Entertainment guide: Sept. 18

'Women by Will' exhibit at YAM
“Women by Will” is a new exhibit on display at Yellowstone Art Museum through September 2021.
Drawn from the Yellowstone Art Museum’s extensive Will James Collection, “Women by Will” features drawings, first edition books, and memorabilia depicting women and girls by celebrated cowboy artist Will James (1892-1942). More than 30 never-before-exhibited drawings depict cowgirls and frontier women shooting rifles, riding broncs, inspecting a brand, posing on a log fence, and strolling down a city street. Spanning two decades, the drawings reveal a wide range of women’s roles in the rural West, ranging from caring for a sick cowboy, to checking a brand in heels, a western fashion model, cow punch in training, and a fearless horsewoman saving a fallen man from a charging bull.
'Tattoos: Telling the Secrets of the Soul' author to discuss research
Last Chance Cider Mill will host Tattoo Stories: An Open Mic for Ink at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The public is invited to join Al Dayhoff, author of the book “Tattoos: Telling the Secrets of the Soul,” as he shares his research from thousands of interviews with people from around the world bearing tattoos.
Attendees will also be given the opportunity to share their own tattoo stories during the event.
Tattoo Stories: An Open Mic for Ink is open to all.
'Writing Montana: An Autumn Equinox Meditation and Reflection' workshop planned
Dave Caserio will conduct the writing workshop "Writing Montana: An Autumn Equinox Meditation and Reflection" at Pictograph Cave State Park from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Sept. 26. The workshop, sponsored by Humanities Montana, is free and open to writers and non-writers.
The workshop will focus on close observation of the natural world and exploration of the historical, cultural, and geological background of the area. The goal is to push past boundaries and create work in any genre, including poetry, fiction and personal reflection. There will be a brief discussion of the writing process and the purpose of the workshop, followed by a short tour of the park. Afterwards, writers wander and explore to find inspiration for their writing. At the end, participants will gather together and share their work in an informal workshop setting. During group activities the use of masks and social distancing will be observed.
Participants will meet outside in front of the Pictograph Cave State Park Visitor Center, 3401 Coburn Road, Billings.
To register or for more information, call 406-254-7342 or email davecaserio@aol.com.
The Everly Brothers Experience to rock the WYO
The Everly Brothers Experience will take the stage at WYO Theater in Sheridan, Wyoming on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Zmed Brothers, the Everly Brothers Experience pays rock ‘n’ roll homage to Don and Phil Everly.
Since 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed along with drummer Burleigh Drummond, have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds all across the US and overseas. And with over 30 Billboard Top 100 singles, there’s plenty of Everly Brothers material to choose from.
Tickets to attend event in person or via livestream are available at wyotheater.com. Concertgoers will be encouraged to wear masks, according to a press release from WYO Theater.
Quilt By Association hosting pop-up show
Quilt By Association Guild members are invited to hang their completed UFOs (UnFinished Objects) and their completed quilts for the group's Pop-Up Quilt Show & Tell taking place at the Rose Park pool from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. Exhibitors should bring clothespins to hang their quilts on the fence surrounding the pool, a chair and their own beverages, according to an email from organizers. The public is welcome to attend. Admission is free.
Red Ants Pants hosting free virtual music festival
In collaboration with Montana Nonprofit Association, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival announced today the full lineup of an upcoming virtual festival, “Resounding Resolve,” scheduled for an online premiere Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
In an email, organizers said the virtual event is a way to thank, celebrate, and recognize the important work Montana’s nonprofits are doing to help neighbors through the ongoing ripple effects of COVID-19.
The concert will feature fan favorite artists from past Red Ants Pants Music Festivals who will share messages and music in celebration of Montana’s grit, determination, and spirit. The full lineup features:
- Suzy Bogguss
- Corb Lund
- Pam Tillis
- The Steel Wheels
- Hayes Carll
- The Secret Sisters
- Jeffrey Foucault
- Lindi Ortega
- Supaman
The concert will also feature a premiere of an all-new song by The Secret Sisters.
The concert is free and open to all. Access will be available at the Resounding Resolve YouTube channel and Red Ant Pants Music Festival's Facebook page.
Waterworks Art Museum plans annual Art Auction
Waterworks Art Museum will hold its 45th Annual Art Auction under the tents in Hilleman Park in Miles City on Saturday, Sept. 26. A no-host social will begin at 5 p.m. The auction will follow at 6 p.m. The auction raises money for WAM’s Outreach Art Education program.
This year, the museum offers 45 live and 27 silent auction pieces in a variety of media. Two Quick Finish artists, Allen KnowsHisGun, of Billings, and Keely Perkins, of Miles City, will share their progress throughout the evening.
Admission to the event costs $15.
Silent auction bidding is currently underway and includes a Buy It Now option. Those unable to attend the auction may contact WAM at ccartc@midrivers.com or download on Absentee Bid Form available online at wtrworks.org/current-exhibit.
Oak Ridge Boys new concert date set
The Oak Ridge Boys concert, originally scheduled for Sunday, July 12, has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Fergus Center for the Performing Arts in Lewistown. The original concert date was re-scheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The concert will benefit Central Montana Medical Center’s ongoing Radiology Department upgrade including acquisition of a new 3D Mammogram unit and Breast Biopsy Guide System. The total capital campaign goal is $475,000. Funds to purchase the 3D Mammogram were generated earlier in the campaign and the 3D Mammogram was purchased and already installed, according to a press release from concert organizers.
Tickets sold for the Oak Ridge Boys for the original date will be honored on June 5, 2021. Ticket holders wanting a refund for their July 12 tickets may return their tickets by Nov. 1, 2020, for a full refund at The Wild Iris Floral & Home Store in Lewistown or by mail to Ann Tuss, CMMC, 408 Wendell Ave., Lewistown, MT 59457.
Tickets for the 2021 concert are available at The Wild Iris Floral & Home Store, by calling 406-535-2737, and online at cmmc.health/oaks.com. Reserved seating tickets are available by calling 406-538-4575, 406-535-6309 or 406-535-2737.
