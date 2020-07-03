Parking lot cabaret: Singers come together to raise funds for NOVA

The staff of NOVA Theater for the Performing Arts have been in “COVID hibernation” for several months, says managing producer Dodie Rife.
“Everyone has been cleaning houses and organizing life, and NOVA has been doing the same,” Rife said. Items that have long lingered in corners are being offered for sale online to help raise funds for the dark theater, and staff is getting inventive in how to raise funds to ensure the organization survives.
“This year, we are going to have to rely more on personal donations and things like that to keep us going, but we are a nonprofit,” Rife said. “We are used to this.”
Though it varies by year, the performance arts center on Montana Avenue operates on an annual budget of around $200,000 and hosts four major fundraisers a year, which brings in roughly half of the operating money, said Rife. Due to COVID-19, the spring fundraiser was cancelled.
To tighten its financial belt, staff hours have been reduced and overhead has been minimized to keeping the lights on. The organization has pared back its insurance, given the fact that no one is attending events at the theater and no summer camps are taking place, with the exception of an eight-week virtual camp. Unable to host groups of children for the summer, NOVA staff have opened an online camp for up to 100 participants, beginning the last week of July.
Coming together
As a community theater, NOVA serves youth and adults with performance opportunities. “What we offer is community,” said Rife. “Without being able to get together with your community, it’s challenging. We just need each other, and that is what community theater offers is a place to get together.”
To bring in some funds and provide performers a place to shake off the cobwebs, NOVA has announced a Sunday, July 12 production in the parking lot west of the building at 2316 Montana Ave.
Working with their neighbors, Buffalo Block at the Rex, the two businesses agreed that NOVA could utilize the lot on a Sunday, because the steakhouse is closed. Every other space will be opened for people to park vehicles and watch the show.
From opera to Broadway to ukulele numbers, the performances will feature volunteer singers sharing works from a stage set up just outside the side doors to the theater, directed by Rife.
“Everyone is excited and wants to be a part of it, but they are a bit concerned, which is why you’re not going to see ensemble performances,” Rife explained. Performers include Kate Meyer, Karla Stricker, Janie Sutton, Kieran Beebe, Michelle Berger, and others. They will be able to warm up in separate rooms at the theater, and present their craft to audiences watching from their vehicles.
“We want to keep it light and fun,” said Berger, who will be singing Rossini's "Cat Duet" with Stricker, a performance piece for sopranos consisting entirely of “meow” lyrics. The pair will keep their distance, but Berger feels the piece will retain a lot of its character. “We can stay away from each other and still make all the hissing and noises and convey the content of the cat fight,” she said.
Berger, who is slated to direct NOVA’s spring 2021 opera, “Pagliacci,” said caution is required at this time. Concessions, such as eliminating the chorus in the spring opera, are being made with the hope that theater will be able to move forward with precautions.
“It’s a learning process for everyone," said Berger. "No one has dealt with this before.”
Rife added, “We want to be safe, but we also want to be able to get together, so we have to walk that line."
The idea for a parking lot event came from drive-in theaters being used around the country for performance acts, a response to COVID-19 concerns that allows entertainment options. Laurel’s drive-in recently hosted a live concert by Calvin and the Coal Cars, as well as a broadcast of a live concert by Garth Brooks.
The NOVA event will be a fundraiser, though there is no cover charge. Donations will be accepted, and concessions will be available. “We are hoping that NOVA can get through this and stay in the black,” Rife said. “We want to be able to keep the lights on and keep the building until we can open up when theater can begin again.”
Welsh scholar and musician Dulais Rhys, who relocated to Billings in 2018 when he brought Joseph Parry’s “Blodwen,” the first Welsh opera ever written, to town. He serves as NOVA’s musical director, and will be accompanying singers during the “cabaret in the parking lot,” he described.
“It’s so frustrating not to be able to work in the normal circumstances,” Rhys said. “For how long, who knows, but this is a great way to bring a little bit of live music back to NOVA.” In mid-March, NOVA’s productions came to a grinding halt, Rhys said, and since then the theater community has been trying to adapt.
“We’ve been having some Zoom meetings,” Rhys said. However, singing on Zoom just isn’t the right platform, although he’s tried. “There is probably some trick to getting all together, but it’s just not safe at the moment. Singing is one of the worst ways of spreading the disease.”
To minimize risk, NOVA’s artistic committee and the board concocted the parking lot event featuring soloists. Rhys will play piano from just inside the side doors of the theater, and solo singers will be amplified so all attending can hear.
Rhys is excited to present live music and plans to open the production with “Caberet,” whose lyrics seem to reflect the times.
"What good is sitting alone in your room?
Come hear the music play.
Life is a Cabaret, old chum,
Come to the Cabaret.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!