in Woman Writer and 13 in Young Adult.
Five community volunteers are still needed to read entries in the Children’s category, plus nine readers for Woman Writers, three for Creative Nonfiction, three for Young Adult and 17 for First Book. Books will be distributed to readers after March 27.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, readers will be asked to email their evaluations to the library. In the past, the books were also returned to the library, but readers will be able to keep all copies this year, according to a press release from organizers. Evaluations are due by June 1.
Each of the entries will be read and evaluated by four community volunteers. The top three books in each category will become finalists, and those books are then forwarded to judges who will choose the winners. The judges include past winners and published writers with a connection to the High Plains in the United States and Canada.
All of the High Plains Book Awards are sponsored by local organization and individuals. Winners will be announced at the High Plains Book Awards Banquet, set for Saturday Sept. 26, at the Pub Station. The banquet will be held in conjunction with the High Plains BookFest. Each book award winner will receive $500 and a commemorative plaque.
The High Plains Book Awards were established in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, a region that includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
For more information , go to highplainsbookawards.org or contact Shari Nault, High Plains Book Awards president, by calling 406-672-6223 or emailing shari2redlodge@gmail.com.
History Foundation awards grants to YAM, Yellowstone County Museum
Montana History Foundation recently announced grants awarded to Yellowstone Art Museum and Yellowstone County Museum.
The YAM was awarded $5,000 for a Will James Collection Stewardship and Public Access Project.
The money will help conservation of the YAM’s collection of nearly 200 works on paper by artist, illustrator, and Newberry Medal-winning Montana author Will James (1892-1942). The works will be re-matted using museum-quality board. They will then be properly housed in archival folders and boxes, photographed, conditioned and cataloged.
Additionally, MHF awarded Yellowstone County Museum $3,000 to rehouse its Native American collections. The museum will acquire archival materials to facilitate proper preservation. The collection contains more than 1,000 culturally significant objects from contemporary Montana tribes. Currently, over half of this collection is stored in non-archival boxes that are exposing objects to hazardous acids.
According to a press release from the MHF, its 2020 grant cycle will put $164,800 into 29 historic preservation projects in 27 Montana communities this year, bringing total funding from the MHF for historic preservation across to over $1 million since 2012.
The Montana History Foundation is a nonproﬁt organization raising money to provide funding for history and preservation projects across Montana. A complete list of its 2020 funded projects is available online at mthistory.org/grants.
Closed Carbon County Arts Guild still offers scholarship
The Carbon County Arts Guild in Red Lodge is closed until further notice. The closure includes the cancellation of the 2020 K-12 grade Student Art Shows in April and May; the rescheduling of the May solo show by Livingston artist Janet Moczar-Buti, as well as cancellation of April and May public programs.
In a press release, the guild announced the organization will still offer its scholarship, an award of $1,000, to any Carbon County high school graduate; past graduates as well as those who will graduate high school in May 2020, who plan to pursue a visual arts degree or a career in an art-related field.
The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery 2020 Scholarship Program deadline has been extended to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 30. Scholarship applications can be found at carboncountydepotgallery.org.
Completed applications may be mailed directly to the guild or emailed to carboncountyartsguild@yahoo.com. The winner will be selected, notified, and announced by mid-May.
During the temporary closure, staff members are working remotely and may be reached by phone and email.
