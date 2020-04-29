Neltje's works bloom on the walls of YAM, awaiting the state's reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Neltje is a Wyoming-based author, artist, and founder of Jentle, an artists residency program in the Big Horn Mountains where she resides. She had a new show open at the Yellowstone Art Museum just as the pandemic closed down the museum.

Hanging on the quiet walls of the museum are two shows celebrating the artist's colorful and expressive works. Inspired by late summer gardens, the series "Tell Me, Why Flowers?" colorfully celebrates the beauty and impermanence of garden blooms.

“They’re happy and glorious in their own identity and I thought, ‘Nobody ever paints them that way,’” said Neltje in a press release.

A second series of paintings, "Dialogue of My Mind" is the painter's first figurative series and a response to the 2016 elections and her views of the human impacts of the rapidly changing political landscape, with titles such as "Unexpected," "Shifts and Collisions," and "Off Balance."

All events related to the exhibit have been postponed due to the concern of spreading COVID-19 and Gov. Bullock's shelter-in-place order across the state.

Neltje said said she's not watching movies or streaming anything right now, but has a healthy stack of books to dig through and remains focused on collage and assemblage.