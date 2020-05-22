Live theater on pause and industry struggles to plan and deliver performances

When “The Children,” a play staged by Yellowstone Repertory Theatre, opened this spring, director Craig Huisenga feared that even if opening night was successful the play could still be doomed.
It was mid-March, and COVID-19, with its growing fear, was just starting to creep across Montana. The opening crowd was unusually light. After three performance, the organization halted performances. Huisenga, the troup's artistic director, described "The Children" as a post-apocalyptic tale set after a nuclear meltdown.
“The message of the play is: How do we take responsibility for the things we screwed up, and do we make a commitment to fix them?” Huisenga said. “It was a killer to have to shut it down.”
The state of the arts in 2020 could set the stage for further apocalyptic stories, such as the world Emily St. John Mandell describes in “Station Eleven,” centered on a travelling symphony roaming the Midwest after a global pandemic flu. They perform music and Shakespearean plays for the remaining civilizations while focusing on survival.
Montana Shakespeare Company’s 2020 repertoire could also fit into this theme. The company, based in Bozeman under the Montana State University umbrella, roves a five-state region presenting Shakespearean plays outdoors in primarily rural communities during the summer.
Actors were contracted to perform Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” and “Cymbeline,” with rehearsals to begin in mid-May. Instead, these productions will be performed in 2021, as the organization suspended all plays and outreach due to coronavirus concerns.
“There’s quite a lot of relevancy and release, and a lot of escape for audiences to be able to engage in live Shakespeare,” said Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director for Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. He describes “Cymbeline” as an investigation into how Shakespeare can talk about nature vs. urban or capitalistic environments and tie that into the relevant topic of humankind’s impact on nature.
The nearly 50-year-old organization has a tradition of bringing communities together to experience a singular event, said Asselin. "That is what theater is; it’s about people taking a moment away from their lives to experience art and see their own lives or humanity or society reflected on stage.”
To be ... or not to be
Performance arts organizations are dependent on assembling people, which has been restricted in some cases to 10 people or fewer. In Montana, theaters and music venues were the first to close as the number of COVID-19 cases escalated. And, the days of gathering hundreds of people together seem unlikely any time soon, placing arts organizations in uncertain times.
On Tuesday, Gov. Bullock announced further easing of restrictions, including those for performance theaters and live music venues, allowing a June 1 reopening — if they can adhere to social distancing requirements.
The “open” sign isn’t so easy to flip for theater and performance companies, which have to navigate contracts, touring or rehearsal schedules, seating maps, occupancy restrictions, sanitization protocols, etc. And, there’s the lingering question of once they reopen, will patrons feel comfortable returning?
Staff at Alberta Bair Theater have been working to map out the 2020–'21 season with a rapidly evolving entertainment climate. In March, the organization announced plans to reopen the newly renovated theater on Sept. 12 with a performance by Kristin Chenoweth.
Jody Grant, programming and marketing director at ABT, said the plan is to announce the rest of the season June 18, with tickets going on sale the following month, “subject to change.”
“Publicly, we don’t have much to say right now, and we don’t want our silence to be misinterpreted, but there is so much planning that goes into an event and all these things you need to take into consideration,” said Grant.
The organization had holds on two Broadway musicals, “Waitress” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” but both productions have been moved to 2021.
“For us, the Broadway Series is the most popular thing we do at ABT,” Grant said. Nailing down dates for these large productions has been complicated by COVID-19. Many companies are based in New York, and Broadway productions can include upwards of 80 people, from stage hands to actors moving across the country in four or five semi-trucks and touring buses. Add in the complicated seating arrangements that have arisen with social distancing and sanitation requirements, and it becomes a recipe for “wait and see.”
“It’s complicated to sell seats, while figuring out all those models and restrictions that may not be in place,” Grant said. “Even if not, what are people going to want to do? It’s all speculation. Will they come?”
The ABT also focuses some of its programming on students, and is uncertain if they will be busing students from School District 2 or holding field trips, an essential part of getting children to ABT.
Art among restrictions
With restrictions on seating and occupancy, many arts organizations are in a tough spot. They can’t bring in the kind of entertainment that packs the house, because they can’t pack the house, which effects the pricing of a big show.
“These big sell-out shows that we do that people want to see in the newly renovated theater, with physical distancing seating — we can’t bring in a show and sell 20 percent capacity of a big title," Grant said.
At NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, a variety of adult and youth productions are held throughout the year, as well as opera productions by Rimrock Opera Company.
“We (Rimrock Opera) are not producing a larger opera until April or May, 2021, but with the current situation, we are very skeptical,” said Cindy Butler, president of Rimrock Opera Foundation. “For actors and singers to be safely on stage there are many factors to consider.”
Currently, board members and staff of NOVA are in talks about how to safely stage productions. Butler said they won’t have a full announcement for next season “because we are planning month by month, show by show.”
At Billings Studio Theatre, productions ceased in March, and the organization has been operating on a shoestring budget ever since. “There is no doubt it’s going to affect our seating capacity tremendously, and that effects the type of shows that we are allowed to do,” said A.J. Kalanick, executive director of BST.
Kalanick described the environment like standing on shifting sand. “Everything changes on us. We are an independent nonprofit community theater. All of us, we don’t have a powerful lobbyist or spokesperson. We are at the mercy of the forgotten.”
For BST, it’s “wait and see.”
“It’s hard for us to put together a cast and say, rehearse that show, when we don’t even know if we’ll get a chance to open. On top of that, working with the theatrical houses, you sign a contract to produce this show, they often need 100 percent down at signing of the contract.”
To monetize productions, some performance arts have gone online, but this is an arrangement for theater that is often not permitted or costs extra within the licensing of plays. Even productions that have reached public domain may not be available to performance companies, depending on who may have purchased the rights.
For Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, there’s a lot of freedom in their operations and in the fact there are no copyright issues with Shakespeare, but the organization is still hurting.
The company performs Shakespearean plays in 61 communities in five states, and the troupe performs to an estimated 55,000 people each season, as well as visits more than 100 schools in Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. In April, the organization announced its 2020 season would be postponed.
It’s the first time in the organization’s 48-year history that they’re not coming together for rehearsals. Fifty-two actors were to begin rehearsals on May 20, said Asselin, the company's executive artistic director, who hires from as far as New York, Chicago, Houston, and Minneapolis.
Many of the company’s actors augment theater work with jobs in the service industry. “These artist have not been able to practice their craft and assemble and collaborate with their community, but they are also not collecting a paycheck from their day job," said Asselin. "It was heartbreaking for me to call these artist one by one tell them that we are postponing our season.”
The company, which stages productions outdoors, may be able to adapt its operations, though it won’t be until 2021 that they plan to set out on the road again. In the meantime, Asselin said they are focused on a variety of contingency plans, including producing plays with local alumns who live in the Gallatin Valley, utilizing streaming platforms to share work, or to partner with local filmmakers to produce films of plays that can be broadcast on Montana PBS or at drive-in theaters and by organizations that host outdoor films.
Huisenga, with YRT, said the organization is lucky they have little overhead in terms of staff and facilities. Without a concrete way forward, YRT is waiting it out to see when audiences may feel comfortable going to performances again. He feels live theater will be one of the last things to reopen, but doesn't think COVID will kill performance theater.
"I have complete faith that live theater will return," said Huisenga. "It has survived for centuries and fulfills a human need to come together to tell and hear stories."
