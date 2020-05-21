Montana Gallery in Billings among first to reopen with new works

When Coila Evans read Tupac Shakur's poem "The Rose That Grew From Concrete," she couldn't get it out of her head.
“Did you hear about the rose that grew from a crack in the concrete? Proving nature’s laws wrong, it learned to walk without having feet. Funny, it seems to by keeping its dreams; it learned to breathe fresh air. Long live the rose that grew from concrete when no one else even cared.”
Evans' painting, "The Dream," was inspired by this poem and created for "The Rose Show," featuring works by seven artists on display at Montana Gallery, 2710 Second Ave. N.
The gallery in downtown Billings is the first in the region to unveil a curated show of new works after COVID-19 restrictions closed all non-essential businesses to the public. “The Rose Show" opened Thursday at Montana Gallery, and works will be on display to the public throughout May.
Artists include Evans, of Roundup; Daniel Keys, who resides in California; Kathy Anderson, of Connecticut; and Richie Carter and Jared Brady, who are Kalispell residents, among a handful of others including Billings sculptor and artist Louis Habeck, whose iconic dinosaur skull with still life painting on its frill makes an appearance.
Fragrant beauty
Keys has been painting since age 11, and he has made a living off of his floral paintings, primarily of roses that grow in his parent’s home in Fresno. These flowers he had a hand in planting when he was a kid.
“Worldwide it’s probably the most beloved flower of all time in poetry, in writing, in art, music … everything. It’s just something that people resonate with,” Keys said.
Some of Keys' earliest memories involve roses and his fascination with them, he said. “How does a 4-year-old explain why he or she loves something? I don’t know that there’s really a rhyme or reason, the color and the fascination with something that grows and multiplies. I don’t know.”
What is certain is that roses resonate for these artists, the blooms unfurling on the gallery walls in a vibrant palette of paints, from scraped oils to the fine finesse of acrylics. Each holds the viewer in a fragrant space of imagination and beauty.
“It’s a nice subject, and it’s so universal,” Keys said. “Most people can at least appreciate a rose, whether they grow them or not.”
Murphy, who opened Montana Gallery in 2013, represents a variety of local and national artists. For “The Rose Show,” artists were brought together through years of friendship, Murphy said. The show was originally scheduled to open May 1.
“This is a really refreshing exhibition after months of bizarre quarantine life,” Murphy said.
“There’s plenty of other things in the world to be concerned about and bothered by,” Keys added. “It’s nice to add a little bit of pleasantness and beauty and appreciation for something organic. And roses are so resilient. They are very tough. There’s just a lot to them that I think is special.”
All works are available for sale. For a virtual tour, visit www.montanagallery.net.
Photos: Montana Gallery's 'Rose Show'
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!