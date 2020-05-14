Entertainment guide: May 15

Art House Cinema, Babcock Theatre reopen
The Art House Cinema & Pub and Babcock Theatre recently announced plans to reopen. The theaters closed on March 16, due to health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. During the closure, they made the best of it by utilizing Facebook Live for discussions of films they had previously screened, and have made new films available to stream at home.
According to a press release, Art House Cinema & Pub will host a special members-only screening of the German Cold War thriller “Balloon,” Friday through Sunday. “Balloon” will also be available to stream at home from the Art House website. The theaters will announce when they are reopening to the general public at a later date.
With health guidelines, seating will be limited to 20 seats at Art House Cinema & Pub, and 200 seats at the Babcock Theatre, with social distancing encouraged throughout the theaters and lobby areas. Popcorn will be served; however, toppings will no longer be self-serve for the time being.
New titles will be featured at Art House and classic favorites will play at the Babcock.
For more information, go to arthousebillings.com.
Kirks’ Grocery plans reopening
Kirks’ Grocery, the art and performance venue at 2920 Minnesota Ave., will reopen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, with temporary operating hours of 3-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
The exhibit “Curate / Instigate” featuring works by Gordon McConnell, Stephen Glueckert and Sandy Dvarishkis is on display through May 29.
Guided tours for up to five people will be available by appointment Wednesday-Friday at 8 p.m.
Virtual tours will take place at 7 p.m. on Fridays via Facebook Live.
Kirks’ Grocery will expand its operating hours in June, when a new summer exhibit featuring works by Mary Serbe and Terry Karson will be unveiled.
For more information, go to kirksgrocery.com or the “Kirks’ Grocery” Facebook page.
Billings author wins two national book awards
Ellie Hansen, a Billings author and owner of Lovable Pets, recently won two national awards for her book titled “Fly to Me: Extraordinary Lessons of Life and Death from a Little Dog.”
Hansen received a Silver Award in the Nautilus Book Awards' Gift & Specialty category and an Honorable Mention in the Reader Views Literary Awards' Body/Mind/Spirit category.
According to a press release from the author, Hansen was inspired to write the book after the passing of her beloved dog, Tyee. Designed to help those who are experiencing the overwhelming pain of losing a beloved pet, Hansen’s book includes uplifting true stories of how departed animals continue to love and are capable of sending messages to their owners.
Designed by Sweetgrass Books in Helena, the book is hardcover and available for purchase at Lovable Pets, Barjon’s Books and on Amazon.
For more information, go to flytomebook.com.
Lesman Studio offers children's art workshop
After a long spring at home for many young people, Lesman Studio will offer a four-day hands-on art workshop for children ages 6 and older, June 22-25.
Mana Lesman, a longtime instructor and former art teacher at Lockwood School and Billings Parks and Recreation, will lead the workshop. Lesman has been an exhibiting artist in Billings for the past 35 years.
The workshop will teach fundamental drawing and beginning watercolor painting, according to a press release from the artist.
Students may choose the morning class from 9 a.m.-noon, or the afternoon session from 1-4 p.m. Because of the coronavirus, students are asked to bring their own snacks for mid-session breaks, and their own water or juice.
Class size is limited to six students and costs $60 for the entire workshop.
Lesman Studio is at 18 Maier Road in Lockwood.
To enroll, call 252-5780.
Rose art show opens May 21
Montana Gallery is holding its first of what it hopes will be an Annual Rose Show. The show opens May 21 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the 2710 2nd Avenue North gallery.
The opening will feature rose-shaped macaroons and rose lemonade from Ebon Coffee next door.
“We hope this exhibition can bring new life just as spring always does after a long season of uncertainty,” the museum said in a press release.
