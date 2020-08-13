Comedian Yakov Smirnoff performing livestream comedy; ABT offering exclusive access

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alberta Bair Theater offers exclusive access to a livestreaming comedy show “United We Laugh” by Yakov Smirnoff on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m.

People may remember Russian immigrant Yakov Smirnoff and his catch phrase “What a Country!” from the 1980s when he performed on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson, as a regular on the sitcom “Night Court” and the star of his own show, “What a Country!” He later appeared in movies alongside Tom Hanks, Robin Williams and Jack Nicholson.

After defecting Communist Soviet Russia in the 1970s, Smirnoff arrived in the U.S. with nothing but a dream. Not knowing the language, Smirnoff humbly began working as a bartender at the famous Grossinger’s Catskill Resort in New York, where he told jokes each night after his shifts. As his English improved, so did the laughs. He quickly grew in popularity and moved to Los Angeles where Mitzi Shore, owner of The Comedy Store, took him under her wing. His lovable view of life through the eyes of a poor immigrant captured the hearts of Americans.