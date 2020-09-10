Entertainment guide: Sept. 11

NOVA hosting live telethon
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts will host its first-ever telethon from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. Due to the effects of the pandemic, which prevents most of the activities provided by a community theater, NOVA has opted to livestream performances during the telethon. The event will be broadcast via Facebook Live.
In compliance with COVID-19 precautions, only a few people will be at NOVA during the event — some to answer the phone as donations come in, some to help with the technical intricacies of the telethon itself, and some to perform. After such a long break, many performers are ready to burst into song or delight in a monologue, reading or scene.
Other pre-recorded performances and snippets of archived recordings will be threaded throughout livestream.
Donations raised during the event will help NOVA keep its doors open for the 2021-2022 season, according to a press release from the organization.
For more information or to see the live telethon from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, go to NOVA's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/novabillingsmt/.
Toucan featuring artwork by Jodi Lightner
Through September, Toucan Gallery is showing a selection of work by Billings artist Jodi Lightner, associate professor of art at Montana State University-Billings specializing in drawing and painting.
Included in the exhibit is a selection of large drawings on mylar that were created as part of Lightner’s series “Editing Edifices,” shown in December and January at Fisch Haus, an art space in Wichita, Kansas. This is the first time this work has been shown in Billings.
The series explores the human relationship to built structures, the spaces those structures create, the way we fill those spaces, and the patterns that inform them. Also on display are various smaller works by Lightner, created outside of this series and rendered in a variety of media.
Toucan, at 2505 Montana Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and by appointment. Masks are required for entry, and social distancing is encouraged. For more information, go to toucanarts.com or call 406-252-0122.
Taproom at Pub Station reopens
The Taproom at the Pub Station is now open for seated beverage service from 4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pie Guys Pizzeria, located inside the Pub Station, will also be open during those hours. The ticket window and office will remain closed until further notice.
“Our team will continue to enforce social distancing measures and mask usage, as well as continue our thorough cleaning procedures as recommended by the CDC. For the safety of our patrons and staff, and to help reach Phase 3 as soon as possible so that we may resume bringing live entertainment to Billings, we ask that you continue to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and cleanliness,” said Kerry Sherman, Pub Station’s marketing coordinator, in a press release.
The Taproom at the Pub Station features a large and diverse selection of craft beer, ciders and wine.
Plastic Modelers' annual show and contest planned
Rimrock Plastic Modelers, a group of plastic scale model enthusiasts, will host its 16th annual contest and show on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Gainan’s Heights Garden Center, 810 Bench Blvd. The public is invited, and admission is free.
Some of the best model builders in the region will show off their work, which includes a wide variety of scale-modeling skills and interests, including cars, aircraft, ships, military vehicles, science fiction and more.
Model builders of all skill levels are invited to enter the contest, which includes categories for young modelers, according to a press release from the group.
For more information about Rimrock Plastic Modelers or the 2020 model show, call 696-4000 or go to Rimrock Plastic Modelers’ Facebook page.
Prairie Handspinners Guild hosting 'Spin In'
Prairie Handspinners Guild will meet from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at the northeast corner of Veterans Park. A "Spin In" is planned, so attendees should bring their spinning wheel, drop spindle and a chair. In a press release, the guild encouraged attendees to bring handmade items for show-and-tell. Everyone is welcome, and there is no cost to attend.
Robert Henry Band playing benefit in Red Lodge
The Home of Champions Rodeo invites the public to attend a western fun-filled afternoon to rope in some hope for Macy (Ropp) Bennet who is battling a brain tumor.
The event will take place on Sunday. Gates will open at 1 p.m. Live music by the Robert Henry Band will start at 3 p.m. Other activities include a live auction, raffles, concessions by Touch of Country, and a full bar.
Tickets cost $25 and are available at redlodgetickets.com. For more information, call 446-1718.
DBA holding 2 fall contests
Instead of its annual Harvest Fest, the Downtown Billings Alliance is bringing something different downtown to celebrate fall this year. As the coronavirus remains a public health issue, the DBA will host two fall contests, free for the community to participate in.
The first is a Pumpkin Painting Contest in which individuals of all ages are invited to submit painted pumpkins for a chance to win a downtown gift card. The submissions must be delivered to the DBA office, located at 116 N. 29th St., Suite A, on Thursday Oct. 8. The pumpkins will be put on display for the public to view and vote for favorites Oct. 9-15.
