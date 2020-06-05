Let it fly: Montana artists use flags as artistic prompt for exhibit at Stapleton Gallery

When the curators of Stapleton Gallery selected a theme for their next show, they couldn’t have imagined it would debut as both a deadly virus and violent protests over racism were sweeping across the nation.
The theme: Show the flag.
“The show asks a lot of questions,” said Jeremiah Young, curator and gallerist for Stapleton Gallery. More than a dozen artists from Montana were given the prompt last year in which to create new works. The exhibition, which opened Thursday, will continue through July 4 at the gallery on the second floor of the Stapleton Building, 104 N. Broadway.
Using flags as artistic prompts, Young knew it was going to be provocative. Though the American flag was not the subject of the theme, it was a major factor in artists’ interpretations. “We didn’t prescribe that to the artists,” said Young. “We just knew it was inescapable.”
The show was initially inspired by a historical photo of the Stapleton building in downtown Billings draped in bunting. Artists were given the prompt and image to reference, and created works independently. Collectively, the works prompt a conversation about what allegiance, materialism, and symbolism can mean in a divided country. The theme is interpreted in many forms, from the golden shimmer of aspen leaves, to the flag-like wave of fused glass, to prayer flags from Bhutan. In several pieces, the American flag is draped atop shoulders, a fence post — even a bison.
“It’s more about what the artist feels allegiance to,” said Abigail Hornik-Minckler, curator and art buyer for the gallery, who describes the show’s essence as “showing up for something that you’re passionate about. It was not intended to be about patriotism.”
Flying the flag
The America flag as a symbol has been widely interpreted, making it an ideal canvas for expressing ideas.
“You can use it to reaffirm your political values, to reaffirm diversity in your community or your own experiences throughout your life,” said Ben Pease, who has several pieces in the show. “It just seems like you can never get away from that flag.”
In his works, Pease investigated questions he's had as an indigenous artist living in America on land that once belonged to his ancestors. “I’m thinking about what is an American, and where does Americanism come from, and what has happened, and how has it happened?”
Manifestations of these definitions within the flag have become a disease, Pease said. “In some ways, I want that disease, and in other ways it's killed people in my family. It’s killed people in my past, and probably in my future. But it gives us life, provides us with a safe home and happiness, as long as we embrace it.”
Livingston-based photographer Audry Hall’s bison wrapped in the American flag makes its photographic debut. The image, taken several years ago, came to her in a dream. She awoke and grabbed a small model horse in which to replicate what she envisioned: a bison bound in the American flag.
From there, Hall worked to obtain a full bison taxidermy to use for the large-scale vision she had. With collaboration from the Blackfeet Nation of Northern Montana, she created the initial installation and photographed the scene on the east side of Glacier National Park. The bison was then moved to Browning. Hall described the reaction as astounding.
“People see it, and they really view it as a living creature that has been constrained by the symbol of America,” described Hall. “It just blew my mind that there were so many stories and meanings that people had. It seems to be based around their own relationship with those symbols — not mine.”
Placing the wrapped bison in different locations was an eye-opener for Hall, who had a filmmaker document the process. “I realized there was this third element in the characters,” she said. “There’s the bison, there’s the flag, and there’s the landscape that it’s in. Any person’s relationship to any of those things really informs how they interpret the art."
Hall has created several small-scale sculptures of horses wrapped in flags for the gallery show, in addition to displaying the first print of what is now termed “The Bound Bison Project.”
“Even the small scale models, this is super powerful and super charged,” said Hall, who was binding toy Breyer horses from her childhood during the shelter-in-place orders from Montana’s governor. Eight sculptures display the emotions Hall had during that time, such as defiance, whimsy, and depression. “I could just see my emotion as I was making these shift and change to what was brewing inside me and how it was manifesting in these sculptural pieces.”
Hall said she views binding as boundaries, which can help inform the artistic process. "As an artist, constraints are a gift to expand your creativity,” Hall said. “If your options are limitless, it’s paralyzing.”
Kaetlyn Able, who is based in Bozeman, created “Twilight’s Last Gleaming,” a diptych on scratchboard for the show. It’s the largest artwork she’s made in this medium, utilizing a technique that begins with a white surface painted black. Designs are then scratched out primarily using tattoo needles. “Figures start to appear out of the darkness as you’re working. It’s a very rewarding and meditative process,” Able described.
Though the piece featuring a vintage American flag took her just a few weeks to complete, the concept has been incubating for years, Able said.
She sought a flag from the 1940s with visible stitches to use as a model. “I had a specific nostalgic feel that I wanted it to have,” Able said. “I was thinking about when I was a kid and learning history wrong and being proud to be an American.” The ideas embedded into these lessons included freedom and democracy, and Able said as she grasped a more complete portrait of American history, she began to realize the disillusionment.
“My process being so labor intensive and meditative was a great opportunity to delve into my own identity as an American and a lot of the feelings that I have about issues in this country.”
Able isn't shy about acknowledging her privilege growing up a white woman, and the responsibility she feels raising two young boys, ages 7 and 9. Able said Colin Kaepernick’s protests pushed her to better understanding her white privilege and the ways that people of color are oppressed in the country.
“The protest, to me, was so beautiful and respectful. Especially the reaction that it got was a real awakening for me in terms of coming to a deeper realization about how much horrific racism still exists in the country.”
Pease, who is a member of the Northern Cheyenne and Apsáalooke nations, said he thinks daily about what it means to be American, and Native American, and what is required of him as a citizen of several nations. “Should I even associate with the known history? The narrative isn’t always shared. How much American do I actually want to be and how much can I get away from it if I don’t want to be?”
Through art, Pease investigates these narratives. For him, art is “both an outlet and also this ever-changing push and pull battle within my head and my heart.”
“I love color. I love line. I love to get my thoughts out onto canvas and see that materialize right in front of my eyes and see people support that from my community.”
Finding ways to support artists during the pandemic weighed heavily on the curators at Stapleton Gallery, and one reason they decided to push forward and open this show, despite the restrictions on gathering people and the small space of the gallery.
“Our allegiance is to our artists,” Young said. “They need to sell their works to live. We need to support them, and the community supports them.”
Visitors are encouraged to make an appointment to see the works. Hornik-Minckler hopes the exhibit will facilitate healthy conversations about the issues flaring up in the country at this time.
“In a way, it’s really lovely that we are closed and people can come in here and it can be this quiet, contemplative meditative experience. It also is a way of bringing such a variety of disturbing pieces and pieces that honor together.”
Appointments are requested by calling 406-384-0996 or visit stapletongallery.com.
