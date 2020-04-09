Entertainment guide

Pub Station extends closure
The Pub Station recently announced it will extend the closure of its taproom & ticket window to Thursday, April 30.
“Our team believes this is the best course of action in order to get back to business as soon as safely possible. We understand that this is a stressful and uncharted time for everyone, but we encourage our patrons to hold on to any previously purchased tickets, as all tickets will be honored for the postponed dates,” the organization announced in a press release.
Tickets for Pub Station events are still available online at thepubstation.com or by calling 919-653-0443.
New date set for MSU Billings' Wine & Food Fest
The MSU Billings Foundation’s annual Wine & Food Festival, which was set for May 11-16, has been condensed and moved to Oct. 9-10, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 festival will include the hallmark Friday night casual wine and food tasting and Saturday night Fine Finish formal dinner and live auction, with silent auctions during each event.
In 2019, the Wine & Food Festival netted $380,000, with a total of more than $6 million netted since the inaugural event in 1993. Thousands of dollars raised during the festival fund scholarships for MSU Billings students each academic year.
Organizers expect to make tickets for the 2020 festival available on Aug. 30 at msubfoundation.com/shop.
The MSU Billings Foundation plans to host a full, week-long Wine & Food Festival again in May 2021.
Tippet Rise plans special webcast, online music, art
Tippet Rise Art Center will present a webcast of music, film and photography at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Starting with an introduction by the art center’s cofounder, Peter Halstead, the 90-minute online event will feature a recording of a full concert by pianist Pedja Muzijevic playing works by Scarlatti, Satie, Schumann, and others in the Olivier Music Barn in July 2018. The concert’s intermission will include a greeting from Muzijevic from his home in Manhattan and a showing of the art center’s newest film, “Xylem, The Heart of the Tree,” by Emily Rund. The film follows the making of Xylem, the newest sculptural structure at Tippet Rise, designed by the internationally celebrated architect Francis Kéré.
Access to the online event is available at the “Tippet Rise Art Center” Facebook page, the center’s YouTube channel, and at its website, tippetrise.org.
At any time, visitors to the center’s website can access a variety of arts and entertainment:
- Concert videos from the art center’s first four seasons of classical music, as well as other films, available on both the Tippet Rise website and the art center’s YouTube channel.
- Program books for each concert season with essays, interviews, program notes and photographs.
- A collection of films featuring sculptor Mark di Suvero reading poetry by Friedrich Hölderlin, Rainer Maria Rilke, and others.
- Insights on the artists behind the land art at Tippet Rise.
- The Tippet Rise podcast.
- Links to a few of the many artists sharing their music with the world through online performances.
- A virtual tour of the Tippet Rise landscape, art and architecture via Google Arts & Culture and Google Street View.
Red Lodge Clay Center offers online viewing, shopping
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Lodge Clay Center has temporarily closed and suspended educational programming. However, according to a press release from RLCC, the organization will continue to take online orders. Shipments will be sent after the statewide shelter-in-place order expires.
Current exhibits at RLCC through April 25 include the Perry Haas Solo Exhibition and works by featured artist Kelsey Bowen. Other works, including ceramics by resident artist Robin Dupont, are also featured.
For more information, or to see works offered through RLCC, go to redlodgeclaycenter.com.
Call for entries: Watercolor Society's Watermedia Show
The Montana Watercolor Society is accepting entries for its 38th annual Watermedia Show, scheduled to take place Sept. 29-Nov. 1 at the Bigfork Art & Cultural Center.
The show will award over $5,000 in cash prizes and merchandise. Entries will be juried by Iain Stewart, an internationally acclaimed watercolor artist.
The Montana Watercolor Society was founded in the 1970s to encourage the advancement, study, appreciation and creation of watercolor painting in Montana and elsewhere. Its annual Watermedia Show is a national show and Montana's largest and most significant art exhibit dedicated solely to watermedia.
Deadline for entries is Monday, June 1.
A complete prospectus and entry form can be found online at montanawatercolorsociety.org.
