If you've never seen 'Hamilton,' here's what you need to know

At the center of all of that was Alexander Hamilton, who was born in the Caribbean and died at a relatively young age, in comparison to his contemporaries George Washington, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr — all of whom are also characters in the show.

What is new is the way writer-composer Miranda conceived of the show as a "story about America then, as told by America now." The Founding Fathers are played by Black and brown actors, communities who don't see themselves reflected often enough in either American history or on Broadway stages.

And they perform songs that sound like the 21st century pop, hip-hop and rap hits we love, songs that are also effective in scope and layered in subtext. These musical numbers are simultaneously timely and timeless, speaking to the events onstage and the events happening in the world today.

"Hamilton" has won 11 Tonys, a Grammy, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a litany of other awards. One reason for that is that it not only tells the story of these key historical figures but also it humanizes and universalizes them in a way our textbooks never did.