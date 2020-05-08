Neltje's shows get a second chance at the re-opening YAM

After several years of large scale paintings, Neltje is now focused on collages. She’s created more than 100, each based on her mood. “There is no theme. They come the way they come — depending on the day it is, depending on what I feel.”

The works are small and pack a punch, something Neltje described as a necessity for her creative output. “I had done an enormous amount of work in the last year and a half, and I needed something that was quiet, not as energetic.”

The second show on exhibit at YAM features Neltje’s political series inspired by the 2016 election. The works are centered on faces in a variety of expressions, what she described as a reaction to anger and outrage.

“It just came out of the end of the brush,” Neltje said. A painting centered on Donald Trump portrays him and others “drowning with him,” Neltje described, and from there other portraits arose. “I didn’t plan them, and I couldn’t tell you who they are.”

The images portray confusion, anger, and hope. Neltje paints tenderness, as well. “There are a few kind people who are caring for the other kind people. They were caring for each other, and that was important.”