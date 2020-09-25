Entertainment guide: Sept. 25

Houston is the prize-winning author of “Cowboys are my Weakness,” “Sight Hound,” and “Contents May Have Shifted,” among other books. She is professor of English at the University of California–Davis and lives on a ranch at 9,000 feet in Colorado near the headwaters of the Rio Grande.

“Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country” is the winner of the 2020 Reading the West Advocacy Award and winner of the 2020 Colorado Book Award for Creative Nonfiction.

Wilkins is a finalist in the Fiction category for his book “Fall Back Down When I Die.” It tells the story of Wendell Newman, a young ranch hand in Montana, who has lost his mother, leaving him an orphan, as his father met a violent end more than a decade earlier. His bank account holds less than a $100, and he owes back taxes on what remains of the land his parents owned, as well as money for the surgeries that failed to save his mother. Into this situation comes 7-year-old Rowdy Burns, the illegitimate son of Wendell's cousin, who is incarcerated after falling prey to addiction. The dark and haunting debut novel is an unforgettable tale of sacrificial love, according to a press release from High Plains Book Awards.