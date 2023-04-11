Opening on Thursday at the Yellowstone Art Museum is the exhibit "Through Her Lens: The Photographs of Barbara Van Cleve."

The exhibition features a selection of 50 photographs from Van Cleve’s collection and will be on view in the Montana Gallery from Thursday to June 25. Van Cleve’s aesthetic and documentary black and white images of ranch life offer a sharp contrast to fictional, romantic portrayals of the West.

Subjects of transfixing night scenes, the Great Montana Centennial Cattle Drive, the Spanish Mission Trail in Baja, California, and Mexico, and tough, working ranch women have captured her attention over the past 30 plus years.

The YAM will host three events related to the exhibition.

First is "Spiritual Significance of the Crazy Mountains," a presentation by Dr. Shane Doyle, (Apsáalooke) on April 27. The presentation will provide insight into the Apsáalooke community’s ancient and profound connection to the Crazy Mountains (Awaxaawippiia).The event will have a 5 p.m. reception followed by the presentation at 6.

The second will be "Women in Ranching" panel discussion on May 4. This discussion with Barbara Van Cleve, Caroline Nelson, Karen Heyneman, and Monica McDowell, will feature a discussion on sustainability, regenerative agriculture, challenges and changes in ranching practices, and other topics.

This panel is in partnership with the Northern Plains Resource Council and will start with a 5 p.m. reception followed by the panel discussion at 6.

The final event will be "Artist’s Talk" with Barbara Van Cleve on June 1. Van Cleve will talk about her life and photography, beginning with a 5 p.m. reception followed by the artist’s talk at 6.

According to the Yellowstone Art Museum, Van Cleve’s lifelong commitment to photography ignited when her parents gifted her first “Brownie” camera and home-developing kit as an 11-year-old girl.

Growing up on the Lazy K Bar Ranch in the eastern shadows of the Crazy Mountains, she turned the camera lens on what she knew best: cattle ranching, horses, and the surrounding landscape. Her photos were often taken from the vantage point of horseback, with deft timing and selection.

As a champion of women in ranching, Van Cleve balances the existing mythic cowboy with feminist realism. In her photograph "Double Duty," a woman adorned in a cowboy hat, chaps, and oven mitt pulls a casserole from the oven.

Throughout the exhibit, women show prominently among images of horseback riders nearly lost in the dusty atmosphere of moving cattle, the timed release of a well-slung rope, quiet conversations among ranch hands, and an imposing and sacred mountain range generating strong and shifting weather patterns — significant moments in ranch life.

Van Cleve was among six creative Montanans to receive a 2022 Governor’s Arts Award, the state’s highest honor for those working in the visual, performing, literary, and traditional arts.