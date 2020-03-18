Entertainment guide: March 20

In an email, the CCAG recently announced its temporary closure. The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery will remain closed until Wednesday, April 1. The Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition has been extended through April 25.

Harlo Music Project announces summer concerts

The Harlo Music Project festival continues on two days this summer in Harlowton.

On June 27, the festival will be headlined by blues rocker Hannah Wicklund, with Brent Cowles, The Bones of J.R. Jones, Straw Hat Riots, Swamp Dog and Gilda House.

On Aug. 8th, the Americana band American Aquarium with headline with The Band of Heathens, The Vegabonds, El Wencho, Milton Menasco and the Big Fiasco, and Jessica Eve.

The festival on the main street in Harlowton includes food trucks, craft beers from Gally's Brewing, and activities for kids.

For more information, visit https://www.harlomusicproject.com/2020-festivals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0