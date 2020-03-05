Entertainment guide: March 6

Hartman leads 'Painting Ireland' workshop

Red Lodge artist Carol Hartman will instruct the oil painting workshop “Painting Ireland” from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery in Red Lodge. Students can learn how to work with oil paint while being inspired by the beauty of Ireland. Art concepts of color and composition will be discussed to enrich the skill and creativity of the paintings.

Carol Hartman comes from rural northern Montana along the Missouri River. Her rich rural background is often the inspiration for her art and for the classes she teaches.

The workshop costs is $45, which includes all materials. All skill levels are welcome, according to a press release from the guild. Registration is required. To register, call the guild at 446-1370.

Author C.J. Box to visit Barnes & Noble

Author C.J. Box will visit Montana and Wyoming promoting his new book, “Long Range.”

In Billings, the author will be at Barnes & Noble at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Other tour stops include Sheridan Stationary in Sheridan, Wyoming, at noon on Wednesday.