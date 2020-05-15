Comedian and writer Sarah Aswell on being an observer in a pandemic

Since I review stand-up comedy specials for my Forbes arts and entertainment column, that takes up most of my screen time. The new specials from Taylor Tomlinson and Marc Maron are especially great. The funniest show on television right now is "Joe Pera Talks With You" — and the episodes, oddly calming, are only about 12 minutes long, which is great if you're having trouble focusing for long stretches right now.

Honestly, I am creating absolutely nothing right now. This is the longest I’ve gone without performing comedy since the first time I got on stage. I’m also not working on any of my own writing projects. I’m writing for work, and I’m keeping a journal, and that’s it. I think for writers and comedians, there are times to write, and there are times to live life and be present so that you can create in the future. My job right now is to survive my stressful situation and to be an observer of everything: what's happening, my feelings, and humanity. I’m not a fan of the popular line of thinking now that we should be creating and productive while we’re sheltering in place. My brain is mush. My time is double-booked between work and family. I just have to hope and believe that I will be ready to pick up a pen sometime soon.