Jodi Lightner explores the built world in 'Garden of Parallel Paths'

Jodi Lightner’s first experience making art was drawing on the walls of her house as a child.

It was artistic expression, but also just an attempt to do something.

“We didn’t have a lot of technology,” she remembered. “We had to make up our own games. So, I just drew.”

They weren’t all just doodles. She liked to draw houses.

“I’d draw up plans and sell them to pretend customers” she said. “I never built any of them.”

In a way, she’s building them now. “Garden of Parallel Paths,” her new exhibition at the Northcutt Steele Gallery on MSUB’s campus, is full of work that blurs the lines between art and architecture.

“I’m drawn to lines,” she said. "It doesn't start with shape or even necessarily with color. It starts with a line."

Most of those lines are strait and definite. Some run parallel, and some intersect. Lines govern it all. They’re the foundation she builds her work upon.

“It starts with a linear understand of whatever imagery I’m thinking about,” she said.

“I’m a drawer and a maker,” she said, “and someone who is interpreting the world around me, and the built world specifically.”

That “built world” concept pops up over and over in Lightner’s work.

“A lot of his exhibition is about the deterioration of built structures, and how malleable and impermanent they are," said Lightner, who is also a professor adn the chair of MSUB's art department. "If we’re not using and infusing their structures with life and purpose, they start to degrade and nature just takes over.”

She likes to work with Mylar, the multi-use film that wraps Pop Tarts and creates balloons. Back in the days before computers, blueprints were often drafted and printed onto Mylar. Its transparency makes it easy to layer and show different levels and distance. She does large scale paintings on Mylar, but also cuts it into pieces to create sculptures.

Lightner starts by looking at buildings that already exist.

"I deconstruct them," she said, "and pull apart the parts that are fascinating to me."

Those parts can be anything. She's inspired by things that denote movement, that allow us to move freely through the structures that we make.

"I keep a lot of elements that involve movement through space," Lightner said. There are tunnel and stairways all over her works. You'll see vaulted ceilings and portals, the things that direct people to move in a certain way.

"Architects have a fun opportunity to dictate a maze for humans," she said.

She does the same, except her maze isn't for bodies, it's for minds. You could spend hours staring at a Jodi Lightner piece and things would still be popping out at you at the end.

In one work, she's integrated images she copied from old issues of National Geographic. Hidden in the background, behind the layers of windows and doors and lines, there's a ship. But not just any ship, she explained. It's The Endurance, the ship that propelled Earnest Shackleton's ill-fated 1914-1917 Antarctic expedition. The real life Endurance wound up being trapped and eventually crushed by expanding ice in the Weddell Sea in November 1915.

You can see how the image might appeal to Lightner. In miles and miles of sea ice, there was a ship. Here was the built world in a place it had never been before.

Last March, the wreck of Endurance was finally found. Once it was a mighty vessel that housed men heading out into the great unknown. Now it's under almost 10,000 feet of frigid water.

"We use these buildings as a backdrop of the life we live," Lightner said. "They're a big part of how we're actually functioning and moving and how we interact with others."

Her goal, she said, is to balance that backdrop, the purpose for the structure's existence, with the structure itself, and to "look through the walls instead of at them."

"I like to look through things to see beyond what it is physically, and try to see what else it could be," she said.

She likes to start with real buildings that already exist. They can be anything, although she's particularly drawn to East Asian architecture, and classical European cities like Venice.

The pieces in "Garden of Parallel Paths" are based on three locations. One is an old resort in Croatia called Padova. Another is Joyland, an abandoned amusement park near where she went to grad school in Wichita, Kansas. The final one is the Battery Russell at Fort Stevens State Park, right at the northwestern tip of Oregon.

All of those places have long since stopped fulfilling the purpose they were built for. That Croatian resort is crumbling, nobody has played at Joyland since it shuttered in 2006, and the guns at Battery Russell don't get fired anymore.

"Within this space," Lightner said about that resort in Croatia, "the memory of how safe and secure and enjoyable this place was exists at the same time the building is falling apart in real life. Memory and time are at odds."

"Within this exhibition," she continued, "I want to embody a sense of time passing, of buildings evolving over time. When left to their own devices, they start to disintegrate and fall."

Lightner wants to show it all. Her works capture height and the majesty of these structures, and what happens to them once they're no longer needed.

Throughout Lightner's work at the Northcutt Steele Gallery, there are cocoons. She's drawn them on some of the bigger pieces, and she's built some out of Mylar, so they stand alone.

"The cocoons represent a sense of security, whether it's real or false," she explained.

They're suspended. They're enclosed. They seem safe. But there's an illusion to it.

"They're just hanging," she said. "They're not necessarily stable. They're not grounded in any way."

She likens the feeling to being in an airplane, where you're ripping through the air at unimaginable speeds, but start to feel safe in spite of yourself.

"You're in this carrier hurtling through space, and you feel safe. Yet we're doing something that's not quite human. And that's how we think about being in spaces. Whether it's an implied safety or actual, it doesn't matter. As long as we feel safe and secure."