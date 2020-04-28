Gordon McConnell on creating and staying tough during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gordon McConnell, the prolific western artist residing in Billings, is celebrating the little things in life: crocus, tulips and daffodils, and the return of migratory birds to Montana.

"Many in the world will suffer more than we will, but times are going to be hard for us, too. We are called to be tough and resilient and patient," said McConnell, who has been keeping active with a new series of mixed media works on display currently at Kirks' Grocery.

The painter has spent the bulk of his career painting stills plucked from iconic and lesser-known westerns of the '50s, '60s, and '70s. Currently, McConnell is finding solidarity in our humanity, and shares a message to be "aware and cautious and creative ... Life will go on."

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?

I often listen to audiobooks in the studio, or while doing chores. I finished Victor Hugo’s vivid and colossal masterpiece, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" recently. I began it shortly after the cathedral burned last spring, and put it aside for a while, but it is definitely a worthwhile and ageless classic.