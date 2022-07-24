‘My original piece:’ Wood burner’s 40-foot-high bison mural now watches over downtown Billings

Bison are a big animal, but this is ridiculous.

It’s hard to miss Rilie Tané's newest painting. It’s a giant, shaggy bison, seen head on. The beast’s big head is, covered in tufts of messy, textured hair, his bright brown eyes staring back at any onlookers. The mural is about 30 feet wide by 40 feet tall. It dominates downtown, and can be seen as far away as the Rims, if you know where to look.

And the artist, whose full name is Riley Tané Zumbrennen, but goes by her middle name when she’s making art, is working on one of the grandest canvases in town. Literally. Her big bison mural is on the side of the Grand Building in downtown Billings.

The Grand is best known for being the home of Jake’s Downtown, the steakhouse that’s been an integral part of Billings’ dining scene for 40 years. Tané's mural is on the northwestern side of the building, pointing up North 27th Street and up over the Rims, onto the plains where bison once roamed in herds as wide as seas.

The mural is so big that Tané has had to work on it while on a giant boom lift, A Genie S-65 from Midway Rental in Laurel. It’s impressive to just watch her in it, the diesel motor humming as she glides along, 40 feet up in the air. Just being in the thing seems terrifying, let alone the idea of trying to lean out and paint from it.

“At first it was a little scary,” she admitted, “and it did make me nervous and feel like I wouldn’t be able to paint fully comfortably. But now it’s just helping me get there.”

Tané is from Billings, and graduated from Skyview in 2012. Other than a brief move with her husband to Colorado, she’s lived in Billings her whole life.

She isn’t formally taught. Instead of art, Tané studied elementary education at Montana state University Billings, and is heading into her third year teaching art for grades K-8 at Elysian. She gets the older kids in the morning to “help ease into my day,” and the occasionally cat herding-esque task of teaching the elementary students the rest of the day.

“It’s busy,” she confessed, “but it’s fun. I like the variety.”

Tané's approach to art is all about variety.

“I’ve been being creative since I was little,” she said. She’s been doing pencil drawings for as long as she can remember, and an interest in acrylic painting started in middle school.

But it was six years ago that she discovered her main medium, pyrography, or wood burning.

Tané's wood burnings are fascinating things. It’s all about contrast, the clean veneer of the wood juxtaposed against the colors and textures brought by exposing it to heat. She’ll add paint sometimes to make the work pop, but the wood is the star of the show here.

It was a whim, at first. Tane first saw someone doing it at an art walk, and decide to try it out. At first it was aesthetics, she explains. It looked cool.

And it does. Lines and other primary drawings are done with a sauntering tool which can be turned up and down to change shades and values. Then a handled torch is used to soften those lines and shade the piece, adding depth.

But her connection to the work deepened as she did more of it. Tané's husband is a carpenter, and he taught her about different types of wood.

“Now I’m way more interested in the materials I’m using,” she said.

There’s something evocative about it. She works mostly in landscapes and animals. Something about depicting the natural world in such a natural medium feels right. It’s elemental. Fire usually destroys wood, but she turns it from fuel to art.

Pine is best, but she’s also partial to lauan, a type of plywood made from tropical species of trees. It’s preferable to have something light, so the black burns really stand out.

No erasure works on burned wood. Tané will use a Dremel to carve mistakes out, which has the added benefit of changing the depth of pieces and adding more dimensions. But that’s not always an option.

“Sometimes I just have to turn it into something else,” she said.

The pyrography is probably her favorite, but Tané is happy to do just about anything artistic.

She takes commissions, and likes to tour the area at small art fairs, selling her wares and picking up commissions as she goes.

All that wood burning practice is what led to the mural, actually. The bison is an adaptation of a wood burning she’s done many times.

“I don’t keep track, but I’ve done a lot of them,” she said with a laugh.

Maybe that’s why she’s been so gung-ho about this project. She didn’t use a grid system, or a projection to try to trace the drawing. She just went up in the lift and did it.

She started by using sidewalk chalk to draw facial features like the snout and eyes, similar to what she does with pencil on her wood burnings.

“I started painting the snout, and then I made sure my eye was proportioned, and then I filled it all in with the fur,” she said. She works off a picture of one of her wood burnings she keeps on her phone, but other than that, there’s no guide. She’s free-handing a 40-foot-high mural.

She has a self-assured ease about something that sounds impossible, talking about being in a lift and painting from memory like she’s discussing a grocery list.

But unlike her bison mural, Tané doesn’t have a big head. She’s quick to mention the area artists that helped her with the project. She initially reached out to Elyssa Leininger, who did the murals on the North 13th Street and Sixth Street West underpasses. Ruby Hahn, who painted the flower mural in the Hedden Empire ally, was another helping hand. Rick Lehmen and his crew prepped and painted the entire wall off-white for her. She also worked with the graffiti artists at the Underground Culture Krew, specifically owner Tyson Middle, who Tané said “has been helping me non-stop with cool, different advice.”

It was all welcome advice, but she’s no newbie to the mural world. She also painted the indoor murals at Guadalajara in the heights.

She wasn’t used to the scale of the Grand Building though, or the public nature of the art. But, she “really wanted to contribute to some of the art going up downtown,” so she applied last October when the Grand asked for mural proposals.

“I didn’t imagine something like this could happen to me, but that’s how it happened,” she said.

Her bison seemed like a good fit.

“Jake’s is very western. It’s not their building, but a lot of people know this building as having Jake’s restaurant in it,” she explained. “And it also represents my artwork. It’s a replication of my wood burning. Even though it’s a buffalo it’s my original piece.”

There were some nerves at first, not just because of the lift, but because of how public the work was. “I really don’t like people watching me,” she said. “Public art makes me nervous. But in the end, when I’m getting done and people appreciate how it looks, it’s rewarding. I’m less nervous now, for sure.”

Her biggest fans are at home.

“My husband is always super proud of me. He makes me feel awesome about it all,” she said. And her 7-year-old daughter is already showing creative signs.

“She just picked up wood-burning,” Tané said. “She’s doing basic things and designs but I can tell its there. For being 7, she knows a lot about the arts scene.”

That art scene now includes a massive work by her mother.

But as always, Tané wants to include everyone.

“Thanks to the public for choosing all the different artists that are making downtown beautiful,” she said.