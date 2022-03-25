NOVA to hold OperaFest fundraiser

On Saturday, April 9, NOVA Center for the Performing Arts and Rimrock Opera Foundation will hold their fundraiser OperaFest at Hilands Golf Club.

OperaFest will include performances from the upcoming operatta musical "Twilight Tones: The Composer's Revenge." It's an original work, written by NOVA's composer-in-residence Dulais Rhys and his wife Leigh Verrill Rhys, a novelist, and fashioned after "The Twilight Zone." Attendees can also preview Rhys "Opera: A History," and local singers will perform selections from iconic operas during the event.

The event also features live and silent auctions. The live auctions include an African photo safari for two, an appearance in an upcoming mainstage opera, private gourmet dinner for eight by a local prominent chef, plus a wine and hors d’oeuvres pre-performance party and show tickets for 20 at a NOVA production of choice. Proceeds from the auction items benefit NOVA.

Attire is as formal as attendees wish. The big event of the evening will be performances by the artists of NOVA's upcoming opera, "Carmen's Tragedy," which will be staged September 30 and October 1, 8 and 9.

Reservations are $100 in advance, or $110 at the door. To reserve a place or for more information on OperaFest, call (406) 591-9535 or visit novabillings.org.

NOVA also has several events lined up this spring and summer. A full performance of "Twilight Tones: The Composer's Revenge" and "Opera: A History" will be April 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and May 1. Tickets are $10-21.

The Youth Conservatory will put on a production of "Annie, Jr." running the final two weekends in May. The performance will be directed by DeLaney Hardy Ray.

The final performance of NOVA's 2021-22 season will be Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," which opens June 17 and will run two weekends.

NOVA is also returning to a full summer of camps.

Call NOVA at (406) 591-9535 or see novabillings.org for more information.

