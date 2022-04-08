Things To Do: Charley Crockett, 'Father Stu' and OperaFest

Billings has a lot to offer this week. Here's a roundup of all the best events:

Jesse Albrecht and Sean Chandler Opening Reception at Yellowstone Art Museum

On Friday, April 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the YAM will celebrate the opening of Jesse Albrecht and Sean Chandler's new exhibition "The Un-Homecoming of Uncle Dirty and Jimmy Cardell." Albrecht works with ceramics and Chandler paints, and both artists deal with generational trauma and the rippling effects of war. There will be light appetizers and a cash bar. Free museum admission after 5 p.m.

'The Godfather Part II' at the Babcock Theatre

Remember that movie that showed at the Babcock last weekend? Turns out they made a sequel! The 1974 follow up switches the setting from New York to Nevada (budget cuts, probably) and couldn't get James Caan or Marlon Brando back (more budget cuts). So we're stuck with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall and some guy named John Cazale as Fredo, the third Corleone brother who's very smart and can assuredly turn the whole thing around. Showings Friday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $6-$8 and available at arthousebillings.com/godfather.

Big Air Bash at MetraPark

A cavalcade of X-Games legends put on this high octane freestyle show on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. General admission tickets are $25, while reserved seats are $35. Kids two and under get in free to general admission. All prices will increase day of show. Tickets available at metrapark.com.

'Father Stu' at the Babcock Theatre

The Capitol High School Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship Team is bringing this movie to Billings on Saturday, April 9 from 6-9:30 p.m. "Father Stu," starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg, tells the story of Helena native Stu Long, a former boxer who turned his life around and entered the priesthood. Tickets are $10 and available at eventbrite.com, with proceeds going to a scholarship for graduating high school students.

Weekend Wonders Family Program at Montana Audubon Center

On Saturday, April 9 from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., local expert Tarah Peek will lead a native plant walk. Come along to eat some local plants, talk about their unique properties and gain a new appreciation for the world. Suggested donation of $5 per person and free for members. Advance registration at eventbrite.com is required.

OperaFest at Hilands Golf Club

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts and Rimrock Opera will hold their fundraiser OperaFest on Saturday, April 9, beginning at 6 p.m. It will be an evening of live opera, fine dining and upscale auctions. Advance reservations are $100, or $110 at the door. For reservations or for more information, call (406) 591-9535 or visit www.novabillings.org.

Matt Blakeslee: 'Fare Thee Well' Album Release at Art House Cinema and Pub

Art House founder/executive director Matt Blakeslee celebrates the release of his new album with two acoustic sets at the Art House on Sunday, April 10 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The $20 tickets are available at arthousebillings.com/faretheewell.

'John Wick' at the Babcock Theatre

This balletic opera of violence has rightly ascended to classic status since it was released in 2014. Keanu Reeves plays a former hit man who kills approximately 100,000 people because someone hurt his dog. Relatable. Showing is Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6-$8 and available at arthousebillings.com/johnwick.

Ben Roy at Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill

Presented by Bone Dry Comedy, comedian Ben Roy is coming to Billings for one night only on Thursday, April 14. Roy has been doing comedy for nearly two decades, and has two popular podcasts and a spate of acting performances to his name. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Charley Crockett at the Pub Station Ballroom

Countrypolitan king Charley Crockett (Davy's distant relation) has taken the country music world by storm, and the Montana scene, as well. Catch one of his four dates in the state on Saturday, April 9. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

And more live music

On Friday, April 8, Cimarron Band (Andy and Laura) will play the Columbia Club on 2216 Grand Ave. from 7-10 p.m.

The Bronc Project are at Craft Local on Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. All ages, $5 cover.

Funky fun from Willy G and the Smack at Craft Local on Friday, April 8 from 9-11 p.m. No cover, all ages.

Crow Country play the Elks Lodge on Saturday, April 9 from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 from 2-6 p.m.

