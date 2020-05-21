Montana Gallery in Billings among first to reopen with new works

“Worldwide it’s probably the most beloved flower of all time in poetry, in writing, in art, music … everything. It’s just something that people resonate with,” Keys said.

Some of Keys' earliest memories involve roses and his fascination with them, he said. “How does a 4-year-old explain why he or she loves something? I don’t know that there’s really a rhyme or reason, the color and the fascination with something that grows and multiplies. I don’t know.”

What is certain is that roses resonate for these artists, the blooms unfurling on the gallery walls in a vibrant palette of paints, from scraped oils to the fine finesse of acrylics. Each holds the viewer in a fragrant space of imagination and beauty.

“It’s a nice subject, and it’s so universal,” Keys said. “Most people can at least appreciate a rose, whether they grow them or not.”

Murphy, who opened Montana Gallery in 2013, represents a variety of local and national artists. For “The Rose Show,” artists were brought together through years of friendship, Murphy said. The show was originally scheduled to open May 1.

“This is a really refreshing exhibition after months of bizarre quarantine life,” Murphy said.