Entertainment guide: May 1

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks postpones 2020 season

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has postponed its 2020 season, in consideration of the health and safety of its audiences and artists during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization recently announced in an email.

In response to cancellations and postponements, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks began creating content for audiences of all ages under the title “MSIP Live,” which includes streaming archival recordings of some of the troupe’s recent plays on Facebook and YouTube. Cast members of Montana Shakes!, the program’s troupe for elementary schools, are sheltered in place together and have filmed a play, or Virtual Shakes, that has been distributed along with lesson plan, to teachers and students online in collaboration with MontanaPBS. Classes that have received the play and workshops also have utilized private web-hosted talkbacks with the actors each school day. MSIP is also currently making content for sixth- to 12th-grade audiences at montana.pbslearningmedia.org.