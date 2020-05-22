Live theater on pause and industry struggles to plan and deliver performances

Many of the company’s actors augment theater work with jobs in the service industry. “These artist have not been able to practice their craft and assemble and collaborate with their community, but they are also not collecting a paycheck from their day job," said Asselin. "It was heartbreaking for me to call these artist one by one tell them that we are postponing our season.”

The company, which stages productions outdoors, may be able to adapt its operations, though it won’t be until 2021 that they plan to set out on the road again. In the meantime, Asselin said they are focused on a variety of contingency plans, including producing plays with local alumns who live in the Gallatin Valley, utilizing streaming platforms to share work, or to partner with local filmmakers to produce films of plays that can be broadcast on Montana PBS or at drive-in theaters and by organizations that host outdoor films.

Huisenga, with YRT, said the organization is lucky they have little overhead in terms of staff and facilities. Without a concrete way forward, YRT is waiting it out to see when audiences may feel comfortable going to performances again. He feels live theater will be one of the last things to reopen, but doesn't think COVID will kill performance theater.

"I have complete faith that live theater will return," said Huisenga. "It has survived for centuries and fulfills a human need to come together to tell and hear stories."

