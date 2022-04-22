'Let’s see what we can do:' Yellowstone Rep and Craft Local host 'Glory to Ukraine' benefit on Sunday

It was a case of insomnia that first inspired Yellowstone Repertory Theatre’s “Glory to Ukraine” benefit coming up on Sunday.

At 5 a.m. one morning near the time Russia invaded Ukraine, YRT Artistic Director Craig Huisenga got a Facebook message from their Board President Darrell James. “It said ‘Hey, we’ve got to do a benefit for Ukraine and we have to do it right away,’” Huisenga remembered.

Plans initially started as something smaller, maybe a play reading or something of that nature. “But the more I thought about it,” Huisenga said, “well if we’re going to do it, why don’t we see how big we can make it?”

They have indeed made it big. The fundraiser, which will be at Craft Local this Sunday, April 24 at 6 p.m., is what Huisenga called a “huge, really messy variety show.” Tickets are $20 at yellowstonerep.org, and will be available at the door, space permitting. All proceeds will go to Ukraine via a charity called Direct Relief.

There will be musicians, including the MSUB Street Band with John J. Roberts, local funk group The Soul Funk Collective, Brooke Moncada (“I would go anywhere to hear her sing,” said Huisenga), Lauren Carr of the Stillwater String Quartet, singer-songwriter Krystal Hudak and violinist Trevor Krieger. Huisenga is also looking into traditional Irish and Native American music.

And it wouldn’t be a YRT production without some theater. Huisenga teased musical theater performances from Caitlin Hart and Lexi Cooper, as well as other members of the YRT Ensemble. Members of Arc: A Montana Dance Collective will do modern dancing. Plus, Huisenga promised, “we’ll have a little Shakespeare.” Local thespians will also read excerpts from a New York Times article about young Ukrainians who grew up in a free Ukraine not under Soviet control.

That’s only a small sampling of the performers, and Huisenga stressed the fluidity of the lineup. “It’s going to change probably up until about 5 p.m.”

It’s an extensive list, but the recruitment process went pretty easily. Huisenga attracted most of the performers by going through his Facebook friend list and asking anyone of they’d be interested. “I was sending out messages to musicians, artists, dancers, you know, everybody,” he said. “Almost unanimously people were writing back and saying ‘Count me in.’”

The benefit and performers started coming along so fast that Huisenga suddenly realized “Oh my god, I asked the question and now I have to produce this thing.”

Craft Local helped out with that. The taproom’s founder and president Duane Sitzman volunteered the use of their stage for free, and is donating $1 of each beer sold.

Choosing the right charity was an arduous process. Huisenga wanted to make sure it was a reputable one, and after research, settled on Direct Relief. “I wanted it to be a bigger charity with lots of ratings that people could go on and check out,” he said.

Husinega and the rest of the YRT crew were moved to action not only by what was happening in Ukraine, but by seeing some of the reactions to it. “One of my big inspirations is Yo-Yo Ma,” said Husinega. “The day of the invasion, he went to the Russian Embassy, set a chair and his cello up on the sidewalk, and played a concert. He said ‘everybody has to do something.’ So we’re thinking, ‘let’s do this. Let’s see what we can do.’”

Vital to YRT’s vision was the inclusion of local Ukrainian voices. Oxana Gamba is a Ukrainian native who came to the United States in 2014 and moved to Billings three years ago. She’ll be cooking for the benefit, making pies. One will be a meat pie, and other will be a traditional Ukrainian food made with boiled eggs, green onions and rice. She’s excited for the event, she said, and especially for the benefit’s potential to raise awareness and “make people see what’s actually happening [in Ukraine].”

“Anything we can do to raise attention,” she said, “anything is fantastic.”

Huisenga also worked heavily with Yuliya Johnson, another woman from Ukraine who now lives in Billings. “As soon as we started doing this, I wrote her right away,” he said. Johnson recently got her mother out of Ukraine, and was enthusiastic about the idea for the benefit.

Huisenga remembered talking to Johnson about her opinions on how the event should go. “I asked her what the theme should be. Should it be anger, should it be celebration? She cut me off and she said ‘Freedom.’ So that’s what it is.”

