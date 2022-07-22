‘The rack of this tough world:’ Shakespearean tragedy brings healing to tiny Fishtail

About a month ago, Fishtail changed. William Shakespeare, of all people, is helping to bring it back.

The Bard died in 1616, 276 years before the tiny mountain town was established in 1892, and his hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon is about 4,500 miles from the lush foothills of the Beartooth Mountains.

Yet, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks chose Fishtail as one of their stops for the year. And their Saturday evening performance of “King Lear” at the Fishtail Family Park, despite it being one of the poet’s most depressing texts, felt like a soothing balm to a community that really needs one.

The town sits right at the confluence of a lot of water. It’s near Fishtail that the East and West Rosebud creeks flow into each other, and the uniting of the Rosebud and the Stillwater River is north of Fishtail near Absarokee. All that water became a big problem on Monday, June 13, when a weekend of heavy rain and snowmelt combined to turn those creeks and rivers into massive arteries of water and debris, ripping through Stillwater County and all over the Beartooth front.

The bridge on Nye Road over the East Rosebud washed out, stranding Fishtail. Life all over the valley was disrupted as 14 bridges and roads were closed in the aftermath of the flooding.

Absarokee still has big signs up about disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Association, and there are signs pointing to a FEMA disaster recovery center.

But there’s optimism. The bridge over the East Rosebud is already back, outlined by water-cable barriers and stinking of fresh tar, the type that gets stuck to your boots when it’s hot out.

“We drove over [the bridge] and we were like ‘How is that even possible?’ ” said Mikey Gray, who plays Cordelia and Oswald in “King Lear” and is MSIP’s development associate.

And yet, there it was. On Saturday, the deluge felt like they it was a million miles away, as nearly 100 degree heat blanketed the valley. Still, the crowds arrived, with 200 or so people packed into Fishtail park for “King Lear.” It was a capacity crowd.

MSIP operates under a “If you perform it, they will come” philosophy, bringing Shakespeare plays and other classics to places like Beach, North Dakota and Birney, Montana. And the thing is, they’re right. This is their 50th season, and the troupe shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. Their touring schedule is jam packed, with dates stretching from June in September on an itinerary across Montana’s great expanse and dipping into nearby states, as well.

In 2022, they’re putting on two rotating plays, usually one tragedy and one comedy. On the sunny side is “Twelfth Night,” a misadventure romantic comedy about shipwrecks and gender-bending that’s been adapted into a Disney Channel Original Movie and “She’s The Man,” a breezy, Amanda Bynes starring romcom from back when movie studios made comedies. When MSIP come to similarly flood affected Red Lodge, they’ll perform the comedy.

But Fishtail got the tragedy. “King Lear,” is a strange play. It’s an oft-admired but seldom-loved Shakespeare work, lacking the broad appeal of “Hamlet,” the romance of “Romeo and Juliet” and the adventuresome spirit of the historical plays. In place of that, “King Lear” is unrelentingly bleak, a sordid tale about an aged king who disinherits one of his daughters and is betrayed by the other two. It’s relentlessly cynical, everyone stabbing each other in the back so fast they miss the knife sticking out of themselves. Most of the major players die, and it’s almost a relief when one is merely hanged, and not disemboweled or poisoned or struck dead by sudden heartbreak.

“King Lear’s” portrait of political and familial unrest is so dark that it once repulsed audiences. After the English Restoration in 1660, performances were often edited, with a happy ending and a love story tacked on.

The version performed by MSIP was, of course, the original. No fluff, all fear.

But the audience loved it. The capacity crowd was glued, despite the heat, despite the bugs. It’s all part of it. Natural art in a natural space. Sometimes the performers had to raise their voices to be heard over the songbirds. They ran lines in the greenroom back stage, which was a copse of aspen trees next to a tepee.

MSIP encourages patrons to bring picnics, and the folks in Fishtail were happy to oblige, passing around bottles of indeterminate liquids, wine served with ice to beat the heat.

Some enterprising kids sold lemonade, a buck a glass. And even they watched the performance. Midway through, as Lear is having a meltdown in a booming storm, the kids seemed confused by the thunder and rain sounds that MSIP piped through the park.

“It doesn’t look like a storm,” said one, looking to the sky, while the other stretched out her hand, searching for raindrops.

The real rain did come, a welcome smattering of it that cooled down and brought much needed moisture to the rapidly yellowing countryside, but only after the play finished. It was like even the heavens wanted to stick around to see what happened at the end.

That ending is quite stark. Lear howls with agony from the stage, a once powerful king now watching his beloved daughter Cordelia die in his arms, put there by actions he triggered way back in Act I. His roar is now a wail.

Shakespeare’s final stage direction is for the surviving characters to “Exeunt with a dead march.”

And then the crowd stood and cheered. They were rapturous. People hung out afterwards to purchase souvenirs and interact with the cast. Even in the rain, nobody was in a hurry to get home.

The floods may be over for now, but their aftereffects aren’t. Houses, bridges and roads need to be rebuilt. Campgrounds need to be cleaned out. Access has to be restored.

But for one night, for 200 people, “King Lear” helped.

“We don’t know what healing everyone needs” said Gray shortly after the play ended as she took off her wig and started taking down the stage so MSIP could roll on to their next town. “But it does feel, especially with a tragedy, that’s there some sort of communal processing that is required of both actors and the audience. It’s a moment to sort of pause and quite literally sit under the sky.”

John Hosking, who played Lear, has been a staple of the Montana theater community for decades. He first appeared with MSIP in 1974, their first full touring summer. The magic of these small town performances is what keeps him coming back.

“I have always wanted to live here,” he said. “It wasn’t important to me to go see if I could make it somewhere… And the only way to do that in Montana is to think of it as a big town. And then you just have to travel to all the different neighborhoods, that’s all.”

What brings people from the far reaches of Montana to come watch 400 year old plays?

“It’s a community,” Hosking said. “They all know each other. They’re together to do something that’s come to them.”

These communities change. Water comes and goes, so does money and prosperity. But for 61 communities that MSIP visits every year, free performance art remains a constant, a dependable chance to feel something.

“These are the communities that need us the most to do a free show. We get the community together for something that’s not scary,” Hosking said.

One woman stopped Hosking on her way out. “Thanks for bringing art to a place like this,” she said.

Maybe it’s fitting. During Shakespeare’s time, Stratford-upon-Avon had about 1,500 residents, or roughly the same as Absarokee and Fishtail combined.

In the Act II, Scene 2 of “King Lear,” Kent, an ally of Lear’s is in a tough spot. He’s put in the stocks by one of Lear’s unruly daughters.

“Nothing almost sees miracles / But misery,” he laments, alone on stage. Still, he’s hopeful that someone “shall find time / From this enormous state, seeking to give / Losses their remedies.”

Fishtail has seen its share of losses. Shakespeare wound up being one of the remedies.