Artist turns BLM protest signs into art in 'Social Glue' exhibit

Following the Black Lives Matter protest in June in downtown Billings, Shane De Leon had a lot of signs on his hands. His business, Kirks’ Grocery, had encouraged people that week to join in sign creation and hang works along the fence adjacent to the property on Minnesota Avenue.
More than 75 signs were made. Those signs, most of them displayed at the rally, have been repurposed into an art project that displays the many voices that came together that day.
“What I love is that all these signs came from different people. I just put them together in this shape,” De Leon said. “I think a lot of these people don’t consider themselves artists, but they make these choices that an artist makes every day.”
This work, along with several other large-scale collage pieces by De Leon are on display at 4ZERO7 Gallery, 407 N. 24th St., through October.
The collage, titled "Billings, MT, June 7, 2020," was built around a central sign stating “To Support Food, Justice, and People of Color.”
“When I first started, I wanted to make it so you could read everyone’s sign," De Leon said. "I didn’t want to ruin them. But as time went on, I just had to. You know these words. You know this says, ‘Don’t shoot.’”
En masse, the piece makes a powerful statement with so many names, experiences, ideas and advocacy popping from the wall.
Among the protest signs are other artworks collaged into figures, composed of De Leon’s school work and letters written in high school salvaged by his mother, stamps, string, dog hair, and handmade concert and event posters from Kirks' Grocery — all built from found and acquired things.
A fan of drawing people and faces, De Leon decided to work in large-scale collage to build figures out of found materials.
“I try not to buy art supplies, and collage was a way to incorporate all these items,” De Leon said.
The works speak to what people often hold onto and how to repurpose stacks of materials. “I couldn’t throw them away, but I don’t really care about ever reading them again,” De Leon said of the correspondence and school paperwork. “Now it’s a way to have them continue to be around.”
De Leon was invited to show his work at 4ZERO7 Gallery by owners Jon Lodge and Jane Deschner.
“We’ve seen Shane’s work and the pieces he’s done, and his ongoing creativity producing music and art,” said Lodge, who had an opening in the gallery’s calendar. “It’s the next evolution to have a show. Everything coalesced, just came to this wonderful culmination that is responsive to the environment and timing.”
De Leon’s last gallery show was eight years prior, when living in Portland. “I quit hitting up galleries. It’s a hard road,” De Leon described.
Since that time, he’s been working on visual art and said this show is a culmination of many years of experimenting in a plethora of visual forms. “I feel that this has everything that I love in my heart.”
Photos: Social Glue at 4ZERO7
