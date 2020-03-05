Entertainment guide: March 6

Night of Steve Jackson Games board games at KAB
KAB Sportscards & Collectables will host an evening featuring award-winning games published by Steve Jackson Games from 6-10 p.m. on Friday.
Ages 13 and older are invited to play games including Munchkin, Deadly Doodles, SPANC, Mars Attacks: The Dice Game, Car Wars: The Card Game, Zombie Dice and more. Special promo items will be given to participants, and everyone will have a chance to win free games.
KAB Sportscards & Collectables is located at 2059 Broadwater Ave., Suite C.
First Friday to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday
First Fridays will continue downtown on Friday.
Many downtown shops extend their hours, restaurants feature diverse menu options, local musicians and artists are highlighted, and monthly themes offer a variety of unique, fun experiences for all ages.
In celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, this month’s theme is "Reading Rainbow."
Designated hours of the event are 5-8 p.m., but many participating businesses are open later.
For a list of First Friday events and participants, go to downtownbillings.com.
Hartman leads 'Painting Ireland' workshop
Red Lodge artist Carol Hartman will instruct the oil painting workshop “Painting Ireland” from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery in Red Lodge. Students can learn how to work with oil paint while being inspired by the beauty of Ireland. Art concepts of color and composition will be discussed to enrich the skill and creativity of the paintings.
Carol Hartman comes from rural northern Montana along the Missouri River. Her rich rural background is often the inspiration for her art and for the classes she teaches.
The workshop costs is $45, which includes all materials. All skill levels are welcome, according to a press release from the guild. Registration is required. To register, call the guild at 446-1370.
Author C.J. Box to visit Barnes & Noble
Author C.J. Box will visit Montana and Wyoming promoting his new book, “Long Range.”
In Billings, the author will be at Barnes & Noble at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Other tour stops include Sheridan Stationary in Sheridan, Wyoming, at noon on Wednesday.
C. J. Box is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of the Joe Pickett series, five stand-alone novels, and the story collection “Shots Fired.” He has won the Edgar, Anthony, Macavity, Gumshoe, and two Barry awards, as well as the French Prix Calibre .38 and a French Elle magazine literary award. His books have been translated into 27 languages.
According to a press release, “Long Range,” tells the story of Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett investigating an attempted murder — a crime committed from a confoundingly long distance.
When Pickett is asked to join the rescue efforts for the victim of a startling grizzly attack, he reluctantly leaves his district behind. Just as Pickett begins to suspect the attack is not what it seems, he is brought home by an emergency on his own turf. Someone has targeted a prominent local judge, shooting at him from a seemingly impossible distance.
The search for the would-be assassin becomes personal when Pickett’s best friend falls under suspicion for the crime. It’s a race against the clock as Pickett tries to clear his friend’s name and identify the real shooter, all while deciphering a startling grizzly attack in the area.
Angels Ball benefits families of children with cancer
The nonprofit organization Cassie’s Gifts of Love invites the community to the sixth annual Angels Ball at DoubleTree by Hilton on Saturday, March 14. The benefit for Montana families of children with cancer features a prom-style formal dance, dessert bar and silent auction of many items including original art by local artists, jewelry, CanAm jackets and much more. A no-host bar will also be available throughout the evening.
Cassie’s Gifts of Love was founded to honor Casandra Lorenz of Billings, who was diagnosed with a stage-four muscle cancer in July 2009.
Casandra died at age 17 in March 2012. To honor Casandra’s wish to help others in need, her parents founded Cassie’s Gifts of Love. So far, the organization has contributed more than $100,000 to help 50 families.
Angels Ball will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight. Ages 11 and younger are welcome to join in at no cost from 7 to 9 p.m.
Tickets for ages 12 and older cost $30 and are available at Gordy’s Casino, Rio Grand Casino, High Horse Saloon & Eatery, and Cutie Patootie Boutique & Bridal, or by calling Tina at 697-6520.
To learn about Casandra and her family's story and how to help, go to cassiesgiftsoflove.com or the Cassie’s Gifts of Love Facebook page.
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried coming to Billings
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried will perform an evening of stand-up at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center Saturday, March 14. Presented by Big Sky Comedy in celebration of its 10th year, the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. While in Montana, Gottfried will also perform in Bozeman on March 12 and Butte on March 13.
Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition
The Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition is on display at Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery in Red Lodge through March 30.
An opening reception will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. First, second, and third place awards as well as honorable mentions will be announced at 3 p.m. Visitors are invited to cast their vote for the People’s Choice winner. The award will be given out at the reception.
Artist Laurie Lee of Powell, Wyoming, selected 62 of the top works of art from 153 submissions for this show.
The artists showing in the exhibit are C.E. Allen, Shirley Badame-Foy, Ev Bergeron, Linda Burwick, Patti Gordon, Diane Greenwood, Sally Gregory, Connie Herberg, Amber Marie Hunt, Lance Johnson, Sharon Karlson, Marvin Keller, David Kewitt, Mary Knapp, Michael Koski, Susan Lyons, Jeanette Magstadt, Terri Malucci, Karen McBride, Kenneth Wayne McClane, Christine Mullaney, Dawn Ness, Dorci Newman Tremblay, Hal Olson, Michael Patterson, Dominique Paulus, Randall Rasmussen, Marcia Selsor, Lisa Sherrodd, Robert Smith, Duane Steinmetz, Lou Taylor, Christine Vandersnick, Phyllis Waltman, Rosellen Westerhoff, Tom Wolfe, and Dana Zier.
For more information, go to carboncountydepotgallery.org.