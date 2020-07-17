Artist turns BLM protest signs into art in 'Social Glue' exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the Black Lives Matter protest in June in downtown Billings, Shane De Leon had a lot of signs on his hands. His business, Kirks’ Grocery, had encouraged people that week to join in sign creation and hang works along the fence adjacent to the property on Minnesota Avenue.

More than 75 signs were made. Those signs, most of them displayed at the rally, have been repurposed into an art project that displays the many voices that came together that day.

“What I love is that all these signs came from different people. I just put them together in this shape,” De Leon said. “I think a lot of these people don’t consider themselves artists, but they make these choices that an artist makes every day.”

This work, along with several other large-scale collage pieces by De Leon are on display at 4ZERO7 Gallery, 407 N. 24th St., through October.

The collage, titled "Billings, MT, June 7, 2020," was built around a central sign stating “To Support Food, Justice, and People of Color.”

“When I first started, I wanted to make it so you could read everyone’s sign," De Leon said. "I didn’t want to ruin them. But as time went on, I just had to. You know these words. You know this says, ‘Don’t shoot.’”