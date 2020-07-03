Parking lot cabaret: Singers come together to raise funds for NOVA

If you go

NOVA’s live drive-in theater event takes place July 12 at 2 p.m. in the parking lot west of the building, 2317 Montana Ave. Audience members are invited to enjoy the performance from their own vehicles, which will feature songs “From Met to Broadway” and numbers from previous productions. Volunteer performers include Kate Meyer, Karla Stricker, Janie Sutton, Kieran Beebe, Michelle Berger, and more.

Theater staff ask that masks are worn outside of your car. Hand sanitizer will be available and every other parking space will be utilized. Performers will be on platforms, utilizing microphones, with an accompanist. The event is open to all ages and donations are encouraged. Concessions and prepackaged snacks will be available for purchase.

Parking is limited. For more information, call 406-591-9535 or visit novabillings.org.