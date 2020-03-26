Entertainment guide: March 27

This House of Books also recently announced its list of second edition book recommendations, including a range of activity books for kids. All of them may be ordered on the store’s website for direct shipment. In an email, the organization said online shoppers who live in Billings may also select "Store Pickup Option" then enter "Home Delivery" in the comment area to have items delivered.

For more information, or to sign up for the organization's newsletter to receive book recommendations, go to thishouseofbooks.indielite.org. Recommendations and other information are also available at the "This House of Books" Facebook page.

Toucan launches new ‘20dollar.art’ initiative

As social distancing takes hold, Toucan gallery at 2505 Montana Ave., has temporarily closed its business, but remains open for business through other avenues.

Until further notice, gallery associates will interact with customers by appointment only. People may call 252-0122 or email toucan@toucanarts.com.

Additionally, many of the gallery’s products are available in its online boutique at toucanarts.com/shop.

Recently, Toucan announced the launch of “20dollar.art.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}