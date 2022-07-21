Things to do: Balloons, block parties and beyond

Another week, another slate of events. Here's some highlights.

Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous

Billings highest event returns from July 22-24. Weather permitting, there should be mass ascensions each morning at 6 a.m. The biggest event is Soar the Big Sky on July 23 from 6-10 p.m. at Amend Park. There will be music from Repeat Offenders, food trucks, summer snacks, merchandise for sale and a 50/50 raffle.

Eckroth Music Block Party

Join Eckroth at 922 Grand Ave. for an all ages event on July 21 and 22 from 6-9 p.m. Featuring free food & entertainment, door prizes, giveaways, and more. Plus, spend $50 or more in the store to get registered to win a Epiphone SG Special Satin E1 Electric Guitar.

Hoof-It with a Historian: North Elevation Neighborhood

On Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m., take a walk with the Western Heritage Center through Yellowstone County’s first National Register residential district! We’ll explore the history and development of the North Elevation neighborhood and learn about the many architectural treasurers it holds. This tour begins at the corner of 9th and 32nd, near McKinley School. Call 256-6809 if you need directions. Children under 6 are free, everyone else $10.

Noise at Kirks' Grocery

On Saturday, July 23 from 7-9 p.m., Noise at Kirks’ returns to with Maraud and Melted Nard Puke collaborating on a hot new duet called Fistfight Factory. Expect loud indigenous noise that’ll rearrange your senses. Meth Gator returns after a two year hiatus. Schizophrenic Suicide kills another solo performance. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

67th Annual Mexican Fiesta and Dance

On Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., head to Mary Queen of Peace Church at 3411 3rd Ave. South for a Parish Mexican Dinner of enchiladas, beans rice and verde. Then head to the Tejano Dance from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. at the Billings Hotel Convention Center for a dance featuring live entertainment from Tejano Outlaws. $15 per person. For more info reach Celest at (406) 294-7605.

Doobie at the Pub Station

Enigmatic rapper Doobie brings his Bat Shxt Krazy Tour to Billings for a show at the Pub Station Taproom on Tuesday, July 26 at 8 p.m. $27 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Walk with a Naturalist - July

The sultry days of summer are here! Wildflowers, insects, and birds are awaiting discovery. The weather is warming up, plants and animals are waking up, and the Montana Audubon Center ready to get outdoors exploring! Join to make observations, follow your curiosity, and share naturalist knowledge with each other. This month we’ll meet at Swords Park on E. Airport Rd. (at the parking area by the picnic shelter and vault toilets), to explore the diversity on the sundrenched cliffs of the Rimrocks. What wildflowers, insects, and birds await? Only time will tell. Suggested donation is $5-10 per person.

And more live music

On Friday, July 22, the 7th Avenue Band will be at the Red Rooster in Shepard, to rock your night away! Every Hour on the Hour patrons can register for the Las Vegas Fly Away, a contest complete with a hotel voucher, airline gift card and two tickets to see the Las Vegas Raiders Play the Las Angeles Chargers! The band will play from 8 p.m. - midnight.

Catch killer guitar and sweet vocals from Jonah Morsette at Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on July 22, with music starting at 8 p.m.

Bozeman-based singer-songwriter Mathias performs at Craft Local on July 22 from 6:45-8:45 p.m.

Montana's own Soul Funk Collective play Craft Local on July 22 at 9 p.m. $10 at the door.

Cimarron Band will be performing at the High Horse Saloon on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, 2022. Come in get some dinner and kick back and relax to the music. Band starts at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, July 23 at Craft Local, Me and the Boys are at 6:30 p.m., followed by Swamp Dawg at 9 p.m. No cover.

The 7th Avenue Band are at Peppers for the Summer Patio Party series from 7-11 p.m. on July 23.

Hear covers and originals from Tracy Nitschke at the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on July 23 at 8 p.m.

Live music from Matt Nunberg at The Windmill and Bar51 on July 23 at 7 p.m.