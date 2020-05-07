Entertainment guide: May 8

The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale is now featured in the League of American Orchestras’ new Symphony Spot, a one-stop online hub of orchestra livestreams, videos and digital learning events from more than 100 members and friends of the league.

The Billings Symphony has also been premiering a digital Connection Concert each evening at 7 p.m. the past few weeks. The digital mini-concerts will be premiered on Facebook Watch, as well as Instagram TV. Featuring Billings Symphony musicians in solo, chamber, and orchestral settings, the goal behind this digital concert series is to keep the spirit of live musical performance alive, and to continue connecting with the community, providing a musical escape in these tough and uncertain times. The BSOC has also released some of their favorite live performances on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. All performances can also be viewed online at billingssymphony.org.