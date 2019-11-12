Part of North Broadway in downtown Billings was closed Tuesday during the Alberta Bair Theater's latest phase of construction.
A section of street from Third Avenue North to Fourth Avenue North will be closed for about a week.
Jan Dietrich, executive director for the Alberta Bair, said that crews will be pouring concrete for a new sidewalk, and fencing off the perimeter of the building during the winter.
Crews will continue construction work on the building's interior, with the work still on schedule to be finished next fall.
Dietrich said that the theater needs to raise another $1.4 million for the renovations, and she's confident in reaching that goal. The total cost for the project is about $13.6 million, Dietrich said.
"It's so great to have had the community support and the support from downtown," Dietrich said. "It's unfortunate that these things have to happen, like a road closure, but that's part of the process. We're as excited to get it completed as everyone else is."
The 1930s building has undergone remodeling since May, with investments to improve infrastructure like the theater's sound systems, rigging, lighting and more. The project will also expand the lobby area, ground floor concessions, and add a new ticketing office.