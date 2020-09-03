Entertainment guide: Sept. 4

'Continuum: Contemporary Native American Exhibition' on display in Red Lodge

The traveling exhibit features 17 works from the Missoula Art Museum Contemporary American Indian Collection. The MAM and Salish Kootenai College collaborated to put the exhibit together. Some of the pieces on loan are from the Salish Kootenai College permanent collection and from MATRIX Press at the University of Montana. The exhibit was guest curated by Nikolyn Garner, an art history graduate student at the Univeristy of Montana. Garner, an SKC alumna, worked with Cameron Decker, the head of the SKC Fine Arts Department, with the idea of reaching SKC students and increase community access to contemporary American Indian artwork.