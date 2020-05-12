Precious McKenzie: 'You're never too old for picture books' and antidotes for pandemic gloom

I've been doing a lot of reading since we've gone into lockdown with the coronavirus situation. My most recent reads: "Educated" by Tara Westover; "The Changeling" by Victor LaValle; "Salt to the Sea" by Ruta Sepetys; "Everything Everything" by Nicola Yoon; and "Forever Neverland" by Montana author Susan Adrian. Next up to read for me: "Wishtree" by Katherine Applegate; "Here in the Real World" by Sara Pennypacker; "The Names of the Stars" by Montana writer Pete Fromm; and "The Songs of Willow Frost" by Montana writer Jamie Ford.

I love picture books, too. I probably read way too many picture books than a person my age should. Just kidding. You're never too old for a great picture book. A couple of fun picture books are "We Don't Eat Our Classmates" by Ryan Higgins and "I'll Love You Till The Cows Come Home" by Kathryn Cristaldi.

What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?

Dolly Parton for her storytelling (especially old Dolly, like from her "Heartbreaker" album). And disco, of course. You just can't be sad when disco music is playing. Perfect antidote for pandemic gloom.

What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?