Entertainment guide: May 8

Nonprofits create environMINT Film Festival
Two local nonprofits, the Montana International Film Festival (MINT) and Northern Plains Resource Council, are partnering to bring environmental films to Billings and beyond. In a nod to both the purpose and the partnership, the new venture is named the environMINT Film Festival – presented by Northern Plains Resource Council, according to a press release from MINT Film Festival.
Northern Plains and MINT collaborated last year to bring a night of conservation-focused films to Billings during the 2019 MINT Film Festival. Like many initiatives that are being rethought in light of COVID-19, what was originally planned as a half-day mini-festival has pivoted to an online event showcasing one feature-length film.
The featured film will be “MOTHERLOAD,” an award-winning, crowdsourced documentary about a new mother’s quest to understand the increasing isolation and disconnection of the digital age, its planetary impact, and how bikes, especially cargo bikes, could be an antidote. The online showing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday and will include a Q&A with Liz Canning, the film’s director.
Ticket pricing is tiered as pay-what-you-can from $5 to $15. All proceeds benefit the programming of Northern Plains and MINT.
For more information about the event, go to northernplains.org/filmfest.
Divine Growth plans scavenger hunt
The Empowered by Divine Growth Foundation will host a scavenger hunt from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The goal is to locate a specific number of strategically placed rocks within the city limits of Billings. Registered participants will receive an email Saturday morning with instructions and clues.
The winner will be awarded a Mother’s Day basket and a free session at Divine Growth LLC. Additional prizes will be awarded to runners-up.
The Empowered by Divine Growth Foundation’s mission is to empower and support teen girls impacted by trauma through opportunities to re-establish a sense of control over their lives, according to a press release from the organization.
Cost of the scavenger hunt is $25 per group. Tickets and more information are available at divinegrowth.org.
BSO&C lands League of American Orchestras’ Symphony Spot
As concert halls across the country go dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale and other orchestras have given hope and solace to a quarantined public by making an unprecedented number of online performances and educational resources available free of charge.
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale is now featured in the League of American Orchestras’ new Symphony Spot, a one-stop online hub of orchestra livestreams, videos and digital learning events from more than 100 members and friends of the league.
The league’s new Symphony Spot serves as a hub of member orchestras’ essential content, giving teachers, journalists, bloggers and the general public a one-stop landing place to explore, according to a press release from BSO&C.
Access to Symphony Spot is available online at symphonyspot.org.
The Billings Symphony has also been premiering a digital Connection Concert each evening at 7 p.m. the past few weeks. The digital mini-concerts will be premiered on Facebook Watch, as well as Instagram TV. Featuring Billings Symphony musicians in solo, chamber, and orchestral settings, the goal behind this digital concert series is to keep the spirit of live musical performance alive, and to continue connecting with the community, providing a musical escape in these tough and uncertain times. The BSOC has also released some of their favorite live performances on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. All performances can also be viewed online at billingssymphony.org.
GoUnite Billings offers two virtual events
GoUnite Billings recently announced two new virtual activities: Landmark Scavenger Hunt and Quarantine Cooking Lessons with Local Chefs.
Designed with social distancing in mind, the Landmark Scavenger Hunt is a historical scavenger hunt in which individuals and families can drive around, solving riddles and puzzles, and exploring the area. The organization encourages participants to make the 2-4 hour event a full-on, all-day activity by getting food to-go with meal vouchers to Stacked, plus a voucher to Big Dipper Ice Cream or a beer voucher to Bar MT, which are included in the purchase price.
The other virtual activity, Quarantine Cooking Lessons with Local Chefs, is a three-part video series with three local chefs who raid their pantries and share some creative recipes. Partnered with The Sassy Biscuit Co., Stacked - A Montana Grill, and Local Kitchen & Bar, the activity gives participants a chance to discover new ideas for creating meals with food already on hand.
Each event costs $39 per ticket. For more information about the events or to purchase tickets, go to gounitebillings.com.
YAM plans virtual events for kids, extends gallery exhibits
The Yellowstone Art Museum will host Art & A Story on Instagram Live, from 9:15-9:45 a.m. on Saturday. The event, designed for families with children up to 5 years old, will feature Mary Serbe reading “Meet Me at the Art Museum” by David Goldin. No advance registration required.
Then, from 10-11 a.m., YAM will present its Studio 2nd Saturday on ZOOM. Using a cookie sheet and paint, participants can create multi-colored, multi-layered monoprints at home, inspired by Neltje’s exhibit “Tell Me, Why Flowers?”
Supplies needed include:
- Acrylic paint, washable kids paint or craft paint.
- Paper.
- A cookie sheet or aluminum foil taped to a table.
- Brush.
- Paper towel.
- Cup for water.
Studio 2nd Saturday events are designed for ages 5-12.
In a press release, the museum recently announced the exhibits “Neltje: Tell Me Why Flowers” and “Neltje: Dialogue of My Mind” have been extended through September.
For more information, go to artmuseum.org.
Mom Prom 2020 to benefit Dress for Success Billings
MOMS Club of Billings invites all ladies age 21 and older to Mom Prom 2020, a masquerade-themed ladies-only party for a good cause. Mom Prom 2020 is planned to take place at the Pub Station on Saturday, July 11. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The dance will start at 8 p.m.
In addition to dancing, the evening will feature a DJ, a silent auction, as well as food and drinks for purchase through the Pub Station, according to a press release. While attendees may dress up, organizers encouraged women to wear whatever makes them feel comfortable.
Mom Prom is a nationally trademarked charity event for women that raises funds for a local nonprofit directly benefiting women in the Billings community. This year, money raised will benefit Dress for Success Billings. Dress for Success strives to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.
Tickets to Mom Prom 2020 cost $15 each and may be purchased at the Pub Station box office or online at thepubstation.com.