The second contest is downtown’s first ever Upcycle Scarecrow Contest. The contest is open to all Billings school groups/classes, families, youth groups, service clubs, business groups and individuals of all ages.
The Upcycle Scarecrow Contest offers participants a chance to demonstrate their recycling smarts and creative skills for a chance to win up to $200. All scarecrows must be constructed of at least 80% recycled, reclaimed and/or reused materials. Scarecrow submissions are due Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 14-15.
Red Lodge Clay Center features 2 new exhibits
The Red Lodge Clay Center is featuring two exhibits through Sept. 26.
In the center’s Loft Gallery exhibit “Chromatherapy” features works with bright bursts of color from Nikki Blair, Rebecca Chappell, Sunshine Cobb, Ursula Hargens, Brett Kern, Marty Fielding and Andy Shaw.
Also on display through Sept. 26 are works by featured artist Deb Schwartzkopf.
The artist was born and raised in Seattle, and earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Alaska in 2002. She worked for studio potters in the Anchorage area and focused on glazes for year of independent study at San Diego State University, after which she earned a master of fine arts degree at Penn State in 2005. Schwartzkopf has taught at universities around the country as well as the University of Georgia’s study abroad program in Cortona, Italy. She has worked nationally and internationally, and has taught over 80 workshops and exhibited work locally and abroad.
Works are available for purchase online, by phone, or in the gallery by appointment.
For more information, go to redlodgeclaycenter.com or call RLCC at 406-446-3993.
Tippet Rise & Friends at Home fall season announced
The fall season of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home, which shares video streams of previously unreleased concerts from past seasons, starts on Thursday with a performance by the Escher String Quartet, will continue with performances by pianist Anne-Marie McDermott in October; violinist Vadim Gluzman, cellist Johannes Moser, and pianist Yevgeny Sudbin in November; and pianist Pedja Mužijevic, violinists Jennifer Frautschi and Benjamin Beilman, violists Ayane Kozasa and Nathan Schram, cellist Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, bassist Anthony Manzo, and oboist James Austin Smith in December.
The concerts will be made available to stream each month at 6 p.m. on a Thursday on the Tippet Rise website, tippetrise.org/virtual-events. The free streams will feature special intermission content, including conversations with musicians and segments showcasing some of the 12,000-acre art center’s monumental outdoor sculptures, architectural structures, and landscapes.
Details of this fall’s video streams, and video footage from the 2018 and 2019 concert seasons, earlier video streams of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home are available at tippetrise.org.
Whitney Center for the Arts 2020-2021 season announced
The Arts at Sheridan College recently announced the 2020-2021 season of events to be held at the Whitney Center for the Arts. This season includes over 30 events, many featuring Sheridan College students and faculty. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual option will be offered for most events.
Kicking off the season on Sept. 10 is the opening of “Current Relics”, an exhibit by Sheridan College Art faculty Rod Dugal.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, as part of the Celebrate the Arts Festival, Sheridan College Music Faculty Dr. Rachel Bergman will give a flute recital titles "Flute Favorites" with Chadron State College pianist Bobby Pace.
October will feature a collaboration between Sheridan College Dance and Liz Dibble, co-assistant director of contemporary dance theater at Brigham Young University.
November includes six performances by Sheridan College faculty and student ensembles and the highly anticipated return of Skyline Singers, a professional chamber choir made up of eight singers from Wyoming and Montana.
In February, Futureman | Silverman will showcase five-time Grammy-winning percussionist Roy “Futureman” Wooten, of Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, and eclectic six string violinist Tracy Silverman presenting arrangements of electric violin concertos as well as arrangements of Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Wonder, Beethoven and Bach.
Also in February, Janet Feder, widely known for pioneering composition for guitar, will return to the Kinnison Hall stage. March features the world famous brass quintet Boston Brass as well as jazz pianist, composer-arranger and teacher Ellen Rowe, performing works from her new album “Momentum - Portraits of Women in Motion.”
The season concludes with the 19-member Whitney Center Jazz Orchestra returning to the stage to play big band and jazz favorites. Sheridan College ensemble-in-residence Wyoming Baroque, who specialize in historically informed performances of 17th and 18th century repertoire as well as contemporary compositions, and the Sheridan College Bands POPS Concert.
A limited number of tickets will be available for each event to ensure social distancing can be maintained, according to a press release. Masks are required in all indoor public spaces at Sheridan College.
In-person and livestream tickets, and a full list of events are available at sheridan.edu/arts.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!