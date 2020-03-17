Kristin Chenoweth announced for Alberta Bair re-opening
Kristin Chenoweth

Alberta Bair Theater will re-open its doors to the public on Saturday, Sept. 12, with a performance by Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth. Tickets for Opening Night will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11.

 Courtesy photo, Krista Schlueter

The remodeled Alberta Bair Theater plans to re-open Saturday, Sept. 12, with a performance by Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth, known by many for originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway’s “Wicked” in 2004.

“We are excited to welcome back our patrons with a black-tie evening that showcases the improvements of our $13.6 million renovation,” said Jan Dietrich, executive director of Alberta Bair Theater, in a press release. “Kristin Chenoweth is a class act who exemplifies the performing arts and is the perfect artist for such a special event in the theater’s history.”

Tickets for opening night will go on sale Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. online at albertatheater.org, and by phone at 406-256-6052. The ABT box office window is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. at 2801 Third Avenue North in Downtown Billings.

Alberta Bair Theater’s 2020-21 season will be announced Thursday, May 21.

