Splendor in the grass: Backyard Theatre founders moving away, but company lives on

“I knew that they could handle it and take over and keep doing what we were doing all along,” said Megyesi-McCave. She is handing over the infrastructure of the organization, and if called to it, can open an “annex” of the organization in Oregon.

“I am excited to see what they want to do. It sounds like they want to grow it even more and make it more official. Right now, it’s me and my husband, and we do what we want,” Megyesi-McCave said with a laugh.

Anderson, who has been part of Backyard Theatre Company since she was in high school, described the organization as a major part of her life. “I didn’t want to see it die. Amanda and Matt are awesome people, and what they’ve done with Backyard Theater is truly amazing.”

Anderson describes theater as her creative space. “Live theater is something magical,” she said. “Every show is different. That is something inspiring, and it’s always just been that special little part of my life that I don’t want to give up.”

Kuehn and Anderson had plenty of plans to carry the company forward, including a summer season they were going to announce, but that was derailed by COVID-19.

“Right as we’re about to take over, the world shuts down,” Kuehn said.