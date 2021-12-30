Helping us 'feel something' Billings director and actor, Craig Huisenga reflects on five decades on stage

After graduating from West High in 1969, Huisenga headed to Pacific Lutheran University to study communications and theater, then attended grad school at Illinois State. It was there, he worked with actors who later joined the Steppenwolf Theater Company. It was a huge opportunity to learn his craft, and while he never earned his master’s degree, the experience honed Huisenga’s ability to find the heart of his character. As part of his studies, he performed scenes from Shakespeare all the way up to contemporary plays.

“It was a never-ending process of memorizing lines and performing. For me, it was all about being there and learning how to be an actor.”

Huisenga worked with the Bathhouse Theatre Company most of time he lived in Seattle between 1981 and 1997. He toured with the professional theatre company, and performed in Japan and Spain and across the U.S. After moving to San Diego, Huisenga taught, directed and performed with theater companies for a dozen years before moving back to Billings in 2009 to help his parents.

From his earliest days on stage at West High School performing mostly in musicals, with one memorable role in a Moliere farce, Huisenga has never lost the thrill of coming together as a cast and connecting with the audience.

“What draws me to theater is that shared experience, that communal experience we have with the audience. When we would finish ‘Virginia Wolf,’ there would be this hushed moment before the applause. You could really feel that.’’

