Entertainment guide: May 29

YAM offers Summer Art Studio for kids, free for first responders and military
Yellowstone Art Museum recently announced its upcoming Summer Art Studio classes. The series, designed for children ages 5-12, will be offered virtually in June. Children's activities are tentatively scheduled to take place at the museum in July and August.
In June, the series includes:
- 9 a.m. June 11: “Share Your Art with Us!” via Facebook Live. Email art to Carrie at outreach@artmuseum.org in advance for it to be shared. The class is free. No registration is required.
- 9-9:45 a.m. June 18: “Crazy Big Portraits” via Facebook Live. Inspired by the larger-than-life portraits by artist Kristi Hager, kids can make a “crazy big” head of their own. Supplies needed include a large piece of cardboard, pencil, markers or paint for and scissors. The class is free. No registration is required.
- 9-9:45 a.m. June 25: “Soft Sculpture” via Zoom. Turn a favorite household object into a soft sculpture. An art supply packet includes fabric to create a sculpture, stuffing, five fabric markers. At home, participants will also need their own hot glue (if available and with supervision), tacky glue or fabric glue; scissors; and a pencil. Register on Zoom and then pick up the art supply packet at the YAM by Wednesday, June 24th.
The June 11-18 classes are free, but donations to education at the YAM are accepted at artmuseum.org/membership-support/donate. Cost of the June 25 class is $8, which can be paid at supply packet pick-up.
July and August programming are tentatively scheduled to take place at the museum, according to a press release from the organization.
On Thursdays at the museum, children may attend morning sessions from 10 a.m.-noon, or afternoon sessions from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $10 for members ($8 for siblings) and $20 for nonmembers.
July’s schedule is:
- July 9: “Purely Paint,” a chance to learn new techniques and paint outdoors.
- July 16: “Animals in Art.” While exploring the many different ways artists portray animals in their art, participants can create their own animal-based artwork inspired by the YAM's permanent collection.
- July 23: “Clay Cup Characters,” during which kids can craft a cup from clay, and change their cups into creative characters.
- July 30: “Block Printing,” using block printing techniques to design, carve and pull prints.
Scheduled for Aug. 3-7, the YAM Camp is “Behind the Scenes at the Museum." Children will also create art, and put it all together to make a video. Ages 6-8 will meet daily from 9:30 a.m.-noon, and ages 9-12 will meet from 1-3:30 p.m.
Hearts for Frontline Friends offers a free one-time pass to the YAM for all frontline responders, including all essential personnel that have worked during this pandemic. The one-time pass is valid for admission through Labor Day weekend.
The YAM is also participating in Blue Star Museums, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums nationwide. Though the national Blue Star Museums program has been canceled for 2020, the YAM is still honoring its mission and providing free admission to the nation’s veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families this summer.
The free admission program is available for veterans and those currently serving in the United States military, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
Visitors to the YAM must wear masks/face coverings, and visits must be scheduled by calling 406-256-6804.
For more information, go to artmuseum.org.
Reopened Babcock to feature 'Jaws'
The Babcock Theatre recently reopened to the public. This weekend, screenings of “Jaws” will be featured starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Seating capacity for screenings is limited to 200 guests for now, but six other showtimes for the 1975 Steven Spielberg blockbuster are planned through June 4.
The Babcock is at 2810 Second Ave. N.
Another downtown theater, Art House Cinema & Pub, offers a chance to stream feature films through its “Art House at Home” program. Currently, available titles include “Balloon,” Driveways,” “Capital in the Twenty-First-Century,” and “Military Wives.”
Because Art House Cinema & Pub and The Babcock Theatre share a consolidated social media presence, more information about the two venues is available by following “Art House Cinema” on Facebook and Instagram.
More information, including film descriptions and showtimes, is also available at arthousebillings.com.
