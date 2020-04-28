Gordon McConnell on creating and staying tough during COVID-19

Gordon McConnell, the prolific western artist residing in Billings, is celebrating the little things in life: crocus, tulips and daffodils, and the return of migratory birds to Montana.
"Many in the world will suffer more than we will, but times are going to be hard for us, too. We are called to be tough and resilient and patient," said McConnell, who has been keeping active with a new series of mixed media works on display currently at Kirks' Grocery.
The painter has spent the bulk of his career painting stills plucked from iconic and lesser-known westerns of the '50s, '60s, and '70s. Currently, McConnell is finding solidarity in our humanity, and shares a message to be "aware and cautious and creative ... Life will go on."
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
I often listen to audiobooks in the studio, or while doing chores. I finished Victor Hugo’s vivid and colossal masterpiece, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" recently. I began it shortly after the cathedral burned last spring, and put it aside for a while, but it is definitely a worthwhile and ageless classic.
Currently, I am alternating between Paul Andrew Hutton’s "The Apache Wars" and Chris Hedges’ "America: The Farewell Tour." Bedtime reading is Bruce Chatwin’s "In Patagonia," a book filled with his inimitable observations on the people, history and folklore of one of the world’s most remote places. Next, may be Jerry Saltz’s "How to be an Artist" (the first ebook I’ve ever purchased), along with Russell Rowland’s "Cold Country" and Joe Klein’s "Woody Guthrie."
There is a new collection of the great New Yorker art critic Peter Schjeldahl's writings: "Hot, Cold, Heavy, Light, 100 Art Writings 1988-2018." He is a genius. A poet before he was a critic, he writes with such insight and deep knowledge. His essays are magnificent. From the jewel-like short pieces he writes for the current gallery listings in the front of the magazine, to his in-depth reviews, his scholarship is impeccable, his responses are personal and original, his command of the language is startling. His work is the highest order of ekphrasis, creations inspired by the creations of others. I am rationing the audio pieces and have listened to some of them two and three times already. I will have to buy the bound edition, too.
His work is a touchstone. He recently wrote a long essay on his diagnosis of stage four lung cancer, which is the best piece I've read on facing death since Roger Ebert's farewell essay. Schjeldahl, fortunately, is still contributing to the magazine. Obviously a beacon for me. I've been reading his work since he was a contributor to the Village Voice in the '80s.
What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?
I bought Shane de Leon’s Miss Massive Snowflake "The Final Photograph" CD during the Courtney Blazon reception at MSU-B and love it, as I love him. His writing and singing remind me of favorites ranging from Lou Reed, Iggy Pop and Jim Carroll to James McMurtry, Steve Earle and Townes Van Zandt.
An interview on NPR introduced me to Sunny Jain, and I ordered his "Wild, Wild East," which interweaves influences from jazz and traditional East Indian music with the atmosphere of Ennio Morricone’s Spaghetti Western scores.
And, then there is the surprise, 17- or 18-minute epic ballad, just released from seemingly nowhere by Bob Dylan, "Murder Most Foul." Frank Ferguson shared that with me. I told him that I agree with what Bruce Springsteen said about him: “Bob Dylan is the father of my country!”
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
Wes Anderson sent a message to the Criterion Channel streaming service recently calling the Criterion Collection, “the Louvre of movies.” I am pursuing the film school education I never had on that site. Recently I have seen Jane Campion’s "In the Cut" and "Holy Smoke," and Paul Schrader’s "Hardcore" and "Light Sleeper" on the Criterion Channel. Betty and I loved seeing and co-sponsoring the presentation of "Cunningham" at the Art House just before it closed. We have streamed the delightful and touching limited series about immigrants, "Little America" on AppleTV, and have watched "The Plot Against America" and "Chernobyl" on HBO. The best movie we have seen since we have been staying home so much is Terrence Mallick’s gorgeous "To the Wonder" on the Sundance Channel.
What are you currently creating?
I was in a good phase with my Spaghetti Western/ARTFORUM painting/collage hybrids during the past two weeks, finishing three new pieces for a show at Kirks’ that Shane installed this week. He will give a gallery walkthrough with a video stream on FaceBook Friday from 7 to 9. Nine of my pieces with be shown with works by Stephen Glueckert from Missoula. We are both retired curators. He has great new work by Sandy Dvarshkis, too. I’ll send some images of my most recent pieces separately.
I brought home watercolors, pastels and colored pencils, when the governor issued the stay at home order and will see what I can do outside the studio for a while.
