Longtime opera star Douglas Nagel takes a final bow in Billings this weekend

Berger, who grew up in Billings and lived in Europe for 26 years where she sang in various operas, said to be able to come home and sing opera was huge.

“I was grateful for the chance to do opera in Billings,” she said.

Adapting to COVID

"The Impresario" was originally slated to debut in March, however the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the opera company’s season and required safety measures for the cast and audience.

The production was last staged in Billings in 2009 by Rimrock Opera. Fast-forward to 2020, where opera performers keep their distance and have been rehearsing in masks, and audiences are limited to a maximum of 25. The company has even implemented a mesh scrim between the audience and performers to further limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. There are no concessions being served, and audiences are required to wear a mask during the duration of the performance.

“The Impresario,” as well as the recent “Songs from the Attic” that Rimrock Opera staged, feature smaller casts, ideal for performances at this time. Other productions in the 2020 season, such as “Treasure Island” were pushed into next year, or indefinitely postponed, such as “Sister Angelica."