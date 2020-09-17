Entertainment guide: Sept. 18

'Writing Montana: An Autumn Equinox Meditation and Reflection' workshop planned

The workshop will focus on close observation of the natural world and exploration of the historical, cultural, and geological background of the area. The goal is to push past boundaries and create work in any genre, including poetry, fiction and personal reflection. There will be a brief discussion of the writing process and the purpose of the workshop, followed by a short tour of the park. Afterwards, writers wander and explore to find inspiration for their writing. At the end, participants will gather together and share their work in an informal workshop setting. During group activities the use of masks and social distancing will be observed.