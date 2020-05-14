Entertainment guide: May 15

According to a press release from the author, Hansen was inspired to write the book after the passing of her beloved dog, Tyee. Designed to help those who are experiencing the overwhelming pain of losing a beloved pet, Hansen’s book includes uplifting true stories of how departed animals continue to love and are capable of sending messages to their owners.

Designed by Sweetgrass Books in Helena, the book is hardcover and available for purchase at Lovable Pets, Barjon’s Books and on Amazon.

For more information, go to flytomebook.com.

Lesman Studio offers children's art workshop

After a long spring at home for many young people, Lesman Studio will offer a four-day hands-on art workshop for children ages 6 and older, June 22-25.

Mana Lesman, a longtime instructor and former art teacher at Lockwood School and Billings Parks and Recreation, will lead the workshop. Lesman has been an exhibiting artist in Billings for the past 35 years.

The workshop will teach fundamental drawing and beginning watercolor painting, according to a press release from the artist.