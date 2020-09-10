Entertainment guide: Sept. 11

Included in the exhibit is a selection of large drawings on mylar that were created as part of Lightner’s series “Editing Edifices,” shown in December and January at Fisch Haus, an art space in Wichita, Kansas. This is the first time this work has been shown in Billings.

The series explores the human relationship to built structures, the spaces those structures create, the way we fill those spaces, and the patterns that inform them. Also on display are various smaller works by Lightner, created outside of this series and rendered in a variety of media.

Toucan, at 2505 Montana Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and by appointment. Masks are required for entry, and social distancing is encouraged. For more information, go to toucanarts.com or call 406-252-0122.

Taproom at Pub Station reopens

The Taproom at the Pub Station is now open for seated beverage service from 4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pie Guys Pizzeria, located inside the Pub Station, will also be open during those hours. The ticket window and office will remain closed until further notice.