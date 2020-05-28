Entertainment guide: May 29

Hearts for Frontline Friends offers a free one-time pass to the YAM for all frontline responders, including all essential personnel that have worked during this pandemic. The one-time pass is valid for admission through Labor Day weekend.

The YAM is also participating in Blue Star Museums, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums nationwide. Though the national Blue Star Museums program has been canceled for 2020, the YAM is still honoring its mission and providing free admission to the nation’s veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families this summer.

The free admission program is available for veterans and those currently serving in the United States military, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

Visitors to the YAM must wear masks/face coverings, and visits must be scheduled by calling 406-256-6804.

For more information, go to artmuseum.org.

