Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On this long Memorial Day weekend, don't go on vacation. It's crowded, because everybody has that idea. Instead, stay in town, and head to one of these fine Billings area events.

Noise at Kirks' Grocery

Listen, they're always making noise at Kirks', but at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 26, you can expect even more than usual. They're doing a noise night with Agnar, Ashes Jessen, Melted Nard Puke and Maraud. They're all local favorites, but Maraud alone is worth the price of admission. Their ripping post industrial music takes on real, eternally topical topics like settler colonialism and Indigenous rights. Check out "A Real Indian," a boiling piece of noise rock that crackles with melody and energy and begins with a sample from the 1998 Sherman Alexie movie "Smoke Signals." $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Parker Brown and the Bleeding Hearts at Thirsty Street

One of Billings' best and most active musicians will take center stage on Friday, May 26 at Thirsty Street, starting at 6 p.m. Parker Brown and the Bleeding Hearts are the man himself on vocals and guitar, Erik Olson on piano, Bill Honaker on drums, Mike Leslie on bass and Trevor Krieger on violin. Brown is promising to debut some new songs at the concert. If you're a newbie trying to get into his solo oeuvre, Brown has put together a Spotify playlist of songs of his he thinks you'll like, aptly titled "Songs of mine I think you'll like." Grant Jones will open the show. $10 cover.

Musical May at the Babcock

Billings' best second run theater (and our only, but who needs to quibble on semantics) has got the spirit of song this week. On Friday at 7 p.m., they're showing the immortal "Mary Poppins," a children's classic so inimitable it was nominated for Best Picture and won five Oscars, including Best Actress for Julie Andrews as the world's most aerial nanny. All that claim despite the fact that it features Dick Van Dyke sounding exactly like a guy from West Plains, Missouri, trying to do a cockney accent. Plus, "Mary Poppins" inspired one of the best early YouTube videos, the 2006 recut trailer that makes it look like a horror movie and features a scary, slowed down version of a cheerful song, way before that's what every trailer actually did.

On Saturday at 3 p.m. the theater, which in the last year has screened "The Godfather," "Cinema Paradiso" and "Goodfellas," will show the best movie that's ever graced its screen: Richard Linklater's 2003 masterpiece "School of Rock." It is genuinely one of the best films of the 21st century, a rollicking triumph starring Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman, the guy from "The White Lotus" and Jack Black in a role that should have netted him Best Actor. Seriously. Sean Penn won for "Mystic River." Which performance have you thought about more in the last 20 years?

Later that night at 9 p.m. you can see "Tommy," the 1975 adaption of The Who's rock opera about a guy so good at pinball he loses his mind.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday there's a rare chance to see "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" on a big screen. Jacques Demy's Palme d'Or winning French musical is a masterpiece of happy/sad, and its fingerprints are all over Hollywood, especially the works of Damien Chazelle.

The week closes out on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with "Newsies," the musical about labor relations amongst precocious newsboys that unsurprisingly was a significant bomb when it was released in 1992. It's become a cult classic and inspired a massive, Tony-winning Broadway musical, because the movie stars a young, marble-mouthed Christian Bale and is like catnip for a specific type of teenage girl.

Party Lot 2023 at the Loft

The city block around the Loft Dance Club (1123 1st Ave. N.) is turning into one big party on Friday, May 26. In addition to food trucks and art vendors, there will be music happening in two different places. Starting at 7 p.m., Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs, Blake From The Lake and Saylor Moon will play the outdoor stage. And then at 11 p.m. head inside for sets from Wr!nse, ET3 and Luna Bear/Curator B2B. Tickets are $25 in advance at theticketing.co/e/partylot2023 and $30 at the door.

Jeff Beck Tribute at Thirsty Street

Jeff Beck, the guitar icon who played with the Yardbirds and influenced basically everyone who has picked up a stringed instrument in the last 50 years, died in January. What better way to honor him than to head to Thirsty Street at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, for a tribute show from some of our area's best musicians. Grant Ferguson (Modern Rock Orchestra) and Parker Brown (like a third of Billings' bands) are on guitar, Paige Rasmussen (Paige and the People's Band) on vocals, and John Keebler on bass, Clay Green on drums, and Todd Rogers on keys. Tickets are $12 at thirstystreet.com/jeff-beck-tribute and $15 at the door.

Honorable mentions

Battlestar Kramden are playing a reunion show at Thirsty Street at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26. $5 at the door.

Get jammy on Friday night at Craft Local with Mordecai's Fever Dream, along with special guests Lucy Was Right and It Could Be Worse. Music starts at 7 p.m. $10 cover.

Sabra Mack is at the Alberta Bair at 7 p.m. on Friday. $10 - $24.50 tickets are at albertabairtheater.org.

The Billings Hotel and Convention Center welcome Zechariah Peabody on Friday.

Hear some nostalgicana from tribute act Hair Train at Craft Local on Saturday, May 27. Texana Trio start out at 6:30 p.m. and Hair Train go on at 8:30 p.m. $12 tickets are at eventbrite.com.

At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Octopus Ink (2201 Grand Ave.) is doing a silent art auction featuring work from over 10 local artists.

Have a good time for a good reason at Public Lands Pint Night at Last Chance Pub and Cider Mill on Tuesday, May 30 from 5-8 p.m. One dollar from each drink goes to Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

Lee Calvin, he of Calvin and the Coal Cars fame, is playing a solo gig at Craft Local at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.