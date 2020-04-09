Entertainment guide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pub Station extends closure

The Pub Station recently announced it will extend the closure of its taproom & ticket window to Thursday, April 30.

“Our team believes this is the best course of action in order to get back to business as soon as safely possible. We understand that this is a stressful and uncharted time for everyone, but we encourage our patrons to hold on to any previously purchased tickets, as all tickets will be honored for the postponed dates,” the organization announced in a press release.

Tickets for Pub Station events are still available online at thepubstation.com or by calling 919-653-0443.

New date set for MSU Billings' Wine & Food Fest

The MSU Billings Foundation’s annual Wine & Food Festival, which was set for May 11-16, has been condensed and moved to Oct. 9-10, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 festival will include the hallmark Friday night casual wine and food tasting and Saturday night Fine Finish formal dinner and live auction, with silent auctions during each event.