Entertainment guide: Sept. 25

NOVA plans Drive In Theater
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts will present its third live parking lot performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The Drive In Theater will take place in NOVA's west parking lot, at 2317 Montana Ave.
Audience members can enjoy the performance from the comfort of their own cars, truck beds and chairs.
The live performance will feature poetry readings, highlights from upcoming 2020-2021 shows, music “From Met to Broadway” and favorite hits from past NOVA Center productions, according to a press release from the organization.
Cast members, singers and actors are all volunteers. A free-will offering will be taken to help keep NOVA Center "in the black" while the theater is dark.
Concessions and prepackaged snacks will be available for purchase.
Attendees are required to wear masks when outside of their vehicles. Hand sanitizer will be available and every other parking space will be utilized. Performers will be on platforms, using microphones, with an accompanist.
For more information, go to novabillings.org.
YAM hosting 'The Art of Women’s Work' conversation
To promote thinking about our world and our work from new perspectives, the Yellowstone Art Museum will host a Facebook Livestream event, “Gallery Conversations” on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
Four outstanding women will share their insights about the art of their work. Their conversations promise to stimulate our thinking about our work and our worlds. There will be time for Q&A with the panelists.
The four panelists and titles of their segments are:
- Sarah Calhoun, founder of Red Ants Pants Co., and Red Ants Pants Festival, “The Art of Rural Entrepreneurship.”
- Carmelita Dominguez, community activist and mother, “The Art of Community Activism, from a Mother’s Perspective.”
- Heidi Duncan, MD, Billings Clinic, “The Art and Science of Medicine.”
- Julie Seedhouse, Century 21 Realtor and founder of 100 Women Strong Philanthropy, “The Art of Founding a Philanthropy.”
The October Gallery Conversations event complements YAM’s 2020 theme, “Women’s Work,” which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. YAM galleries are filled with art that provide opportunities to be inspired by the shapes, colors, textures and perspectives of the artists.
For more information, go to the Yellowstone Art Museum's Facebook page, its website at artmuseum.org or call 406-256-6804.
Kirks' Grocery plans anniversary celebration
The community is invited to join Kirks' Grocery in celebrating two years of art, music, poetry and comedy from 5-10 p.m. on Friday. South Beach All Starts will perform at 7 p.m. and other artists, musicians and others will be at the celebration. Attendees can mingle, grab the mic or sit in on drums, and enjoy vegan food.
The community is also invited to Kirks’ Grocery from 3-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, for “Seeing Patterns,” a collaboration between galleries, cities and people, presented by Kirks’ Grocery and Creativity Explored in San Francisco, a nonprofit organization that gives artists with developmental disabilities the means to create and share their work with the community.
Daniel Green, Bertha Otoya, Ethel Rivita and Hung Kei Shui from Creativity Explored brings passionate repetitions and patterned text. Kirks’ Grocery responds with Neltje, Mary Serbe, Shane de Leon and Ellen Kuntz whose work has similar rhythms.
Up to 10 people at a time will be allowed in the gallery during the 'Seeing Patterns' event. For reservations, contact Kirks’ Grocery, located at 2920 Minnesota Ave., by emailing kirksgrocery@gmail.com.
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's Classic Series opening with 'Tchaikovsky & Beethoven'
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale Classic Series opens its 70th anniversary season with “Tchaikovsky & Beethoven” on Saturday, at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center in the new Lockwood High School at 1932 US Highway 87.
Performances will take place at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“Tchaikovsky & Beethoven” features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7.”
Single tickets purchased for matinee performances can be purchased online at billingssmphony.org or by calling the BSOC box office at 406-252-3610.
Complete program notes are also available on the BSOC’s website.
High Plains BookFest plans virtual program
“Writer’s Voice” director Corby Skinner will host a live online discussion with 2020 High Plains Book Award finalists Pam Houston and Joe Wilkins at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Houston is a finalist in the Creative Nonfiction category for her book “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country.” In it, Houston learns what it means to care for her 120-acre homestead high in the Colorado Rockies and the creatures on it. Elk calves and bluebirds mark the changing seasons, winter temperatures drop to 35 below, and lightning sparks an 110,000-acre wildfire, threatening her century-old barn and all its inhabitants.
Houston is the prize-winning author of “Cowboys are my Weakness,” “Sight Hound,” and “Contents May Have Shifted,” among other books. She is professor of English at the University of California–Davis and lives on a ranch at 9,000 feet in Colorado near the headwaters of the Rio Grande.
“Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country” is the winner of the 2020 Reading the West Advocacy Award and winner of the 2020 Colorado Book Award for Creative Nonfiction.
Wilkins is a finalist in the Fiction category for his book “Fall Back Down When I Die.” It tells the story of Wendell Newman, a young ranch hand in Montana, who has lost his mother, leaving him an orphan, as his father met a violent end more than a decade earlier. His bank account holds less than a $100, and he owes back taxes on what remains of the land his parents owned, as well as money for the surgeries that failed to save his mother. Into this situation comes 7-year-old Rowdy Burns, the illegitimate son of Wendell's cousin, who is incarcerated after falling prey to addiction. The dark and haunting debut novel is an unforgettable tale of sacrificial love, according to a press release from High Plains Book Awards.
Wilkins was born and raised on a sheep and hay ranch north of the Bull Mountains of eastern Montana. He is the author of the award-winning memoir “The Mountain and the Fathers” and several poetry collections. He is a Pushcart Prize winner and a finalist for the National Magazine Award and the PEN/USA Award. Wilkins has won two previous High Plains Book Awards for Poetry and Short Stories. He lives with his wife and two children in western Oregon, where he teaches writing at Linfield College.
To register for Saturday’s event, go to https://bit.ly/2RJ6J2N.
For more information, go to the High Plains Bookfest website, www.highplainsbookawards.org.
Watercolor Society hosting annual show in Bigfork
The Montana Watercolor Society will present its 38th annual Watermedia Show at the Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, Oct. 2-31.
The show is a national event showcasing 50 individual works by talented and highly ranked artists representing 19 states. The show awards more than $5,000 in cash prizes and merchandise, according to a press release from organizers. Entries were juried by Iain Stewart, an internationally acclaimed watercolor artist.
The Montana Watercolor Society was founded in the 1980s. The MTWS annual Watermedia Show is the largest and most significant art exhibit solely dedicated to watermedia in Montana.
An opening reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. No food or beverages will be served. Attendees will be required to wear masks.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!