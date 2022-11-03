The Jake Five: A muerto, a maestro and 'The Machine'

Halloween has come and gone. But the events, well they just keep right on coming. Here's some of the best happenings in Billings this week.

Food Truck Lunch in downtown Billings

Ditch the brown bag for one day and treat yourself to the finest food you can get from a vehicle at the Downtown Billings Alliance's Food Truck Lunch on Friday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Valley Credit Union's new downtown branch location (3100 2nd Ave. N.).

FAM at the YAM and 'Global Asias' Exhibition Celebration

The Yellowstone Art Museum has free admission for First Friday on Friday, Oct. 4. And that's good because there's two great events that day. Start out with FAM at the YAM from 4-6 p.m. Billings-based artist Terri Porta will lead anyone interested in creating an enormous community artwork. After that, from 6-8 p.m., stay at the YAM for a celebration of their newest exhibition "Global Asias," which features work from 16 artists of Asian heritage. Gallery conversations will be held in Japanese, Korean and Chinese.

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead — Día de los Muertos — is a holiday largely of Mexican origin that honors and celebrates the dead. We're pretty far north up here in Montana, but there will be a big Día de los Muertos celebration in Billings on Saturday, Nov. 5, anyway. Family activities kick off at at 11 a.m. downtown and run throughout the day, with a costume contest for kids at the Babcock Theatre at 3:30 p.m., followed by one for adults at 7:30 p.m. Also at the Babcock, catch a family concert from the local band Mariachis de Corazon at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 18. Jared Stewart, a noted Crow guitarist, will close out the night at the theater at 8 p.m. Tickets for that show are $20. Get more info or tickets in advance at arthousebillings.com/dayofthedead.

The Erik Olson Quintet at Art House Cinema

One of the finest musicians in Billings makes his return to one of the city's least expected jazz stages as Erik Olson is playing at the Art House Pub and Cinema on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Olson will be joined by a cadre of local talent with Scott Jeppesen on saxophone, Zach Paris on drums, Mike Leslie on bass Luca Rodoni on trumpet, with Olson himself rounding out the quintet on piano. They'll be playing the music of Joe Henderson, the iconic tenor saxophonist who recorded over four decades in the latter half of the 20th century. Tickets are $20 at the door or at arthousebillings.com/erikolson.

Bert Kreischer at the Metra

Comedian, actor, podcaster and body positivity icon Bert Kreischer is bringing the Berty Boy Relapse Tour to the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. His partying exploits at Florida State University in the 1990s were so legendary Kreischer was the inspiration for "National Lampoon's Van Wilder." And he hasn't settled down much since. Tickets at metrapark.com are sparse, but there's still some seats available, ranging from $39.75 all the way up to $349.75.

Honorable mentions

Kill off Halloween for good at the Christmas Sip-N-Shop Craft Market at the MetraPark Expo Center. 300+ vendors will have all their holiday wares ready on Friday, Nov. 4 from 10-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov 5 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lailani Upham will talk about storytelling and documentary filmmaking at the Library on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

A rock doubleheader will touch down at Kirks' Grocery on Friday, Nov. 4 with The Love Darts and Scuba Steve and the Sharks sharing the stage. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

The lovely local country blues group Counting Coup are at the Thirsty Street Garage on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. $10 tickets. They'll follow that up be headlining The Americana Ball at the Elk Lodge on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. $10 suggested cover, all ages. The Heights VFW features Little Joe and the Cartwrights on Friday, Nov. 4 from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday, Nov, 6 from 2-6 p.m.

Offerings at the Pub Station run the gamut this week, from the vintage rockers Saving Able on Friday, Nov. 4 and rising Portland-based indie songsters MAITA on Monday, Nov. 7. Tickets and more info are at thepubstation.com.

The Rocky Mountain College Department of Theatre Arts is presenting an adaptation of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" at Billings Studio Theatre on Nov. 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, and 12. Show time is 7:30 p.m. for each night, and the shows are free, although donations are always welcome.

Explore electronic sounds at Kirks' on Saturday, Nov. 5 with LUER, Fancy Mark and Cobalt Pencil. Show is from 7-9 p.m., and tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Parker Brown and Erik Olson, two of Billings' best, will share the Craft Local stage on Saturday, Nov. 5. Skevos opens at 7 p.m. $5 cover, all ages.

Laugh for a good cause at the Alberta Bair for COMEDY beCAUSE on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m., as standup showcase featuring Cody Sutton, Conner Roma, Mark Dawson, Julie Seedhouse, Josh Florhaug and Lukas Seeley that benefits Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley. $37 tickets are at albertabairtheater.org.

There is something called DogVideoFest coming to the Babcock on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. You can probably guess what it'll entail. $10 tickets, with proceeds going to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, are at arthousebillings.com.

BSCI is having a dance at the Columbia Club (2216 Grand Ave.) on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 7-10 p.m., with Cimarron Band providing country tunes. $5 gets you in at the door.

Reconnect with nature right before it becomes too cold to do so on the Billings Audubon Center's Full Moon Night Hike on Wednesday, Nov 9 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Audubon Center at 7026 S. Billings Blvd. It's $10 per person, or $5 for members.