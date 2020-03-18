Entertainment guide: March 20

Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition winners named
Carbon County Arts Guild in Red Lodge recently announced the winners of its 2020 Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition.
The winners in the two dimensional category are as follows:
- First place: Lance Johnson, “Winter Lodging,” watercolor.
- Second place: Connie Herberg, “Blaze of Glory,” oil.
- Third place: Linda Burwick, “Can’t See the Forest for the Trees,” acrylic.
Honorable mentions were awarded to:
- Dawn Ness, “Morning Stroll,” watercolor.
- Sally Gregory: “Slim,” oil.
- Dominique Paulus: “Pop-Eye,” acrylic.
- Ev Bergeron, “Looking for Lunch,” watercolor.
- Michael Koski, “Cascade,” watercolor.
- Connie Herberg, “Indian Paintbrush,” oil.
The winners in the three dimensional category are as follows:
- First place: Marcia Selsor, “Lichen,” porcelain.
- Second place: Robert Smith, “Hollow Pine,” pine.
- Honorable mention: Duane Steinmetz, “Stolen Lunch,” black walnut.
The winner of the People’s Choice Award is Tom Wolfe for the oil painting “Watering the Horses.”
In an email, the CCAG recently announced its temporary closure. The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery will remain closed until Wednesday, April 1. The Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition has been extended through April 25.
Harlo Music Project announces summer concerts
The Harlo Music Project festival continues on two days this summer in Harlowton.
On June 27, the festival will be headlined by blues rocker Hannah Wicklund, with Brent Cowles, The Bones of J.R. Jones, Straw Hat Riots, Swamp Dog and Gilda House.
On Aug. 8th, the Americana band American Aquarium with headline with The Band of Heathens, The Vegabonds, El Wencho, Milton Menasco and the Big Fiasco, and Jessica Eve.
The festival on the main street in Harlowton includes food trucks, craft beers from Gally's Brewing, and activities for kids.
For more information, visit https://www.harlomusicproject.com/2020-festivals.