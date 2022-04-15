Things to do: In Rapture, Gordon McConnell talk and "Ben-Hur"

Another grand week of events is in store for Billings. Here's the highlights:

In Rapture, Salt & Shadow and Juniper Black at the Pub Station

Billings instrumental metal band In Rapture will play the Pub Station Taproom on Friday, April 15. Support from Salt & Shadow and Juniper Black. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Show will be 21+, and tickets are $12 and available at thepubstation.com.

'The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corelone' at the Babcock Theatre

Finally, after the first two duds, "The Godfather" series hits its stride with this third film. Gone is Robert Duvall (the franchise's dead weight) and in is a huge role for the director's daughter Sofia Coppola. What could go wrong? Everyone loves "The Godfather Part III," and everyone loves this newly edited version, which Frances Ford Coppola recut and released in 2020, even more. Shows at the Babcock Theatre on April 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6-$8 and available at arthousebillings.com/godfather.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' at Art House Cinema and Pub

Instantly hailed as the first great movie of 2022, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" premiered at South By Southwest last month and has quickly become a phenomenon. It's currently the highest rated film ever on movie review app Letterboxd. Billings showings start at Art House on Friday, April 15 and continue throughout the week. Check arthousebillings.com for exact times.

'Ben-Hur' at the Babcock Theatre

Celebrate the Easter weekend with William Wyler's Biblical epic. At the time of it's release in 1959, "Ben-Hur" was the most expensive film ever made. And it paid off, winning a record 11 Oscars. Showings at the Babcock Theatre on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $6-$8 and available at arthousebillings.com/benhur.

Portland Cello Project: "Purple Reign" at the Pub Station

The alt-classical collective performs at The Pub Station Taproom on Sunday, April 17. And they'll be painting the town purple, playing the music of Prince and including musicians who worked with him such as Saeeda Wright and Tyrone Hendrix. General admission, seated tickets are $16 and available at thepubstation.com. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

'Dazed and Confused' at the Babcock Theatre

Richard Linklater's classic 1993 hangout comedy gets the big screen treatment on Wednesday, April 20, which is probably just a coincidence. Shows at 7 p.m., tickets are $6-$8 and available at arthousebillings.com/dazed.

MSUB 2022 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition Reception and Award Ceremony

This exhibit at the Northcutt Steele Gallery at MSUB opened on April 11 and will stay on display until April 28. It features artworks from students currently enrolled at MSUB and City College. The exhibition's reception will be on Thursday, April 21 from 5-7 p.m. Gallery is on the first floor of the Liberal Arts Building on the MSUB campus. It's open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.

Gordon McConnell Artist Talk at Yellowstone Art Museum

Former YAM curator and Billings-based Artist Gordon McConnell will speak at the museum on Thursday, April 21 from 5-7 p.m. McConnell will discuss his recent work in the exhibition "In Conversation: East Meets West" which pairs his pieces with loaned works by Willem de Kooning and Roy Lichtenstein.

MSUB Presents: Atomic Circus at Petro Theatre

MSU Billings and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences collaborate to bring this fun multimedia chemistry show to Billings at MSUB's Petro Theatre on Friday, April 22 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m. The event is free and family friendly, aimed for kids K-12. It will feature experiments, dancing and the Atomic Circus band.

A.R.T.S. Fundraiser at Toucan Gallery

A silent art auction and fundraiser for Montana Rescue Mission, A.R.T.S., which stands for art rescued from thrift stores, will be on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. - noon at Toucan Gallery at 2505 Montana Ave. The $100 tickets include admission for two, lunch at The Marble Table and tickets to attend "Beethoven's Symphony No. 9" that evening at the Alberta Bair Theater. To purchase, call Kathy at (406) 255-0933.

P.E.A.K.S. Style Show and Dessert

Billings non-profit P.E.A.K.S. are holding this fundraiser on Saturday, April 30 at St. Bernard Church on 226 Wicks Ln. Event is at 1 p.m., with doors at 12:15 p.m. The theme of the style show is "Run for the Roses," and the fashions were provided by the Montana Dress Co. Tickets are $25 with reserved seating, call Rose at (406) 697-1098 or Nedra at (406) 252-8884. All money raised with help cancer patients in treatment.

And more live music

Cimarron Band will perform at the High Horse Saloon & Eatery on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 from 9 p.m. to 1:25 a.m. each night.

Dylan Petit is bringing acoustic vibes to Craft Local on Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. All ages, no cover.

Billings based funk, blues and reggae band Free Spirit - SOUL are at Craft Local on Friday, April 15 at 9 p.m. No cover, all ages

Craft Local welcome Sugarleaf Trio on Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. No cover, all ages.

Final Craft Local show of the weekend will be Quiet Coyote on Saturday, April 16 at 9 p.m. All ages welcome, no cover.

