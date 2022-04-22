Things to do: Tech N9ne, David Sedaris, 'The Big Chill' and lots more movies and music

A jam packed week of Billings events is underway. Here's the best of the best:

Senior Show at Ryniker-Morrison Gallery

On Friday, April 22, the Ryniker-Morrison Gallery at Rocky Mountain College will celebrate the accomplishments of art education majors and minors with their Senior Show. This year's group includes Avi Fox, Madison Hansen, Rayna Laakso, and Mei-Li Stevens. The reception will be from 5-7 p.m.

'Twilight Tones' and 'Opera: A History' at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

This "double feature" combines an original, humorous short in the style of “The Twilight Zone” and a series of pieces sung by incredible local talent portraying opera through the ages. Performances on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are between $10-$21 and available at novabillings.org.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' at Art House Cinema and Pub

Instantly hailed as the first great movie of 2022, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" premiered at South By Southwest last month and has quickly become a phenomenon. It's currently the highest rated film ever on movie review app Letterboxd. Showings at Art House throughout the week. Check arthousebillings.com for exact times.

'Strait On To Stardust' at This House of Books

On Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m., Yellowstone Repertory Theatre and This House of Books join powers to present the first public reading of Billings novelist Craig Lancaster's first play "Strait On To Stardust." Reading will be at This House of Books and is a pay-what-you-want event to support YRT.

Billings Symphony Presents: 'Beethoven's Symphony No. 9' at Alberta Bair Theater

On Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m., the BSOC’s Classic Series closes with Beethoven’s ultimate masterpiece, Symphony No. 9. Featuring the Billings Symphony Chorale and talented guest artists. Tickets range from $44-$71 and are available at albertabairtheater.org.

'The Big Chill' at the Babcock Theatre

The most sacred baby boomer text plays on the at the Babcock on Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. Hear that iconic soundtrack on some of the biggest, best speakers in town. Tickets are $6-$8 and available at arthousebillings.com/bigchill.

The Comedy & Variety Spectacular at The Loft Dance Club

Great comedy and fabulous entertainment meet for this variety show at The Loft on Saturday, April 23. Doors are at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Subtitled "An Ode to Billings Comedy," the event promises the opportunity to have fun at the expense of the city we love. Tickets are $10, $15 at the door, and $60 for a table of four.

'The Last House on the Left' at the Babcock Theatre

The 50th anniversary of Wes Craven's brutal debut shows on the big screen on Saturday, April 23 at 9 p.m. Head to arthousbillings.com/lasthouse to get tickets, which are $6-$8.

'Glory to Ukraine' at Craft Local

Yellowstone Repertory Theatre, Craft Local and friends come together for this variety show to raise money to support the people of Ukraine with this variety show on Sunday, April 24 at 6 p.m. There will be actors, singers, musicians, artist, dancers and more. Tickets are $20, with all proceeds going to Ukraine through Direct Relief and Ukraine Relief Effort, Bozeman.

Pinky and the Floyd at the Pub Station

The northwest's premier Pink Floyd tribute band comes to Billings on Saturday, April 23 at the Pub Station Ballroom. Doors are at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at thepubstation.com.

MSUB Presents: Atomic Circus at Petro Theatre

MSU Billings and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences collaborate to bring this fun multimedia chemistry show to Billings at MSUB's Petro Theatre on Friday, April 22 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m. The event is free and family friendly, aimed for kids K-12. It will feature experiments, dancing and the Atomic Circus band.

A.R.T.S. Fundraiser at Toucan Gallery

A silent art auction and fundraiser for Montana Rescue Mission, A.R.T.S., which stands for art rescued from thrift stores, will be on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. - noon at Toucan Gallery at 2505 Montana Ave. The $100 tickets include admission for two, lunch at The Marble Table and tickets to attend "Beethoven's Symphony No. 9" that evening at the Alberta Bair Theater. To purchase, call Kathy at (406) 255-0933.

An Evening with David Sedaris at Alberta Bair Theater

One of America's greatest humor writers comes to Billings for a show at the Alberta Bait Theater on Monday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $34, $48 and $65 and available at albertabairtheater.com.

Tech N9ne at the Pub Station

Underground hip hop legend Tech N9ne plays the Pub Station Ballroom on Tuesday, April 26. Support from Joey Cool, X-Raided and ¡Mayday!. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 and available at thepubstation.com.

Moonshine Bandits at the Pub Station

Enjoy country rap stylings from Moonshine Bandits at the Pub Station Taproom on Thursday, April 28. Doors are at 7 p.m., with show at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and available at thepubstation.com.

P.E.A.K.S. Style Show and Dessert

Billings non-profit P.E.A.K.S. are holding this fundraiser on Saturday, April 30 at St. Bernard Church on 226 Wicks Ln. Event is at 1 p.m., with doors at 12:15 p.m. The theme of the style show is "Run for the Roses," and the fashions were provided by the Montana Dress Co. Tickets are $25 with reserved seating, call Rose at (406) 697-1098 or Nedra at (406) 252-8884. All money raised with help cancer patients in treatment.

And more live music

Alternative/indie rock from Aija at Craft Local on Friday, April 22 from 7-9 p.m.

Satsang Duo, featuring Drew McManus and Parker Brown, will play Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage on Friday, April 22, with doors at 7 p.m. and show at 8. $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

The Dos, a duo composed of Troy Owens on vocals and guitar and Bart Barkac on drums are at Craft Local on Friday, April 22 from 9-11 p.m.

Bozeman bluegrass stalwarts Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs perform at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Bluegrass from Billings' own Song Dog Serenade at Craft Local on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

Craft Local present groovy funk from the Raphael Lopez Quartet at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

