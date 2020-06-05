Let it fly: Montana artists use flags as artistic prompt for exhibit at Stapleton Gallery

From there, Hall worked to obtain a full bison taxidermy to use for the large-scale vision she had. With collaboration from the Blackfeet Nation of Northern Montana, she created the initial installation and photographed the scene on the east side of Glacier National Park. The bison was then moved to Browning. Hall described the reaction as astounding.

“People see it, and they really view it as a living creature that has been constrained by the symbol of America,” described Hall. “It just blew my mind that there were so many stories and meanings that people had. It seems to be based around their own relationship with those symbols — not mine.”

Placing the wrapped bison in different locations was an eye-opener for Hall, who had a filmmaker document the process. “I realized there was this third element in the characters,” she said. “There’s the bison, there’s the flag, and there’s the landscape that it’s in. Any person’s relationship to any of those things really informs how they interpret the art."

Hall has created several small-scale sculptures of horses wrapped in flags for the gallery show, in addition to displaying the first print of what is now termed “The Bound Bison Project.”